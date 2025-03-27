Dundee’s beloved Luigi’s Pizzeria reopens after fire forced closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee’s beloved Luigi’s Pizzeria reopens after fire forced closure

The wait is over! Luigi’s Pizzeria is finally open - choose your favourite toppings and celebrate the return of a Hilltown institution!

By Rachel Mcconachie
Luigi's pizzeria in Dundee has finally reopened.
Luigi's pizzeria in Dundee has finally reopened.

After nearly a year of heartbreak, frustration, and red tape, Hilltown institution Luigi’s Pizzeria is finally reopening its doors today.

Locals, who have been deprived of their beloved pizza since a devastating fire last May, are expected to flood back in droves this weekend to get their much-missed fix after hundreds expressed their congratulations over the news on social media.

Red tape prevented reopening

The journey to reopening has been anything but smooth for the Luigi’s team. What initially seemed like a temporary closure turned into a lengthy battle with planning permission, leaving their future hanging in the balance.

And pizza fans perplexed.

The Luigi’s team have been struggling to get the business open again.

Last July, the team behind Luigi’s, which is located just after the Hilltown Clock on Strathmartine Road, took to Facebook to express their despair. Their heartfelt post read:

“We have put off sharing some grim news with you in the hope that our luck would change. It didn’t. Sadly we do not know when we will reopen our doors.

A state of limbo

“We are currently in a state of limbo as we wait on planning permission from the council to move forward with work on our premises after the fire.

“We miss you. We miss pizza. We miss our team. We miss Luigi’s Life. We are dreaming of feeding you all again when the time comes…Whenever that may be.”

Luigi’s pizzas from Strathmartine Road.

The post sparked an outpouring of support from devoted customers who were devastated by the prolonged closure.

But as months dragged on with no progress, hope started to wane for the family-run pizzeria which has served Dundee for at least 100 years.

Local support

Then, in November, Luigi’s offered a glimmer of optimism. Another update surfaced, explaining the latest hurdle: Dundee City Council had not yet approved a new extraction system, citing noise concerns.

A take-away from Luigi’s.

According to Luigi’s, the issue was that their ventilation fan was deemed 12 decibels too loud – equivalent to the sound of normal human breathing.

The November post read: “12 decibels is the sound of normal human breathing and 5 months is the length of time we haven’t been trading. It’s a funny world we live in.”

Rumours they had left the city

Rumours swirled that the owners had given up and moved to Italy, but Luigi’s quickly shut down such speculation. “We will reopen as soon as we can – once planning permission is granted & the work is finished… & gladly feed you all. We miss you all.”

Luigi’s pizza magic in action.

And now, after months of uncertainty and determination, the wait is over. The pizzeria announced in understated fashion that their pre-order app is now live.

Hundreds of pizza fans reacted to their social media announcement on Wednesday evening with comments ranging from “When can we order?” to “Hallelujah!”, “OH DEAR LORD YES” and so many messages of congratulations.

More from Food & Drink

Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
80 best pictures from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025
Croissants at Havn Bakery in Bridge of Allan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan bakery boasts second best croissant in Scotland - how good is…
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed
A corgi in a Dundee restaurant
6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out at with your four-legged friends
8
Interior of The West House in Dundee, with diners sitting at tables.
7 of the best breakfast places in Dundee that you need to try
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at 'beyond unfair' Tripadvisor review
23
Image shows: Courier feature writer Nora McElhone enjoying brunch outside Cisco's Cafe in Stirling.
5 of the best cafes in Stirling's vibrant city centre
Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ Braw Tea
Is Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry as braw as it seems?
There are a host of fabulous cafés, food trucks and restaurants along the Fife Coastal Path. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path
Lily Andrews enjoys her cheese and ham toastie at Pie Bob's Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pie Bob’s Café in Arbroath is serving up more than just pies

Conversation