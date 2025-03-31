A fishy feast for furry friends with Cromars’ dog chippy menu in St Andrews

St Andrews is well known for its top-tier fish and chips, but now there’s another reason to visit the award-winning Cromars Fish & Chip Shop – especially if you have a four-legged friend in tow.

Their new dog chippy menu is shaking things up, offering something a little healthier and a lot more exciting than your average dog treat.

Naturally, I had to take my two Labradoodles, Pepper and Phantom, to put it to the ultimate test.

Dogs’ dinner done right

Now, Pepper and Phantom are seasoned food critics in their own right – always more than happy to sample a bit of my fish (minus the batter, of course) or snag the odd chip when I give in to the pleading eyes. But this time, the treat was all for them.

Cromars’ dog menu which was launched last year, but has the new addition of sardines keeps things simple and affordable, with three options:

Dog sausage (£2)

Dog sardines (£2)

Puppuccino (£1.50)

Everything comes in a little ice cream tub with a generous portion, and naturally, I ordered the lot. If we were doing this, we were doing it properly.

Dessert first? Why not

The puppuccinos arrived first, which meant the dogs started with pudding. Did they mind? Not one bit.

These creamy delights were topped with a little biscuit, and both dogs licked theirs up with enthusiasm. The aftermath? Two very happy, slightly sticky pooches with cream-covered snouts.

Then it was time for the main event.

Sausage and sardines

The dog sausages were served in bite-sized pieces, and since I didn’t fancy dealing with a Labradoodle-lipped tug-of-war situation, I made sure to feed them evenly.

Both Pepper and Phantom gobbled them up in record time, their tails wagging as they chomped.

And then, the grand finale – the sardines. I was genuinely impressed by the quality. These weren’t just any old scraps; they were big, chunky pieces of fresh fish, the kind you wouldn’t think twice about eating yourself.

(I didn’t try them, but I’ll be honest – I was tempted.)

The chef had made sure there were no bones, so all I had to do was break them into pieces and watch my dogs snap them up blissfully.

If their happy scoffing and wide-eyed delight were anything to go by, the sardines were the highlight of the meal.

Worth drooling over

We sat outside in the sunshine, soaking up the fresh air while Pepper and Phantom enjoyed their unexpected fine dining experience.

A little Schnauzer at a nearby table watched on, clearly envious, and I could only hope his owner would take the hint and order him something too.

The best part? This was an inexpensive treat that felt special – something a little different from the usual dog biscuits and puppuccinos you find in cafés.

The perfect dog day out

Plus, unlike the typical indulgences, the sardines and sausages offered something a bit healthier, meaning there was no guilt involved in spoiling them.

Bellies full, we rounded off the trip with a run on West Sands Beach. Pepper and Phantom raced across the sand, ears flapping in the wind, they rinsed their greasy chops in the sea, all while dreaming of their next Cromars feast.