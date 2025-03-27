Bridge of Allan bakery boasts second best croissant in Scotland – how good is it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Allan bakery boasts second best croissant in Scotland – how good is it?

After hearing that the second best croissant in Scotland was just down the road at Havn bakery in Bridge of Allan, we felt obliged to put its flaky goodness to the test.

Croissants at Havn Bakery in Bridge of Allan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Croissants at Havn Bakery in Bridge of Allan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

When a retired MasterChef of Great Britain takes a bite of a croissant for review, you listen.

And when she describes it as “soft and luscious,” with “perfect crispness” and “tremendous” flavour, you know you’ve found something special.

The croissant in question hails from HAVN Bakery in Bridge of Allan, a small artisan bakery that recently earned second place in Scotland’s Best Croissant competition.

But for our expert reviewer, my mum Sheila – who comes from a long line of cooks and master bakers and has sampled pastries from all over the world – it was a contender for the top spot.

The understated exterior of Havn bakery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I cut a bit off the end first, just to see the layers,” she says. “You could see right away the lamination was excellent. The inside was soft but not doughy, just luscious.

“And the flavour – it actually had real taste, rather than just being a vehicle for jam or butter.”

Havn sell an assortment of baked goods. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A glowing endorsement from someone who knows a good croissant when she tastes one. I watched on with some jealousy, as my gluten intolerance puts pastries forever out of reach.

The bakery behind the buzz

HAVN Bakery is “rising to the top” of Scotland’s pastry scene, and their recent accolade at the Scotland’s Best Croissant competition has only cemented their reputation.

The competition, held at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, brought together the country’s finest bakers to battle it out for croissant supremacy.

The croissant in question. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A panel of esteemed judges – including Michelin-starred pastry chefs – assessed each entry on its appearance, lamination, texture, and flavour.

Head baker Sofia Amadori led HAVN’s charge, crafting the croissant that won them second place in the national rankings.

Havn Bakery and Café in Bridge of Allan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Her early morning baking sessions, starting before dawn, ensure that customers at HAVN get pastries that are fresh, flaky, and made with meticulous attention to detail.

Walking through the town, I wondered as I always do why I don’t got here more often. There are so many cute little shops, lovely looking cafes and restaurants to try in Bridge of Allan.

Havn has a couple of tables outside to enjoy your coffee and pastry but equally nice would be to walk down to the river and enjoy your treat in some gorgeous scenery.

A croissant worth the hype

For our reviewer, the croissant’s flavour stood out above all else.

“Sometimes croissants don’t have much taste at all,” she says. “They just make a mess and need jam to give them something. But this one?

“You could eat it as is and be completely satisfied.”

We also tried the cardamon swirl, which was perfectly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And yet, she couldn’t resist experimenting. “I stuck a bit of butter in the middle, and it just melted in beautifully. Then I thought – this would be amazing with bacon and cheese.

“It’s that kind of croissant: good enough to enjoy on its own, but with a depth of flavour that would make it the perfect base for something more.”

And at £3.20 for a huge and delicious feast, it’s not the most outrageously priced croissant I’ve seen.

More than croissants

HAVN Bakery is known for more than just its award-winning croissants. Their selection of pastries, cakes, and sourdough loaves changes with the seasons and their bakers’ inspirations.

The blood orange custard cake had just the right amount for sharpness to creamy sweetness. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They also serve coffee from Unorthodox Roasters and stock charcuterie and cheeses from I. J. Mellis.

While their croissants have earned them national recognition, their entire range of baked goods is crafted with the same passion and precision.

All of their pastries looked so delicious. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And for those in search of a standout pastry experience, HAVN Bakery’s doors – and ovens – are always warm and welcoming every Thurs – Sun, 8am – 4pm.

Information

Address: HAVN Bakery, 47a Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, Stirling

Email: havnbofa@gmail.com

Website: https://www.havnbakery.co.uk/

