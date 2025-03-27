The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed

The winners of The Courier Food and Drink 2025 Awards were revealed last night at a glittering awards ceremony held at The Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee.

As well as celebrating the best culinary businesses from across Tayside and Fife, the awards also showcased five courses from top chefs including: private chef and experienced event caterer Gabor Baranyai who made the canapes.

Then Perth chef/director Praveen Kumar, of Tabla and Praveen Kumar’s Curry Club, delivered the fabulous starters.

This was followed by a fish dish from Kamil Gloeh, executive sous chef at the Rusacks Hotel 18 Restaurant in St Andrews, and Apex Hotel head chef Laura Duffy provided the main course.

Finally the dessert was prepared by Heritage Portfolio executive head chef Paul Hood.

Tough job for judges

Editor of The Courier, David Clegg, said that he was delighted to see such an innovative group of applications this year which made it extremely tough for the judges with a huge number of entries received.

He said: “Every year, the bar is raised, and 2025 is no exception. The volume and quality of entries we’ve received highlight the sheer talent, ambition and dedication that define Courier Country’s food and drink sector.

“This industry is about more than great produce – it’s about innovation, sustainability and the people whose passion drives it forward.

“From traditional family-run businesses to bold new ventures, these awards showcase the lifeblood of our local economy.

“Food and drink is at the heart of Courier Country’s success, providing jobs, supporting communities, and putting this region on the map.”

“It is a privilege to recognise the achievements of those who continue to push boundaries and ensure that Courier Country remains a leading force in Scotland’s food and drink scene.”

Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier’s Food & Drink magazine, added: “The standard of entries this year was astonishingly high and it was a really tough job for the judging team. In my eyes all the nominees are winners.

“We have so many incredible restaurants and producers in our area and I am fiercely proud of what they all do in a very tough working environment.”

The Courier Food & Drink Awards winners

The winners of The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025 are:

Bar of the Year, sponsored by Diageo

The Barrelman.

Highly commended – Bruach.

Brewer of the Year

Futtle.

Highly commended – Wasted Degrees Brewing.

Chef of the Year, sponsored by Stagecoach

Dhaneshwar Prasad, Dhoom Streetery and Bar.

Community Champion sponsored by Murrayshall

Craws Nest.

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by The Rookery

Hayley Wilkes, WeeCOOK.

Independent Café of the Year

Baern.

Highly commended – Sweetpea Cafe.

Producer of the Year sponsored by Partners&

WeeCOOK.

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Barnetts Dundee

The Wee Restaurant.

Highly commended – Coorie Inn.

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Malmaison

Georgia Scott, Fairmont St Andrews.

Spirit Producer of the Year, sponsored by altar

Highland Boundary Wild Distillery.

Street Vendor of the Year

Fallones Pizzas & Gelato.

Sustainability Award, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Wasted Degrees Brewing