80 best pictures from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025

The annual Courier Food and Drink Awards once again celebrated the best culinary talent across Tayside and Fife.

Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

The Courier Food and Drink Awards returned this year to honour the finest culinary talent throughout Tayside and Fife.

Hosted at The Apex Hotel in Dundee, the prestigious event saw outstanding winners recognised for their achievements.

Now in its seventh year, this highly anticipated celebration continues to showcase the remarkable skill and creativity found across the region – something this year’s entries highlighted once again.

Courier photographers Steve Brown and Steve McDougall were there to capture all the action. Here are the best pictures from the event, which was in partnership with Barnetts Dundee.

Guests Arrive

Guests Grace Grant, Graeme Nicoll and Sean Parsley. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From left are Kim Cameron, Carrie Shannon, Katie Borwell and Lynn Finlay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From left are John Bradshaw, Martin Brown, Carrie Shannon, Martin Peel and Riven Paton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Guests Kevin & Jennifer Lawrence from Craws Nest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Baern café owners Giacomo Pesce and Hazel Powell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests Ivett Horvath and Rachel Greenhorn from North Port. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests arrive from The Selkie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests are piped in at The Apex Hotel in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Guests chat and enjoy the various cocktails and drinks on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The drinks reception. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests chat before heading to their tables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
James Wilcox enjoys a drink before the big event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sam Gove, Martin Gidden and Louise Nicoll. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The drinks reception. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
One of the cocktails on offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Delicious appetisers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A happy guest recording events. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sarah Rankin hosting the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ready for the awards

Each guest was given a copy of The Courier’s Food & Drink Guide. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The room where the magic took place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Guests could sample some Moonshine from Angus Alchemy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier Editor David Clegg hosting the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All the chefs who provided the lovely food for the event on the stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests mingle before the main event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests take their tables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Taking a selfie before the awards begin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chef and food writer Sarah Rankin hosted the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier Editor David Clegg poses with Selkie crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Awards ceremony

Sarah Rankin with award-winning chef from Fallones Pizza & Gelato. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Phone snap of the winners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jack Low from Wasted Degrees Brewing waves from the stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Community Champion Winner, Craws Nest, Jennifer Lawrence & Kevin Lawrence, presented by Gary Silcock. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bar of the Year winner, The Barrelman, presented by Jamie Redpath of Diageo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests applaud the winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A phone snap of the winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Who needs a photographer? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Community Champion was won by Craws Nest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bar of the Year was won by The Barrelman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Producer of the Year was won by WEECOOK. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Street Vendor of the Year went to Fallones Pizzas & Gelato. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spirit producer of the Year Winner, Highland Boundary Wild Distillery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Baern won Independent Café of the Year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hayley Wilkes from WeeCOOK won Entrepreneur of the Year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brewer of the Year went to Futtle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Chef of the Year winner was Dhaneshwar Prasad, from Dhoom Streetery in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rising Star of the Year winner, Georgia Scott from Fairmont in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant of the Year went to The Wee Restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chef of the Year winner Dhaneshwar Prasad from Dhoom Streetery and Bar and wife Geeta Jakhmola. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brewer of the Year winner Lucy Hine from Futtle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sustainability Award winner Jack Low from Wasted Degrees Brewing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rising Star of the Year winner Georgia Scott from Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Restaurant of the Year winner The Wee Restaurant – from left is Joshua Henderson, Craig Wood, Vikki Wood and Ethan Wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Community Champion winner Jennifer and Kevin Lawrence from Craws Nest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bar of the Year winner The Barrelman – from left are Adrian Herreroredden, Rosie Brown, Candice Watson, Tommy Fox and Jacqueline Fox. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spirit Producer of the Year winner Highland Boundary Wild Distillery with Simon Montador and Marian Bruce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Independent Café of the Year winners Giacomo Pesce and Hazel Powell from Baern. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Street Vendor of the Year winner Fallones Pizzas & Gelato accepted by owner Michael Fallone and chef Gemma Gow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Entrepreneur of the Year winner Hayley Wilkes of WEECOOK alongside award sponsor Jon Hicks from The Rookery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Food

Chef Praveen Kumar prepares the wonderful starters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The canapes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The starter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fish course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The beef cheek main course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A colourful dessert. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tables

The judges and hosts table with The Courier Editor David Clegg and DC Thomson director David Thomson. Wednesday 26th March 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Murrayshall team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The team from Partners&. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Barnetts Dundee table with managing director Keith Duncan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
DC Thomson Commercial Partnerships. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Alchemy at the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Malmaison team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The team from The Selkie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Barnetts Dundee with group marketing manager Lorna Whiteford. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The team from Stagecoach. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Rookery at the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The team from Altar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Diageo’s team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Guests enjoying the evening of great food and awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The team from The Selkie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

