After almost a year without Dundee’s Luigi’s, was my first pizza back as good as I remember?

Life’s just better with a Luigi’s pizza, plain and simple. So when my favourite pizzeria finally reopened after a long break due to a fire, you better believe we celebrated – champagne and all!

A love story with Luigi’s

We live over in Fife, so we’re sadly out of their delivery range. But that’s never stopped me from making the trip.

I’ve been going for nearly 20 years, first as a journalist at the Sunday Post, dashing out of work before 9pm to grab a pizza on my way home, and now as a parent, sharing my love for it with my family.

It’s always been something to look forward to, a treat that never disappoints.

Luigi’s isn’t just any takeaway – it’s the takeaway. It’s high quality, made with fresh, tasty toppings, and always feels like something special. It was a lifesaver during Covid, too.

Some of my best memories from that time are of us sitting in the garden, celebrating my mum’s birthday with Luigi’s pizzas. We have pictures from that day, everyone enjoying their slices, and it just made things feel a little more normal during a strange time.

The hype is real

When word got out that Luigi’s was reopening, excitement levels hit the roof. And clearly, we weren’t the only ones desperate to get our fix.

When I picked up our order on Friday, the staff were saying they were blown away by how much people had missed them. They admitted they hadn’t realised quite how much they meant to people until they saw the response.

They’ve been so busy that they’ve had to close their app around midday each day because they’re fully booked before they’ve even started making pizzas!

Pre-orders full each day

That’s how much demand there is. It’s back to how it was during Covid when you had to plan ahead to get an order in. I remember setting my alarm for 1am just to secure a spot for that day’s order!

Right now, they’re open Thursday 4pm – 8pm and Fri- Sat from 4pm – 8.30pm, which is slightly earlier than before because they felt people were keen to eat earlier. And you can order on the app or in-store, but I recommend the app so as not to be disappointed.

Did the pizza live up to expectations?

Finally, we had our hands on our much-missed Luigi’s pizzas, and it was so worth the wait.

Since we have a bit of a drive to pick them up, we have a little ritual: pop them in the oven for a few minutes while we pick a movie, then settle in for the ultimate pizza night.

One of the reasons I love Luigi’s so much is because they do a fantastic gluten-free base. A lot of places offer gluten-free options these days, but they’re not always great.

Luigi’s, though, is incredible. It doesn’t feel like an afterthought or some generic pre-bought base – it’s homemade, full of flavour, and just as good as the regular pizzas.

They really put the same amount of care and effort into it, and that makes all the difference.

My favourite toppings

My go-to? The Parmigiana. I love aubergine, and this pizza does it right – thick, roasted slices full of juicy flavour. No sad little scraps of aubergine here, just proper, hearty toppings on that perfect crisp-yet-chewy base.

One thing I noticed this time? The garlic. In the past, I sometimes found it a little too strong, and I could taste it for ages afterwards. My husband agreed, though it never stopped us from eating it.

But this time, something was different. The aftertaste wasn’t as intense, which made the whole experience even better. Maybe they’ve tweaked the recipe, or maybe I’ve just changed, but either way, it was absolutely spot on.

My husband demolished his Andria pizza in record time, while I took my time, savouring every bite. It felt so good to have Luigi’s back in our lives.

Sweet treats too

We don’t usually go for dessert, but since this was a special occasion, we thought, why not? And I’m glad we did! The cheesecake was delicious – sweet, creamy, and totally indulgent.

We were so excited about the reopening that we even popped a bottle of champagne to go with our pizzas. It felt like a proper celebration, and honestly, it was – Luigi’s being back is a big deal for a lot of people.

Luigi’s are planning pop-ups, special events, and more. The team have hinted at some exciting plans, and if the reopening rush is anything to go by, those events are going to be busy.

Keep an eye on their socials for updates because it sounds like there’s lots of exciting stuff coming up.

Final thoughts: totally worth it

Whether you’re in Dundee or, like us, making the trip from Fife, Luigi’s is absolutely worth it. The quality, the flavours, the nostalgia – it’s all there.

The love and effort that go into every pizza are obvious, and the sheer demand since their reopening proves how special this place is.

So, welcome back, Luigi’s! Our pizza nights are finally complete again.