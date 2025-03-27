The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed

A glittering ceremony at The Apex Hotel in Dundee saw the food and drink stars of Courier Country honoured.

The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

The winners of The Courier Food and Drink 2025 Awards were revealed last night at a glittering awards ceremony held at The Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee.

As well as celebrating the best culinary businesses from across Tayside and Fife, the awards also showcased five courses from top chefs including: private chef and experienced event caterer Gabor Baranyai who made the canapes.

Guests enjoying the evening of great food and awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Then Perth chef/director Praveen Kumar, of Tabla and Praveen Kumar’s Curry Club, delivered the fabulous starters.

Chef Praveen Kumar preparing the starters for service. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This was followed by a fish dish from Kamil Gloeh, executive sous chef  at the Rusacks Hotel 18 Restaurant in St Andrews, and Apex Hotel head chef Laura Duffy provided the main course.

The rhubarb and custard dessert. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Finally the dessert was prepared by Heritage Portfolio executive head chef Paul Hood.

Tough job for judges

Editor of The Courier, David Clegg, said that he was delighted to see such an innovative group of applications this year which made it extremely tough for the judges with a huge number of entries received.

Chef and food writer Sarah Rankin hosted the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “Every year, the bar is raised, and 2025 is no exception. The volume and quality of entries we’ve received highlight the sheer talent, ambition and dedication that define Courier Country’s food and drink sector.

“This industry is about more than great produce – it’s about innovation, sustainability and the people whose passion drives it forward.

“From traditional family-run businesses to bold new ventures, these awards showcase the lifeblood of our local economy.

The Courier Editor David Clegg. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Food and drink is at the heart of Courier Country’s success, providing jobs, supporting communities, and putting this region on the map.”

“It is a privilege to recognise the achievements of those who continue to push boundaries and ensure that Courier Country remains a leading force in Scotland’s food and drink scene.”

It was an exciting night for the local food and drink scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier’s Food & Drink magazine, added: “The standard of entries this year was astonishingly high and it was a really tough job for the judging team. In my eyes all the nominees are winners.

“We have so many incredible restaurants and producers in our area and I am fiercely proud of what they all do in a very tough working environment.”

The Courier Food & Drink Awards winners

The winners of The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025 are:

Bar of the Year, sponsored by Diageo

The Barrelman.

Highly commended – Bruach.

Bar of the Year was won by The Barrelman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Brewer of the Year

Futtle.

Highly commended – Wasted Degrees Brewing.

Brewer of the Year went to Futtle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Chef of the Year, sponsored by Stagecoach

Dhaneshwar Prasad, Dhoom Streetery and Bar.

The Chef of the Year winner was Dhaneshwar Prasad, from Dhoom Streetery in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Community Champion sponsored by Murrayshall

Craws Nest.

Community Champion was won by Craws Nest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by The Rookery

Hayley Wilkes, WeeCOOK.

Hayley Wilkes from WeeCOOK won Entrepreneur of the Year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Independent Café of the Year

Baern.

Highly commended – Sweetpea Cafe.

Baern won Independent Café of the Year . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Producer of the Year sponsored by Partners&

WeeCOOK.

Producer of the Year was won by WeeCOOK. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Barnetts Dundee

The Wee Restaurant.

Highly commended – Coorie Inn.

Restaurant of the Year went to The Wee Restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Malmaison

Georgia Scott, Fairmont St Andrews.

Rising Star of the Year winner, Georgia Scott from Fairmont in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Spirit Producer of the Year, sponsored by altar

Highland Boundary Wild Distillery.

Spirit producer of the Year Winner, Highland Boundary Wild Distillery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Street Vendor of the Year

Fallones Pizzas & Gelato.

Street Vendor of the Year went to Fallones Pizzas & Gelato. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Sustainability Award, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Wasted Degrees Brewing won the award for Sustainability. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

