Bridge of Allan bakery boasts second best croissant in Scotland – how good is it?

When a retired MasterChef of Great Britain takes a bite of a croissant for review, you listen.

And when she describes it as “soft and luscious,” with “perfect crispness” and “tremendous” flavour, you know you’ve found something special.

The croissant in question hails from HAVN Bakery in Bridge of Allan, a small artisan bakery that recently earned second place in Scotland’s Best Croissant competition.

But for our expert reviewer, my mum Sheila – who comes from a long line of cooks and master bakers and has sampled pastries from all over the world – it was a contender for the top spot.

“I cut a bit off the end first, just to see the layers,” she says. “You could see right away the lamination was excellent. The inside was soft but not doughy, just luscious.

“And the flavour – it actually had real taste, rather than just being a vehicle for jam or butter.”

A glowing endorsement from someone who knows a good croissant when she tastes one. I watched on with some jealousy, as my gluten intolerance puts pastries forever out of reach.

The bakery behind the buzz

HAVN Bakery is “rising to the top” of Scotland’s pastry scene, and their recent accolade at the Scotland’s Best Croissant competition has only cemented their reputation.

The competition, held at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, brought together the country’s finest bakers to battle it out for croissant supremacy.

A panel of esteemed judges – including Michelin-starred pastry chefs – assessed each entry on its appearance, lamination, texture, and flavour.

Head baker Sofia Amadori led HAVN’s charge, crafting the croissant that won them second place in the national rankings.

Her early morning baking sessions, starting before dawn, ensure that customers at HAVN get pastries that are fresh, flaky, and made with meticulous attention to detail.

Walking through the town, I wondered as I always do why I don’t got here more often. There are so many cute little shops, lovely looking cafes and restaurants to try in Bridge of Allan.

Havn has a couple of tables outside to enjoy your coffee and pastry but equally nice would be to walk down to the river and enjoy your treat in some gorgeous scenery.

A croissant worth the hype

For our reviewer, the croissant’s flavour stood out above all else.

“Sometimes croissants don’t have much taste at all,” she says. “They just make a mess and need jam to give them something. But this one?

“You could eat it as is and be completely satisfied.”

And yet, she couldn’t resist experimenting. “I stuck a bit of butter in the middle, and it just melted in beautifully. Then I thought – this would be amazing with bacon and cheese.

“It’s that kind of croissant: good enough to enjoy on its own, but with a depth of flavour that would make it the perfect base for something more.”

And at £3.20 for a huge and delicious feast, it’s not the most outrageously priced croissant I’ve seen.

More than croissants

HAVN Bakery is known for more than just its award-winning croissants. Their selection of pastries, cakes, and sourdough loaves changes with the seasons and their bakers’ inspirations.

They also serve coffee from Unorthodox Roasters and stock charcuterie and cheeses from I. J. Mellis.

While their croissants have earned them national recognition, their entire range of baked goods is crafted with the same passion and precision.

And for those in search of a standout pastry experience, HAVN Bakery’s doors – and ovens – are always warm and welcoming every Thurs – Sun, 8am – 4pm.

Information

Address: HAVN Bakery, 47a Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, Stirling

Email: havnbofa@gmail.com

Website: https://www.havnbakery.co.uk/