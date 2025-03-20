Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath is serving up more than just pies

I’m always on the lookout for somewhere family-friendly to enjoy a relaxed lunch with our three-year-old daughter and I’ve been keen to try Pie Bob’s Café for a while.

And with the bakery turning an impressive 100 years old this year there seemed like no better time.

A place that serves great food and keeps little ones entertained? It sounded like the perfect spot for a meal with friends.

Being gluten-free, pies aren’t usually my go-to choice when dining out, but I was delighted to discover that Pie Bob’s Café, which opened in July 2025, offers far more than just its famous pastry delights.

Their menu is packed with a variety of options so, we arranged to meet our friends, Cat and James, along with their two sons, Keir and Liam, for lunch.

A warm welcome & surprise for the kids

From the moment we arrived, we knew we had made a great choice. The atmosphere is bright and welcoming, with large windows along the front wall letting in plenty of natural light.

But what really caught our attention – and won over the kids instantly – was the soft play corner.

While it’s a simple set-up, it’s more than enough to keep young diners entertained between bites.

Lily, Keir, and Liam were off like a shot, climbing, jumping, and giggling away whenever they weren’t at the table.

Another huge bonus? They are dog-friendly. Although we didn’t bring our two dogs this time, we’ll definitely be bringing them along on our next visit.

More than just pies

The menu is impressive and more varied than I expected. Of course, pies are available, but the offerings extend far beyond.

From burgers and baked potatoes to toasties, full breakfasts, and even afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone.

They also have a great selection of cakes, milkshakes, and iced lattes – perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

For Lily, we ordered the kids’ cheese and ham toastie – a lunchtime staple for her.

She was delighted with her meal, particularly enjoying the gooey, stringy cheese she could nibble on between play sessions.

Keir and Liam both went for sausage rolls with chips and beans, a classic comfort food choice that they thoroughly enjoyed.

As for the adults, we each went for something different, eager to sample the variety on offer. I opted for a baked potato with tuna and cheese, and when it arrived, I was taken aback by the sheer size of it!

Huge baked tatties

The potato was cooked well – although I would’ve preferred it to be more crispy on the outside. It was generously filled with delicious and well-seasoned tuna mayo and a big pile of cheese.

The side salad was nice and fresh, dressed with a delicious balsamic drizzle. I often ignore the side salads in other places because they can be a bit lacklustre, but this one was crisp, vibrant, and genuinely tasty.

Cat had the same baked potato but chose egg mayonnaise as her filling. Like me, she found the portion size generous and the coleslaw on the side a nice touch.

She also commented on how fresh the salad was – always a good sign.

Burgers, shakes, and happy faces

The men in our group opted for burgers. My husband, Kieran, went for the halloumi burger, which came in a soft, fresh bun with a tasty relish.

The halloumi was cooked to perfection – crispy on the outside, soft and salty on the inside. He was thoroughly impressed.

James chose the chilli cheeseburger, which was as gloriously messy as it looked. It kept him quiet for a good five minutes, which we took as a sign that he was enjoying every bite!

To accompany our meals, a couple of us treated ourselves to milkshakes.

I can never resist a shake when it’s on the menu, so I went for a banana one. It was smooth, creamy, and topped with fresh whipped cream that, thankfully, didn’t melt too quickly.

James went for the strawberry shake, and they both had a nostalgic, old-school flavour – a real classic. Both were delicious and well worth the indulgence.

A relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff

One of the best things about Pie Bob’s Café – aside from the excellent food – is the relaxed yet well-organised atmosphere.

The staff were friendly, attentive, and genuinely welcoming. No one minded the kids running back and forth between the soft play area and the table, which made for a stress-free dining experience.

The whole place was spotlessly clean, including the toilets, which always earns extra points in my book!

After finishing our meals, we were tempted by the mouth-watering display of cakes in the bakery section.

Although we were too full to eat them there and then, we each picked something to take away.

With another round of drinks from the chilled cabinet in hand, we headed off to the nearby waterfront park to let the kids run off some energy.

Extras that make Pie Bob’s special

Keep your eye out for their regular specials, such as mini cheesecakes, which look absolutely delicious.

And I love their quirky animal-shaped salt and pepper shakers (dogs, cows, pigs – you name it!) add a cheerful touch to each table.

For breakfast lovers, Pie Bob’s serves a fantastic morning menu until 11.30 am each day.

Options range from full Scottish breakfasts to smaller portions, and the fabulous “Smash Bagel” featuring a smashed sausage patty, crispy streaky bacon, a golden hash brown on a toasted bagel.

Value-wise, they also have great deals. Their lunch combo, which includes soup, a roll, and coffee for just £5.50, is an absolute steal.

There are affordable kids’ meals too, with options like chips, cheese, and juice for just £2.50.

Final thoughts

Pie Bob’s Café is a fantastic addition to Arbroath’s food scene. Whether you’re after a hearty breakfast, a relaxed lunch, or just a coffee and cake, this place delivers.

The combination of great food, a welcoming atmosphere, and genuinely family-friendly features makes it a winner in my book.

Information

Address: 5-7 Grant Rd, Arbroath DD11 1JY

Tel: 01241 873088

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PieBobsBakery

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £64 for three adult mains, 3 kids meals and two milkshakes.