Should you swap your usual Dundee lunch spot for The Wine Press’s new menu?

The Wine Press in Dundee has long been one of my favourite spots for a relaxed evening, a few glasses of really good wine, and some indulgent sharing platters.

The beauty of this place is that you can savour top-quality wines by the glass – no need to commit to an entire bottle (though, let’s be honest, that’s always an option too).

The atmosphere is cosy and inviting, striking the perfect balance between casual comfort and refined taste. It’s even dog-friendly, making it one of the most welcoming places in the city.

Wine Press with no wine..?

However, until recently, it hadn’t occurred to me to visit The Wine Press for lunch as I don’t tend to drink during the day. That all changed when I spotted their brand-new lunch menu, and I had to check it out.

Served from 12.30 to 4.00 pm, Monday to Friday, this menu is ideal for anyone craving a high-quality yet unfussy lunch.

What’s on the menu?

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty soup and sandwich combo or something a bit lighter, the selection is short but tempting. Even better, everything on the menu is available as takeaway or can be made gluten-free.

The dishes that immediately caught my attention were the spiced beetroot hummus and feta salad (£7.50), a Spanish omelette with beet salad (£5.50), and a variety of delicious sandwich fillings.

They even offer a cheese and meat platter for one, which is perfect if you fancy a solo indulgence with a glass of something special when you have a clear afternoon. With all these choices, I couldn’t wait to dive in.

On a chilly weekday, I met a friend for lunch at The Wine Press, just round the corner from Exchange Street’s foodie district, eager to see how the new menu held up.

Admittedly, it was a bit of a shock to be there without ordering wine, but the food more than made up for it.

I was particularly hungry and the cold weather made me crave something cosy and comforting. I chose the homemade Spanish omelette with beet salad and the hummus, veg, and onion chutney sandwich on gluten-free bread.

Let’s start with the omelette – wholesome, filling, and packed with flavour. The balance of seasoning was spot-on, with a hint of peppery warmth that complemented the fresh, earthy beet salad beautifully.

Decent portions

It was a generous portion, too – just what I needed to warm up on a brisk Dundee afternoon.

Then there was the sandwich. Now, gluten-free bread is notoriously hit-or-miss, and when my order came through, the kitchen staff noticed that the slices were on the small side.

Rather than simply serving it as-is, they adjusted the price accordingly – a thoughtful touch that’s all too rare in most places. I’ve often found that other cafes and restaurants will simply give you two tiny sandwiches, which ends up being too much food.

But here, the balance was perfect. The sandwich itself was deliciously packed with hummus, crisp veg, and a tangy onion chutney that tied everything together beautifully.

The accompanying side salad was fresh and full of flavour, making for a well-rounded, satisfying meal.

Salt and vinegar crisps are perfect pairing

My friend opted for the French brie, olive tapenade, and sun-dried tomato sandwich, which looked absolutely divine. She raved about the homemade tapenade, noting that it added a lovely depth of flavour to the creamy, slightly melty brie.

The thick-cut bread was another highlight, offering the perfect texture to complement the rich filling. It also came with a portion of salt and vinegar crisps, which provided a deliciously tangy contrast to the smooth brie.

A bit pricey?

While she initially thought £8 for a sandwich was a little on the pricier side, she quickly admitted that the quality and portion size justified the cost.

Overall, the lunch was a resounding success. The dishes were fresh, thoughtfully prepared, and packed with flavour.

The casual, friendly atmosphere made it the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxed but quick lunch, and the fact that everything is available for takeaway means I’ll definitely be grabbing something on the go in the future.

I also love that their soup of the day comes with artisan bread and is always vegan, making it an inclusive option for just about everyone.

When are we going back?

Next time, I’m keen to try the spiced beetroot hummus and feta salad – especially since you can add pesto-marinated halloumi for just £1.50.

And on a day when I have a more relaxed afternoon ahead, I might just treat myself to the platter and a wee glass of wine.

The Wine Press has firmly secured its spot as one of my top choices for lunch in Dundee.