5 of the best cafes in Stirling’s vibrant city centre

A sunny visit to Stirling reveals a vibrant cafe scene, some excellent spots for coffee and much more.

There could be worse ways to spend a sunny day in Stirling than exploring the historic city’s culinary scene.

These are the five cafes that caught our writer’s eye but we would love to hear about your favourite spots in the comments section below.

Cisco’s Sandwich & Coffee Bar

Cisco’s is a bustling spot on Stirling’s Port Street and a warm welcome awaits visitors to the cafe from 7am.

I popped in for some brunch and wasn’t disappointed by the range of dishes on offer, from the full Scottish to porridge or pancakes topped with fruit. Breakfast is available all day.

After some deliberation, I ordered avocado and poached eggs on toast, while my friend Jenny plumped for home made pancakes with bacon and maple syrup.

Everything was freshly prepared and we were both delighted with our choices. You certainly won’t go hungry at Cisco’s!

The lunch options and cake selection at the Stirling cafe also looked excellent, with an incredible range of panini, toasty and sandwich filling on offer.

We were also impressed by the gluten free options which include soup, bread and pasta. The coffee is top notch and one local assured us that it was the best in town.

Address: 70 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2LJ.

Open: 7am to 4pm Monday to Saturday 7am to 4pm.

Janna’s Bakery

Just across Port Street, Janna’s is another popular Stirling coffee and lunch spot.

Janna Koc, who is originally from Armenia, transformed from a popular blog to a welcoming cafe serving cakes, soups and sandwiches.

The owner works her magic on traditional Armenian recipes with a few Scottish favourites thrown in for good measure.

This is another Stirling cafe offering a warm welcome and generous portions to its many devoted regulars.

Address: 67 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2ER.

Open: Monday to Friday 7am to 4pm, Saturday 8am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The Book Nook

It’s worth taking yourself away from the main drag to visit the super-cute Book Nook on Upper Craigs.

The Book Nook is a bookworm’s paradise with new and second hand books lining the walls and plenty of space for remote working.

There is also a kids corner in the cafe for little visitors.

The range of drinks and cakes available were all very tempting. There are filled bagels and home baking on the menu along with iced teas and coffees.

We opted for a latte and an incredibly luxurious Easter hot chocolate.

Almost a meal in itself, the pretty cup was filled to brimming point with hot chocolate, squirty cream and a very generous helping of mini eggs.

Everything was beautifully presented and it would be easy to while away a few hours chatting, eating, reading and enjoying the warm atmosphere in this lovely cafe.

Address: 24 Upper Craigs, Stirling FK8 2DG.

Open: Daily 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Vera

Round the corner on King Street, almost every business seems to be an eatery of some description.

Vera Artisan Bakery specialises in long-fermented, hand-made sourdough bread and their loaves form the basis of many of the dishes on the extensive brunch menu.

From the full Scottish The Big Yin breakfast to dishes inspired by France, Mexico and Turkey, most offerings can be served with gluten free bread (for an extra 50p). There is a great range of veggie and vegan options too.

The cupcakes, cookies and pastries are also baked on the premises and Vera serves coffee from Scottish coffee roasters Dear Green.

Address: 51 King Street, Stirling FK8 1DN.

Open: Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 4.30pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.

CLOSED: Wednesdays.

Caffe Pompei

A true taste of Italy in the heart of Scotland, Caffe Pompei offers traditional cuisine in sleek, modern premises.

Once we managed to avert our eyes from the displays of cannoli, millefeuille and other pastries, we took owner Mario Celiberti’s advice and tried some Italian drinks.

We choose Cedatra Tassoni – an iconic citrus soft drink best served over ice and Estate Pesca, a peach iced-tea drink. Both got the thumbs up as refreshing alternatives to the usual big brand options.

The menu at Caffe Pompeii is simple with daily specials including arancini, risotto and pasta dishes. The selection of paninis can be made with gluten free bread.

I couldn’t resist the risotto con porcini while my companion chose a panini with Parma ham and mozzarella.

The risotto didn’t disappoint, deep in flavour with a generous amount of porcini mushrooms, the portion was just right.

The panini came without any garnish or sides but Jenny commented on the good quality ingredients, tasty mozzarella and salty Parma ham.

It would be rude to leave an Italian café without sampling the coffee and Mario’s Lavazza cappuccino was the perfect finish to the meal.

It would also be rude not to try some of the pastries that Mario and his wife Connie have imported directly from Italy.

I selected pistachio, lemon and tiramisu cannoli and a pistachio millefeuille to take home to the kids who devoured them in unseemly haste!

Address: 55 King St, Stirling FK8 1DR.

Open: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.