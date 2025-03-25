Is Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry as braw as it seems?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry as braw as it seems?

I took my family to try the social enterprise café that combines comfort, community, and seriously good eats in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea
Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea
By Rachel Mcconachie

Finding a spot that serves a healthy, tasty, and satisfying lunch while also keeping a three-year-old entertained can be a challenge – but Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry ticks all the boxes.

Set beside a playpark, the beach and Broughty Ferry Castle, this café not only offers delicious homemade food but also provides a welcoming space for families with lots of entertainment on hand.

The Braw Tea building is covered in gorgeous murals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Even better, it operates as a social enterprise, supporting women in the community. With every bite you take, you’re not just indulging in fantastic food; you’re also contributing to a meaningful cause.

Our family decided to visit Braw Tea for a weekend lunch, eager to enjoy some quality time together.

Braw Tea offers a lively and comfortable interior. Image: Mhairi Edwards / Braw Tea

As a food and drink writer, I’m constantly surrounded by indulgent options, making it challenging to maintain healthy eating habits. However, Braw Tea made it effortlessly enjoyable to choose nutritious yet satisfying dishes.

Braw Tea review: A feast for the taste buds

The first thing we noticed were the gorgeous murals on the outside of the café, which have made a huge difference in brightening the building up.

The menu offers a wonderful mix of comfort food and healthier options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

A sourdough toastie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea

My husband had the three-cheese toastie on sourdough (£8.50), an ooey-gooey delight packed with cheddar, mozzarella, and raclette. He chose the chilli jam add-on, which provided the perfect hint of spice without overpowering the creamy cheese.

The toastie was served with a fresh, well-dressed side salad and a generous portion of crisps – a really satisfying meal.

Hummus sandwich with side salad and crisps. Image: Paul Reid / DC Thomson

For a lighter option, one of our guests tried the hummus, red pepper, rocket, and house-pickled cucumber sandwich (£8.50). It was packed with fresh, zingy flavours, and the pickled cucumber provided a wonderful tangy contrast to the smooth hummus.

Wanting something a bit different, I opted for the cottage cheese baked potato (£6.50). It’s rare to find cottage cheese on a menu, so I was delighted to see it as an option.

Egg mayonnaise baked potato.

The light, creamy topping paired beautifully with the fluffy potato, and the accompanying side salad made it a well-rounded, nutritious meal. We also had the egg mayo baked potato which was thoroughly delicious.

The Works kids meal. Image: Paul Reid / DC Thomson

For our little one, we ordered The Works kids’ meal (£4.75), which includes a filled roll, a box of raisins, a side of Quavers, a yoghurt tube, and a choice of fruit.

It was the perfect portion size with lots of choice, and our three-year-old, Lily, scoffed her way through it while also making friends in the café’s play area.

The Braw Tea play area. Image: Mhairi Edwards / Braw Tea

One thing that stood out about Braw Tea’s menu is its commitment to offering fresh, high-quality ingredients. You can tell that thought and effort go into the food, which makes all the difference.

Braw Tea review: sweet treats to swoon over

No visit to a great café is complete without sampling the cakes, and Braw Tea certainly delivered on that front. I treated myself to the gluten-free orange cake, which was moist, citrusy, and perfectly balanced in sweetness.

Their cakes are amazing. Image: Paul Reid / DC Thomson

Lily chose a chocolate muffin, which disappeared in record time – always a good sign as she is surprisingly picky with her cakes!

With a range of homemade cakes available, we’re already planning our next visit to sample more.

Braw Tea is fab for a cake and a cuppa. Image: Paul Reid / DC Thomson

Another thing we noticed was the variety of drinks on offer. Whether you’re a coffee lover or a tea enthusiast, there’s something for you. The café serves ethically sourced coffee, and their tea selection is just as impressive.

They have wonderful coffee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea

I opted for a fragrant herbal tea that paired beautifully with my dessert, while my husband had an Americano and our guest enjoyed a well-brewed cappuccino.

A community hub with a heart

Beyond its incredible food, Braw Tea is a café with a purpose. As a social enterprise, it is dedicated to empowering women by providing employment opportunities, skills training, and a supportive community space.

Knowing that our money was going toward a business that uplifts others made our visit even more enjoyable.

Preparing the cakes. Image: Mhairi Edwards / Braw Tea

The café’s founder, Jackie McKenzie, envisioned a space where women could build self-esteem, form friendships, and overcome barriers such as social isolation or displacement.

Through hands-on experience in food preparation, barista skills, and customer service, trainees gain valuable skills and confidence, paving the way for future employment or further education.

A great spot for a coffee. Image: Paul Reid / DC Thomson

The atmosphere in Braw Tea is warm and welcoming, with plenty of space for families and groups. By the time we finished our meal, the café had filled up and was very busy so we were glad we got there early as you can’t book a table.

The play area is a fantastic touch, allowing parents to enjoy their meal while little ones are entertained.

The perfect location

Another major perk of Braw Tea is its prime location. After our meal, we stepped outside to enjoy the lovely weather in the nearby park.

It was the perfect way for Lily to burn off some energy while we soaked in the coastal charm of Broughty Ferry.

The stunning café building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea

Open Friday to Monday, 9.30am-4pm, this café is an ideal stop-off on a visit to the town.

Braw Tea: Review – final thoughts

Braw Tea is everything you could want in a café – delicious, fresh food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a commitment to making a difference.

Whether you’re looking for a tasty breakfast, a hearty lunch, or a sweet treat with a cuppa, they’ve got you covered.

Information

Address: The Pavilion, Castle Green Playground, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2HA

Email: volunteers@brawtea.co.uk

Website: https://brawtea.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £36.90 for four adult mains, 1 kids meal, two cakes and three drinks.

Conversation