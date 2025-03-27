Food & Drink 80 best pictures from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025 The annual Courier Food and Drink Awards once again celebrated the best culinary talent across Tayside and Fife. Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Rachel Mcconachie March 27 2025, 1:11pm March 27 2025, 1:11pm Share 80 best pictures from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-drink/5210505/pictures-from-courier-food-and-drink-awards-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment The Courier Food and Drink Awards returned this year to honour the finest culinary talent throughout Tayside and Fife. Hosted at The Apex Hotel in Dundee, the prestigious event saw outstanding winners recognised for their achievements. Now in its seventh year, this highly anticipated celebration continues to showcase the remarkable skill and creativity found across the region – something this year’s entries highlighted once again. Courier photographers Steve Brown and Steve McDougall were there to capture all the action. Here are the best pictures from the event, which was in partnership with Barnetts Dundee. Guests Arrive Guests Grace Grant, Graeme Nicoll and Sean Parsley. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From left are Kim Cameron, Carrie Shannon, Katie Borwell and Lynn Finlay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From left are John Bradshaw, Martin Brown, Carrie Shannon, Martin Peel and Riven Paton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Guests Kevin & Jennifer Lawrence from Craws Nest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Baern café owners Giacomo Pesce and Hazel Powell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests Ivett Horvath and Rachel Greenhorn from North Port. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests arrive from The Selkie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests are piped in at The Apex Hotel in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Guests chat and enjoy the various cocktails and drinks on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The drinks reception. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests chat before heading to their tables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson James Wilcox enjoys a drink before the big event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sam Gove, Martin Gidden and Louise Nicoll. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The drinks reception. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson One of the cocktails on offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Delicious appetisers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A happy guest recording events. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sarah Rankin hosting the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ready for the awards Each guest was given a copy of The Courier’s Food & Drink Guide. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The room where the magic took place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Guests could sample some Moonshine from Angus Alchemy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Courier Editor David Clegg hosting the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All the chefs who provided the lovely food for the event on the stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests mingle before the main event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests take their tables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Taking a selfie before the awards begin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chef and food writer Sarah Rankin hosted the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Courier Editor David Clegg poses with Selkie crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Awards ceremony Sarah Rankin with award-winning chef from Fallones Pizza & Gelato. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Phone snap of the winners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Jack Low from Wasted Degrees Brewing waves from the stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Community Champion Winner, Craws Nest, Jennifer Lawrence & Kevin Lawrence, presented by Gary Silcock. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bar of the Year winner, The Barrelman, presented by Jamie Redpath of Diageo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests applaud the winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A phone snap of the winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Who needs a photographer? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Community Champion was won by Craws Nest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bar of the Year was won by The Barrelman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Producer of the Year was won by WEECOOK. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Street Vendor of the Year went to Fallones Pizzas & Gelato. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spirit producer of the Year Winner, Highland Boundary Wild Distillery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Baern won Independent Café of the Year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hayley Wilkes from WeeCOOK won Entrepreneur of the Year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Brewer of the Year went to Futtle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Chef of the Year winner was Dhaneshwar Prasad, from Dhoom Streetery in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rising Star of the Year winner, Georgia Scott from Fairmont in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Restaurant of the Year went to The Wee Restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chef of the Year winner Dhaneshwar Prasad from Dhoom Streetery and Bar and wife Geeta Jakhmola. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Brewer of the Year winner Lucy Hine from Futtle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sustainability Award winner Jack Low from Wasted Degrees Brewing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Rising Star of the Year winner Georgia Scott from Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Restaurant of the Year winner The Wee Restaurant – from left is Joshua Henderson, Craig Wood, Vikki Wood and Ethan Wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Community Champion winner Jennifer and Kevin Lawrence from Craws Nest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bar of the Year winner The Barrelman – from left are Adrian Herreroredden, Rosie Brown, Candice Watson, Tommy Fox and Jacqueline Fox. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Spirit Producer of the Year winner Highland Boundary Wild Distillery with Simon Montador and Marian Bruce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Independent Café of the Year winners Giacomo Pesce and Hazel Powell from Baern. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Street Vendor of the Year winner Fallones Pizzas & Gelato accepted by owner Michael Fallone and chef Gemma Gow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Entrepreneur of the Year winner Hayley Wilkes of WEECOOK alongside award sponsor Jon Hicks from The Rookery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Food Chef Praveen Kumar prepares the wonderful starters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The canapes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The starter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Fish course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The beef cheek main course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A colourful dessert. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Tables The judges and hosts table with The Courier Editor David Clegg and DC Thomson director David Thomson. Wednesday 26th March 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Murrayshall team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The team from Partners&. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Barnetts Dundee table with managing director Keith Duncan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson DC Thomson Commercial Partnerships. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Angus Alchemy at the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Malmaison team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The team from The Selkie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Barnetts Dundee with group marketing manager Lorna Whiteford. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The team from Stagecoach. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Rookery at the Food & Drink Awards 2025 in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The team from Altar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Diageo’s team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Guests enjoying the evening of great food and awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The team from The Selkie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson More from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025 Full shortlist ahead of event Winners revealed
Conversation