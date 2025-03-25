Is Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry as braw as it seems?

Finding a spot that serves a healthy, tasty, and satisfying lunch while also keeping a three-year-old entertained can be a challenge – but Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry ticks all the boxes.

Set beside a playpark, the beach and Broughty Ferry Castle, this café not only offers delicious homemade food but also provides a welcoming space for families with lots of entertainment on hand.

Even better, it operates as a social enterprise, supporting women in the community. With every bite you take, you’re not just indulging in fantastic food; you’re also contributing to a meaningful cause.

Our family decided to visit Braw Tea for a weekend lunch, eager to enjoy some quality time together.

As a food and drink writer, I’m constantly surrounded by indulgent options, making it challenging to maintain healthy eating habits. However, Braw Tea made it effortlessly enjoyable to choose nutritious yet satisfying dishes.

Braw Tea review: A feast for the taste buds

The first thing we noticed were the gorgeous murals on the outside of the café, which have made a huge difference in brightening the building up.

The menu offers a wonderful mix of comfort food and healthier options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

My husband had the three-cheese toastie on sourdough (£8.50), an ooey-gooey delight packed with cheddar, mozzarella, and raclette. He chose the chilli jam add-on, which provided the perfect hint of spice without overpowering the creamy cheese.

The toastie was served with a fresh, well-dressed side salad and a generous portion of crisps – a really satisfying meal.

For a lighter option, one of our guests tried the hummus, red pepper, rocket, and house-pickled cucumber sandwich (£8.50). It was packed with fresh, zingy flavours, and the pickled cucumber provided a wonderful tangy contrast to the smooth hummus.

Wanting something a bit different, I opted for the cottage cheese baked potato (£6.50). It’s rare to find cottage cheese on a menu, so I was delighted to see it as an option.

The light, creamy topping paired beautifully with the fluffy potato, and the accompanying side salad made it a well-rounded, nutritious meal. We also had the egg mayo baked potato which was thoroughly delicious.

For our little one, we ordered The Works kids’ meal (£4.75), which includes a filled roll, a box of raisins, a side of Quavers, a yoghurt tube, and a choice of fruit.

It was the perfect portion size with lots of choice, and our three-year-old, Lily, scoffed her way through it while also making friends in the café’s play area.

One thing that stood out about Braw Tea’s menu is its commitment to offering fresh, high-quality ingredients. You can tell that thought and effort go into the food, which makes all the difference.

Braw Tea review: sweet treats to swoon over

No visit to a great café is complete without sampling the cakes, and Braw Tea certainly delivered on that front. I treated myself to the gluten-free orange cake, which was moist, citrusy, and perfectly balanced in sweetness.

Lily chose a chocolate muffin, which disappeared in record time – always a good sign as she is surprisingly picky with her cakes!

With a range of homemade cakes available, we’re already planning our next visit to sample more.

Another thing we noticed was the variety of drinks on offer. Whether you’re a coffee lover or a tea enthusiast, there’s something for you. The café serves ethically sourced coffee, and their tea selection is just as impressive.

I opted for a fragrant herbal tea that paired beautifully with my dessert, while my husband had an Americano and our guest enjoyed a well-brewed cappuccino.

A community hub with a heart

Beyond its incredible food, Braw Tea is a café with a purpose. As a social enterprise, it is dedicated to empowering women by providing employment opportunities, skills training, and a supportive community space.

Knowing that our money was going toward a business that uplifts others made our visit even more enjoyable.

The café’s founder, Jackie McKenzie, envisioned a space where women could build self-esteem, form friendships, and overcome barriers such as social isolation or displacement.

Through hands-on experience in food preparation, barista skills, and customer service, trainees gain valuable skills and confidence, paving the way for future employment or further education.

The atmosphere in Braw Tea is warm and welcoming, with plenty of space for families and groups. By the time we finished our meal, the café had filled up and was very busy so we were glad we got there early as you can’t book a table.

The play area is a fantastic touch, allowing parents to enjoy their meal while little ones are entertained.

The perfect location

Another major perk of Braw Tea is its prime location. After our meal, we stepped outside to enjoy the lovely weather in the nearby park.

It was the perfect way for Lily to burn off some energy while we soaked in the coastal charm of Broughty Ferry.

Open Friday to Monday, 9.30am-4pm, this café is an ideal stop-off on a visit to the town.

Braw Tea: Review – final thoughts

Braw Tea is everything you could want in a café – delicious, fresh food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a commitment to making a difference.

Whether you’re looking for a tasty breakfast, a hearty lunch, or a sweet treat with a cuppa, they’ve got you covered.

Information

Address: The Pavilion, Castle Green Playground, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2HA

Email: volunteers@brawtea.co.uk

Website: https://brawtea.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £36.90 for four adult mains, 1 kids meal, two cakes and three drinks.