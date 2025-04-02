Perthshire chilli jam maker thought Gleneagles offer was a wind-up – now he’s ‘like a wee boy at Christmas’

Abernethy-based Allan’s Chilli Products feel they have just hit the big time – and it all started with a bit of home cooking and a joke.

What began as an impromptu experiment in the kitchen has turned into an award-winning business, and now, a collaboration with one of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels, Gleneagles.

Their pear chilli jam has been handpicked to feature in the Gleneagles American Bar’s luxurious new Rose Compendium cocktail menu.

For Allan Ferguson, founder of Allan’s Chilli Products, the journey to this milestone has been a thrilling, nerve-wracking, and ultimately rewarding ride.

Was Gleneagles email a wind-up?

“Last May, we got an email from Gleneagles,” Allan says. “They asked if we had a pear chilli jelly. I couldn’t believe it, so I decided to check if it was real. I genuinely thought someone was taking the mick!”

It turned out to be very real indeed. The hotel had stumbled upon Allan’s website and was intrigued by the unique flavour of his jelly.

From there, the process began – fine-tuning the recipe, refining the product, and, of course, waiting. “It was a long waiting game,” Allan says. “We kept wondering if it would actually happen, but we kept our fingers crossed.”

A family-run success story

Allan’s Chilli Products is truly a family affair. Allan, his wife Joan, and his mother-in-law Betty – who at 89 years old remains an integral part of the business – have all played a role in its success.

“Back when Joan and I were still working, we don’t even know how we managed to get everything done,” Allan says.

“Now that I’ve retired, things are a bit easier – but we’re still growing fast. We’re adding around two new outlets every week, and we now supply 75 different stockists.”

That’s quite the leap from where it all started. The business took off 13 years ago when Allan was making a dish that called for chilli jam and he decided to try to make his own.

A friend taste it and jokingly suggested she would buy it. Amused, Allan filled six jars, slapped on some homemade labels, and handed them out.

A local shop caught wind of the jelly and asked to stock it, and before Allan knew it, he was in business.

“If I’d had a fish supper that night instead of cooking, none of this would have happened,” Allan laughs.

A cocktail worth celebrating

Now, Allan’s products are on the menu at one of the most iconic hotels in Scotland. The pear chilli jam features in the “Fragrant Jam Margarita,” priced at £24, alongside Casamigos Blanco tequila, walnut, and lime.

Gleneagles describes the drink as “a unique twist on the classic Margarita, incorporating Allan’s Chilli Products’ pear jam… renowned for their delicious jellies and sauces.”

When the deal was finally confirmed after a tasting event in February , Allan could hardly contain his excitement.

“I honestly thought it was a wind-up at the start,” he says. “I’ve been thinking about it constantly since last May, but I tried to blank it out in case it never happened.

“But the excitement and the achievement are just incredible. It’s one thing to have a local hotel use your product, but when it’s Gleneagles – that’s a whole different level.”

Trying his cocktail

When he finally saw the cocktail on the menu, he was overwhelmed. “They sent me a paper copy of the menu with our name on it. I was so proud.

“It’s a major achievement, but it was a long process, and I kept thinking it wouldn’t happen. But then, they ordered three big tubs of our pear chilli jelly!”

Allan’s enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed. “When I was there trying the cocktail at Gleneagles, one of the barmen said he had never seen anyone so excited about a cocktail.

“But it wasn’t just a cocktail to me – I was like a wee boy at Christmas!”

The future is spicy

The collaboration with Gleneagles is just the latest success in Allan’s growing business.

His company now offers 14 flavours of jellies and sauces, eight types of chilli chutney, and even partners with a baker to produce chilli oatcakes.

Recently, The Rabbit Hole Cakes in Perth created a cake using his pear chilli jam, adding yet another exciting collaboration to his portfolio.

Despite the rapid growth, Allan remains grounded, always looking for ways to support his community. His company even sponsors a local football team, something he finds deeply rewarding. “It’s great to be involved and to collaborate,” he says.

As Allan raises a glass to celebrate his latest achievement, there’s no doubt that the future looks bright – and spicy.