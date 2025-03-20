Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath is serving up more than just pies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath is serving up more than just pies

I met up with some pals for a family-friendly feast at Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath to see what the 100-year-old bakery has to offer.

Lily Andrews enjoys her cheese and ham toastie at Pie Bob's Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

I’m always on the lookout for somewhere family-friendly to enjoy a relaxed lunch with our three-year-old daughter and I’ve been keen to try Pie Bob’s Café for a while.

And with the bakery turning an impressive 100 years old this year there seemed like no better time.

A place that serves great food and keeps little ones entertained? It sounded like the perfect spot for a meal with friends.

Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Being gluten-free, pies aren’t usually my go-to choice when dining out, but I was delighted to discover that Pie Bob’s Café, which opened in July 2025, offers far more than just its famous pastry delights.

We took our seats in the bright café. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their menu is packed with a variety of options so, we arranged to meet our friends, Cat and James, along with their two sons, Keir and Liam, for lunch.

A warm welcome & surprise for the kids

From the moment we arrived, we knew we had made a great choice. The atmosphere is bright and welcoming, with large windows along the front wall letting in plenty of natural light.

But what really caught our attention – and won over the kids instantly – was the soft play corner.

Keir and Liam Thomson and Lily Andrews enjoy the soft play area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While it’s a simple set-up, it’s more than enough to keep young diners entertained between bites.

Lily, Keir, and Liam were off like a shot, climbing, jumping, and giggling away whenever they weren’t at the table.

Another huge bonus? They are dog-friendly. Although we didn’t bring our two dogs this time, we’ll definitely be bringing them along on our next visit.

More than just pies

The menu is impressive and more varied than I expected. Of course, pies are available, but the offerings extend far beyond.

From burgers and baked potatoes to toasties, full breakfasts, and even afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone.

Sweet treats on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They also have a great selection of cakes, milkshakes, and iced lattes – perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

For Lily, we ordered the kids’ cheese and ham toastie – a lunchtime staple for her.

Lily Andrews enjoys her cheese and ham toastie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She was delighted with her meal, particularly enjoying the gooey, stringy cheese she could nibble on between play sessions.

Keir and Liam both went for sausage rolls with chips and beans, a classic comfort food choice that they thoroughly enjoyed.

A kids meal of sausage roll, beans and chips. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

As for the adults, we each went for something different, eager to sample the variety on offer. I opted for a baked potato with tuna and cheese, and when it arrived, I was taken aback by the sheer size of it!

Huge baked tatties

The potato was cooked well – although I would’ve preferred it to be more crispy on the outside. It was generously filled with delicious and well-seasoned tuna mayo and a big pile of cheese.

The egg mayo baked potato. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The side salad was nice and fresh, dressed with a delicious balsamic drizzle. I often ignore the side salads in other places because they can be a bit lacklustre, but this one was crisp, vibrant, and genuinely tasty.

Cat had the same baked potato but chose egg mayonnaise as her filling. Like me, she found the portion size generous and the coleslaw on the side a nice touch.

She also commented on how fresh the salad was – always a good sign.

Burgers, shakes, and happy faces

The men in our group opted for burgers. My husband, Kieran, went for the halloumi burger, which came in a soft, fresh bun with a tasty relish.

The halloumi burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The halloumi was cooked to perfection – crispy on the outside, soft and salty on the inside. He was thoroughly impressed.

James chose the chilli cheeseburger, which was as gloriously messy as it looked. It kept him quiet for a good five minutes, which we took as a sign that he was enjoying every bite!

The chilli cheese burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

To accompany our meals, a couple of us treated ourselves to milkshakes.

I can never resist a shake when it’s on the menu, so I went for a banana one. It was smooth, creamy, and topped with fresh whipped cream that, thankfully, didn’t melt too quickly.

Pie Bob’s strawberry and banana milkshakes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

James went for the strawberry shake, and they both had a nostalgic, old-school flavour – a real classic. Both were delicious and well worth the indulgence.

A relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff

One of the best things about Pie Bob’s Café – aside from the excellent food – is the relaxed yet well-organised atmosphere.

The staff were friendly, attentive, and genuinely welcoming. No one minded the kids running back and forth between the soft play area and the table, which made for a stress-free dining experience.

Lily had a fantastic time in the play area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The whole place was spotlessly clean, including the toilets, which always earns extra points in my book!

After finishing our meals, we were tempted by the mouth-watering display of cakes in the bakery section.

We picked up some cakes from the takeaway counter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Although we were too full to eat them there and then, we each picked something to take away.

With another round of drinks from the chilled cabinet in hand, we headed off to the nearby waterfront park to let the kids run off some energy.

Extras that make Pie Bob’s special

Keep your eye out for their regular specials, such as mini cheesecakes, which look absolutely delicious.

And I love their quirky animal-shaped salt and pepper shakers (dogs, cows, pigs – you name it!) add a cheerful touch to each table.

For breakfast lovers, Pie Bob’s serves a fantastic morning menu until 11.30 am each day.

Of course, there are pies too. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Options range from full Scottish breakfasts to smaller portions, and the fabulous “Smash Bagel” featuring a smashed sausage patty, crispy streaky bacon, a golden hash brown on a toasted bagel.

Value-wise, they also have great deals. Their lunch combo, which includes soup, a roll, and coffee for just £5.50, is an absolute steal.

The interior is bright and airy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There are affordable kids’ meals too, with options like chips, cheese, and juice for just £2.50.

Final thoughts

Pie Bob’s Café is a fantastic addition to Arbroath’s food scene. Whether you’re after a hearty breakfast, a relaxed lunch, or just a coffee and cake, this place delivers.

The combination of great food, a welcoming atmosphere, and genuinely family-friendly features makes it a winner in my book.

Information

Address: 5-7 Grant Rd, Arbroath DD11 1JY

Tel: 01241 873088

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PieBobsBakery

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £64 for three adult mains, 3 kids meals and two milkshakes.

