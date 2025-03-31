A fishy feast for furry friends with Cromars’ dog chippy menu in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A fishy feast for furry friends with Cromars’ dog chippy menu in St Andrews

Did award-winning chip shop Cromars' dog menu get these discerning dogs' tails wagging - or was it just a dog's dinner?

Pepper enjoys Cromars' sardines. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pepper enjoys Cromars' sardines. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

St Andrews is well known for its top-tier fish and chips, but now there’s another reason to visit the award-winning Cromars Fish & Chip Shop – especially if you have a four-legged friend in tow.

Their new dog chippy menu is shaking things up, offering something a little healthier and a lot more exciting than your average dog treat.

Cromars fish and chip shop in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Naturally, I had to take my two Labradoodles, Pepper and Phantom, to put it to the ultimate test.

Dogs’ dinner done right

Now, Pepper and Phantom are seasoned food critics in their own right – always more than happy to sample a bit of my fish (minus the batter, of course) or snag the odd chip when I give in to the pleading eyes. But this time, the treat was all for them.

Cromars’ dog chippy menu. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Cromars’ dog menu which was launched last year, but has the new addition of sardines keeps things simple and affordable, with three options:

Dog sausage (£2)
Dog sardines (£2)
Puppuccino (£1.50)

Everything comes in a little ice cream tub with a generous portion, and naturally, I ordered the lot. If we were doing this, we were doing it properly.

Dessert first? Why not

The puppuccinos arrived first, which meant the dogs started with pudding. Did they mind? Not one bit.

A wee dog looks on in anticipation while Phantom enjoys her puppaccino. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These creamy delights were topped with a little biscuit, and both dogs licked theirs up with enthusiasm. The aftermath? Two very happy, slightly sticky pooches with cream-covered snouts.

Pepper enjoying her puppaccino. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Then it was time for the main event.

Sausage and sardines

The dog sausages were served in bite-sized pieces, and since I didn’t fancy dealing with a Labradoodle-lipped tug-of-war situation, I made sure to feed them evenly.

Both Pepper and Phantom gobbled them up in record time, their tails wagging as they chomped.

Pepper and Phantom enjoying the sausages. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And then, the grand finale – the sardines. I was genuinely impressed by the quality. These weren’t just any old scraps; they were big, chunky pieces of fresh fish, the kind you wouldn’t think twice about eating yourself.

(I didn’t try them, but I’ll be honest – I was tempted.)

Phantom inspects the sardine before gobbling it up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The chef had made sure there were no bones, so all I had to do was break them into pieces and watch my dogs snap them up blissfully.

If their happy scoffing and wide-eyed delight were anything to go by, the sardines were the highlight of the meal.

Worth drooling over

We sat outside in the sunshine, soaking up the fresh air while Pepper and Phantom enjoyed their unexpected fine dining experience.

Sitting in the sun at Cromars in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A little Schnauzer at a nearby table watched on, clearly envious, and I could only hope his owner would take the hint and order him something too.

The best part? This was an inexpensive treat that felt special – something a little different from the usual dog biscuits and puppuccinos you find in cafés.

The perfect dog day out

Plus, unlike the typical indulgences, the sardines and sausages offered something a bit healthier, meaning there was no guilt involved in spoiling them.

Inside Cromars fish and chip shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Bellies full, we rounded off the trip with a run on West Sands Beach. Pepper and Phantom raced across the sand, ears flapping in the wind, they rinsed their greasy chops in the sea, all while dreaming of their next Cromars feast.

