5 of the best cafes in Stirling’s vibrant city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 of the best cafes in Stirling’s vibrant city centre

Our writer was spoilt for choice when she visited Stirling city centre in search of great spots for brunch, coffee and lunch.

Image shows: Courier feature writer Nora McElhone enjoying brunch outside Cisco's Cafe in Stirling.
Nora McElhone and her friend Jenny Paterson enjoy some al fresco dining at Cisco's Cafe, Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

A sunny visit to Stirling reveals a vibrant cafe scene, some excellent spots for coffee and much more.

There could be worse ways to spend a sunny day in Stirling than exploring the historic city’s culinary scene.

These are the five cafes that caught our writer’s eye but we would love to hear about your favourite spots in the comments section below.

Cisco’s Sandwich & Coffee Bar

Cisco’s is a bustling spot on Stirling’s Port Street and a warm welcome awaits visitors to the cafe from 7am.

I popped in for some brunch and wasn’t disappointed by the range of dishes on offer, from the full Scottish to porridge or pancakes topped with fruit. Breakfast is available all day.

Image shows: Exterior shot of Cisco's Cafe in Stirling. The sunny shopfront has an awning and bistro chairs and tables outside.
The outside seating was hard to resist at Cisco’s in Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

After some deliberation, I ordered avocado and poached eggs on toast, while my friend Jenny plumped for home made pancakes with bacon and maple syrup.

Everything was freshly prepared and we were both delighted with our choices. You certainly won’t go hungry at Cisco’s!

The lunch options and cake selection at the Stirling cafe also looked excellent, with an incredible range of panini, toasty and sandwich filling on offer.

We were also impressed by the gluten free options which include soup, bread and pasta. The coffee is top notch and one local assured us that it was the best in town.

Address: 70 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2LJ.
Open: 7am to 4pm Monday to Saturday 7am to 4pm.

Janna’s Bakery

Just across Port Street, Janna’s is another popular Stirling coffee and lunch spot.

Janna Koc, who is originally from Armenia, transformed from a popular blog to a welcoming cafe serving cakes, soups and sandwiches.

Image shows: a close up of some iced cinnamon rolls.
With baking like this on offer, it’s no surprise that Janna’s Cafe is a favourite in Stirling. Image: Supplied by Janna Koc.

The owner works her magic on traditional Armenian recipes with a few Scottish favourites thrown in for good measure.

This is another Stirling cafe offering a warm welcome and generous portions to its many devoted regulars.

Address: 67 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2ER.

Open: Monday to Friday 7am to 4pm, Saturday 8am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The Book Nook

It’s worth taking yourself away from the main drag to visit the super-cute Book Nook on Upper Craigs.

Image shows: Interior shot of The Book Nook cafe and bookshop in Stirling. The busy cafe scene shows visitors at tables and bookshelves.
The Book Nook Cafe is a great spot for remote working and book lovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Book Nook is a bookworm’s paradise with new and second hand books lining the walls and plenty of space for remote working.

There is also a kids corner in the cafe for little visitors.

The range of drinks and cakes available were all very tempting. There are filled bagels and home baking on the menu along with iced teas and coffees.

We opted for a latte and an incredibly luxurious Easter hot chocolate.

Almost a meal in itself, the pretty cup was filled to brimming point with hot chocolate, squirty cream and a very generous helping of mini eggs.

Image shows: a close up hot chocolate in a brightly painted cup with whipped cream, mini eggs and sprinkles. In The Book Nook in Stirling.
The Easter hot chocolate one of the speciality drinks on offer at the Book Nook on Upper Craigs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Everything was beautifully presented and it would be easy to while away a few hours chatting, eating, reading and enjoying the warm atmosphere in this lovely cafe.

Address: 24 Upper Craigs, Stirling FK8 2DG.

Open: Daily 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Vera

Round the corner on King Street, almost every business seems to be an eatery of some description.

Vera Artisan Bakery specialises in long-fermented, hand-made sourdough bread and their loaves form the basis of many of the dishes on the extensive brunch menu.

Image show: An exterior view of Vera cafe in Stirling.
Vera on King Street Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

From the full Scottish The Big Yin breakfast to dishes inspired by France, Mexico and Turkey, most offerings can be served with gluten free bread (for an extra 50p). There is a great range of veggie and vegan options too.

The cupcakes, cookies and pastries are also baked on the premises and Vera serves coffee from Scottish coffee roasters Dear Green.

Address: 51 King Street, Stirling FK8 1DN.

Open: Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 4.30pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.

CLOSED: Wednesdays.

Caffe Pompei

A true taste of Italy in the heart of Scotland, Caffe Pompei offers traditional cuisine in sleek, modern premises.

Once we managed to avert our eyes from the displays of cannoli, millefeuille and other pastries, we took owner Mario Celiberti’s advice and tried some Italian drinks.

Image shows: a close up view of the display of pistachio cannoli at Caffe Pompei in Stirling. Pastry tubes filled with green pistachio cream and sprinkled with chopped nuts and icing sugar.
Some of the Italian pastries on offer at Caffe Pompei on King Street, Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

We choose Cedatra Tassoni – an iconic citrus soft drink best served over ice and Estate Pesca, a peach iced-tea drink. Both got the thumbs up as refreshing alternatives to the usual big brand options.

The menu at Caffe Pompeii is simple with daily specials including arancini, risotto and pasta dishes. The selection of paninis can be made with gluten free bread.

Image shows: a general view of the counter area at Caffe Pompei, with owner Mario Celiberti preparing a coffee in the background.
Mario prepares a coffee in Caffe Pompei, Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

I couldn’t resist the risotto con porcini while my companion chose a panini with Parma ham and mozzarella.

The risotto didn’t disappoint, deep in flavour with a generous amount of porcini mushrooms, the portion was just right.

The panini came without any garnish or sides but Jenny commented on the good quality ingredients, tasty mozzarella and salty Parma ham.

It would be rude to leave an Italian café without sampling the coffee and Mario’s Lavazza cappuccino was the perfect finish to the meal.

It would also be rude not to try some of the pastries that Mario and his wife Connie have imported directly from Italy.

I selected pistachio, lemon and tiramisu cannoli and a pistachio millefeuille to take home to the kids who devoured them in unseemly haste!

Address: 55 King St, Stirling FK8 1DR.

Open: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.

More from Food & Drink

The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed
A corgi in a Dundee restaurant
6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out with your four-legged friends
5
Interior of The West House in Dundee.
7 of the best breakfast places in Dundee that you need to try
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at 'beyond unfair' Tripadvisor review
18
Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea
Is Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry as braw as it seems?
There are a host of fabulous cafés, food trucks and restaurants along the Fife Coastal Path. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path
Lily Andrews enjoys her cheese and ham toastie at Pie Bob's Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath is serving up more than just pies
The Black and Blue Burger at Burger Island in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The ultimate burger joint? Our verdict on new Burger Island in Kirkcaldy
Murrayshall perth afternoon tea
Fancy afternoon tea? Here are the 8 best places in Perthshire to visit
Champion of Champions Black Pudding winner Steven Bennett of DH Robertson in Arbroath. Image: Graeme Hart, Perthshire Picture Agency
Arbroath butcher triumphs in UK’s first Black Pudding Championship

Conversation