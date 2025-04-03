11 of the best restaurants in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 of the best restaurants in Dundee

Dundee has a wonderful selection of restaurants - here are some of our favourites to help you plan your next great meal in the city.

A scallop starter at Don Padrino, one of Dundee's best restaaurants
A scallop starter at Don Padrino, one of Dundee's best restaurants. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Whether you’re a local foodie or visiting for the first time, Dundee has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.

From cosy places to eat to top-tier fine dining, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it is delicious.

Whether you’re after fresh seafood, international flavours, or a hearty Scottish classic, there’s something to suit every craving.

It’s always the perfect time to explore Dundee’s best restaurants for a night out.

So, take your pick, book a table, and get ready to dig in!

Don Padrino

This new steakhouse in Dundee’s Tay Square offers a blend of Mediterranean flavours with a focus on quality steaks and seafood.

Opened by the team behind Don Michele on Exchange Street, the restaurant features a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance, complete with mafia-inspired décor.

a plate bearing fillet steak and whisky sauce at Don Padrino.
Fillet steak and whisky sauce at Don Padrino. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

They have lunch specials, a pre-theatre menu and evening cocktail and platter deals so there is something for every occasion.

Address: 11 Tay Square, Dundee, DD1 1PB.

Selkie

The Selkie is a cosy tapas restaurant located in the city’s foodie hotspot, Exchange Street.

It offers a variety of small plates, including gambas pil pil, patatas bravas, and halloumi red peppers with chilli, providing a delightful dining experience in a warm atmosphere.

two cocktails and some of the dishes on offer at The Selkie restaurant in Dundee.
Some of the dishes on offer at The Selkie in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

They have lots of gluten-free options, regular special deals and wonderful cocktails.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DJ,

Rancho Pancho

This popular Mexican restaurant serves a variety of great-quality Mexican dishes in a comfortable setting.

They offer a lunch club with a selection of dishes on Saturdays, from noon to 2,30pm, with two courses priced £14.99 and three courses costing £17.99.

Rancho Pancho on Commercial Street.

All their evening main courses are under £20 so it’s a more affordable treat you can rely on, with something for everyone.

Address: 16 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 3EJ.

Eastfield

A trendy 2024 addition to Dundee’s restaurant scene, Eastfield offers a vibrant, communal atmosphere and Australian-inspired décor.

The menu highlights seasonal Scottish produce, with hearty dishes like venison bangers and inventive vegetarian options.

Their desserts, including the famous Guinness cake, are crowd favourites.

two plates of food and a glass of water sit on a table at Dundee restaurant Eastfield, with two diners at a table in the background
Eastfield on Perth Road.

Open from 9am to 4pm, the Perth Road venue also hosts ticketed evening events.

The café’s emphasis on quality, locally sourced ingredients and its cosy, welcoming vibe make it a must-visit spot for food lovers.

Address: 91 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HZ.

Tahini

This Lebanese and Mediterranean restaurant offers a variety of dishes such as Chicken Shawarma and Lamb Shawarma.

Tahini restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson.

The restaurant also provides a selection of tapas, in a comfortable and cosy restaurant.

Perfect for casual dining and family gatherings, Tahini is a go-to for many in and around the city.

They often run special lunch deals and have good gluten-free options.

Address: 11 Bank Street, Dundee, DD1 1RL.

Gidi Grill

This is a West African and Caribbean-inspired restaurant that has really grown in popularity since it opened.

It offers a fusion of flavours, with meats marinated in unique house spices and grilled over charcoal, providing a vibrant dining experience.

Lollipop chicken with vegetables and fries at Gidi Grill, one of the best restaurants in Dundee.
Lollipop chicken with vegetables and fries at Gidi Grill.

They have delicious cocktails and regular lunch deals.

Address: 6-7 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA.

Porters

Porters, which is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, offers a modern British menu with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

Situated near the waterfront, they provide a contemporary dining experience with dishes that reflect seasonal availability and regional flavours.

The chicken supreme on offer at Dundee restaurant Porters.
Chicken supreme at Porters. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

They have decent gluten-free options and a varied menu to suit most tastes.

They also offer steak nights, Sunday roasts and lunch specials.

Address: Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA.

Gallery 48

This is a popular venue combining art and cuisine, offering Spanish-inspired tapas and an extensive selection of gin.

Located in Dundee’s cultural quarter, it provides a vibrant atmosphere where guests can enjoy both visual and culinary delights.

a drink on a table beside the aubergine baked with honey that is served at Gallery 48.
Aubergine baked with honey at Gallery 48. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

They have excellent vegetarian and gluten-free options and a wonderful selection of wines.

Tables can be booked, and Gallery 48 is a great destination for a fun and lively night out or a really good lunch.

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5ER.

Rama Thai

Rama Thai specialises in authentic Thai cuisine, with a range of traditional dishes that balance sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavours.

It’s long been a favourite in the city and is usually busy with diners any day of the week.

a plate containing the Koa Pad at Dundee restaurant Rama Thai
The Koa Pad at Rama Thai. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

It’s a great spot for a special occasion or a family get together or even a romantic meal.

The food never disappoints and the décor is plush and extravagant so you feel like you are having a proper night out.

Address: 32-34 Dock Street, Dundee, DD1 3DP.

Bridgeview Station

Set on Dundee’s waterfront and within a Victorian railways station, this restaurant offers a dining experience with views over the River Tay.

It provides a variety of dishes for casual dining from midday to their last table at either 5pm or 6pm.

Bridgeview Station restaurant boasts views of the Tay.

They offer platters, light lunches, excellent sandwiches, pasta and fish and chips among other tasty options.

Address: Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4DB.

Dil’se

This much-loved Indian restaurant reopened in September 2024 after a period of closure and renovation.

It boasts a modern yet traditional interior and a wide-ranging menu inspired by South Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines.

Offering delicious dishes like chilli paneer and aloo saag, Dil’se maintains its reputation for quality and flavour.

one of the dishes on offer at Dundee Indian restaurant Dil'se
Dil’se offers a range of fresh and delicious meals. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The atmosphere is inviting, with a stylish décor and attentive service, solidifying its place among Dundee’s top Indian restaurants.

Address: 99-101 Perth Rd, Dundee, DD1 4JA.

