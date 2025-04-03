11 of the best restaurants in Dundee

Whether you’re a local foodie or visiting for the first time, Dundee has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.

From cosy places to eat to top-tier fine dining, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it is delicious.

Whether you’re after fresh seafood, international flavours, or a hearty Scottish classic, there’s something to suit every craving.

It’s always the perfect time to explore Dundee’s best restaurants for a night out.

So, take your pick, book a table, and get ready to dig in!

Don Padrino

This new steakhouse in Dundee’s Tay Square offers a blend of Mediterranean flavours with a focus on quality steaks and seafood.

Opened by the team behind Don Michele on Exchange Street, the restaurant features a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance, complete with mafia-inspired décor.

They have lunch specials, a pre-theatre menu and evening cocktail and platter deals so there is something for every occasion.

Address: 11 Tay Square, Dundee, DD1 1PB.

Selkie

The Selkie is a cosy tapas restaurant located in the city’s foodie hotspot, Exchange Street.

It offers a variety of small plates, including gambas pil pil, patatas bravas, and halloumi red peppers with chilli, providing a delightful dining experience in a warm atmosphere.

They have lots of gluten-free options, regular special deals and wonderful cocktails.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DJ,

Rancho Pancho

This popular Mexican restaurant serves a variety of great-quality Mexican dishes in a comfortable setting.

They offer a lunch club with a selection of dishes on Saturdays, from noon to 2,30pm, with two courses priced £14.99 and three courses costing £17.99.

All their evening main courses are under £20 so it’s a more affordable treat you can rely on, with something for everyone.

Address: 16 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 3EJ.

Eastfield

A trendy 2024 addition to Dundee’s restaurant scene, Eastfield offers a vibrant, communal atmosphere and Australian-inspired décor.

The menu highlights seasonal Scottish produce, with hearty dishes like venison bangers and inventive vegetarian options.

Their desserts, including the famous Guinness cake, are crowd favourites.

Open from 9am to 4pm, the Perth Road venue also hosts ticketed evening events.

The café’s emphasis on quality, locally sourced ingredients and its cosy, welcoming vibe make it a must-visit spot for food lovers.

Address: 91 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HZ.

Tahini

This Lebanese and Mediterranean restaurant offers a variety of dishes such as Chicken Shawarma and Lamb Shawarma.

The restaurant also provides a selection of tapas, in a comfortable and cosy restaurant.

Perfect for casual dining and family gatherings, Tahini is a go-to for many in and around the city.

They often run special lunch deals and have good gluten-free options.

Address: 11 Bank Street, Dundee, DD1 1RL.

Gidi Grill

This is a West African and Caribbean-inspired restaurant that has really grown in popularity since it opened.

It offers a fusion of flavours, with meats marinated in unique house spices and grilled over charcoal, providing a vibrant dining experience.

They have delicious cocktails and regular lunch deals.

Address: 6-7 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA.

Porters

Porters, which is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, offers a modern British menu with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

Situated near the waterfront, they provide a contemporary dining experience with dishes that reflect seasonal availability and regional flavours.

They have decent gluten-free options and a varied menu to suit most tastes.

They also offer steak nights, Sunday roasts and lunch specials.

Address: Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA.

Gallery 48

This is a popular venue combining art and cuisine, offering Spanish-inspired tapas and an extensive selection of gin.

Located in Dundee’s cultural quarter, it provides a vibrant atmosphere where guests can enjoy both visual and culinary delights.

They have excellent vegetarian and gluten-free options and a wonderful selection of wines.

Tables can be booked, and Gallery 48 is a great destination for a fun and lively night out or a really good lunch.

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5ER.

Rama Thai

Rama Thai specialises in authentic Thai cuisine, with a range of traditional dishes that balance sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavours.

It’s long been a favourite in the city and is usually busy with diners any day of the week.

It’s a great spot for a special occasion or a family get together or even a romantic meal.

The food never disappoints and the décor is plush and extravagant so you feel like you are having a proper night out.

Address: 32-34 Dock Street, Dundee, DD1 3DP.

Bridgeview Station

Set on Dundee’s waterfront and within a Victorian railways station, this restaurant offers a dining experience with views over the River Tay.

It provides a variety of dishes for casual dining from midday to their last table at either 5pm or 6pm.

They offer platters, light lunches, excellent sandwiches, pasta and fish and chips among other tasty options.

Address: Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4DB.

Dil’se

This much-loved Indian restaurant reopened in September 2024 after a period of closure and renovation.

It boasts a modern yet traditional interior and a wide-ranging menu inspired by South Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines.

Offering delicious dishes like chilli paneer and aloo saag, Dil’se maintains its reputation for quality and flavour.

The atmosphere is inviting, with a stylish décor and attentive service, solidifying its place among Dundee’s top Indian restaurants.

Address: 99-101 Perth Rd, Dundee, DD1 4JA.