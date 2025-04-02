Perthshire chilli jam maker thought Gleneagles offer was a wind-up – now he’s ‘like a wee boy at Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire chilli jam maker thought Gleneagles offer was a wind-up – now he’s ‘like a wee boy at Christmas’

Family-run Perthshire business shares their excitement as they secure a prestigious partnership with Gleneagles to showcase their pear chilli jelly in a £24 cocktail.

Allan Ferguson with one of his habanero chillis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Allan Ferguson with one of his habanero chillis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Abernethy-based Allan’s Chilli Products feel they have just hit the big time – and it all started with a bit of home cooking and a joke.

What began as an impromptu experiment in the kitchen has turned into an award-winning business, and now, a collaboration with one of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels, Gleneagles.

Allan’s pear chilli jam features in this Gleneagles cocktail.

Their pear chilli jam has been handpicked to feature in the Gleneagles American Bar’s luxurious new Rose Compendium cocktail menu.

For Allan Ferguson, founder of Allan’s Chilli Products, the journey to this milestone has been a thrilling, nerve-wracking, and ultimately rewarding ride.

Was Gleneagles email a wind-up?

“Last May, we got an email from Gleneagles,” Allan says. “They asked if we had a pear chilli jelly. I couldn’t believe it, so I decided to check if it was real. I genuinely thought someone was taking the mick!”

Allan’s jam will feature in a cocktail at Gleneagles’ American bar.

It turned out to be very real indeed. The hotel had stumbled upon Allan’s website and was intrigued by the unique flavour of his jelly.

From there, the process began – fine-tuning the recipe, refining the product, and, of course, waiting. “It was a long waiting game,” Allan says. “We kept wondering if it would actually happen, but we kept our fingers crossed.”

A family-run success story

Allan’s Chilli Products is truly a family affair. Allan, his wife Joan, and his mother-in-law Betty – who at 89 years old remains an integral part of the business – have all played a role in its success.

“Back when Joan and I were still working, we don’t even know how we managed to get everything done,” Allan says.

Allan’s pear chilli jam.

“Now that I’ve retired, things are a bit easier – but we’re still growing fast. We’re adding around two new outlets every week, and we now supply 75 different stockists.”

That’s quite the leap from where it all started. The business took off 13 years ago when Allan was making a dish that called for chilli jam and he decided to try to make his own.

A friend taste it and jokingly suggested she would buy it. Amused, Allan filled six jars, slapped on some homemade labels, and handed them out.

Allan Ferguson with his wife Joan and mother-in-law Betty Cairns. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A local shop caught wind of the jelly and asked to stock it, and before Allan knew it, he was in business.

“If I’d had a fish supper that night instead of cooking, none of this would have happened,” Allan laughs.

A cocktail worth celebrating

Now, Allan’s products are on the menu at one of the most iconic hotels in Scotland. The pear chilli jam features in the “Fragrant Jam Margarita,” priced at £24, alongside Casamigos Blanco tequila, walnut, and lime.

Gleneagles describes the drink as “a unique twist on the classic Margarita, incorporating Allan’s Chilli Products’ pear jam… renowned for their delicious jellies and sauces.”

Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

When the deal was finally confirmed after a tasting event in February , Allan could hardly contain his excitement.

“I honestly thought it was a wind-up at the start,” he says. “I’ve been thinking about it constantly since last May, but I tried to blank it out in case it never happened.

“But the excitement and the achievement are just incredible. It’s one thing to have a local hotel use your product, but when it’s Gleneagles – that’s a whole different level.”

Trying his cocktail

When he finally saw the cocktail on the menu, he was overwhelmed. “They sent me a paper copy of the menu with our name on it. I was so proud.

“It’s a major achievement, but it was a long process, and I kept thinking it wouldn’t happen. But then, they ordered three big tubs of our pear chilli jelly!”

Allan Ferguson with his pear chilli jam cocktail and the cocktail menu menu at Gleneagles.

Allan’s enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed. “When I was there trying the cocktail at Gleneagles, one of the barmen said he had never seen anyone so excited about a cocktail.

“But it wasn’t just a cocktail to me – I was like a wee boy at Christmas!”

The future is spicy

The collaboration with Gleneagles is just the latest success in Allan’s growing business.

His company now offers 14 flavours of jellies and sauces, eight types of chilli chutney, and even partners with a baker to produce chilli oatcakes.

Allan’s Chilli Products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Recently, The Rabbit Hole Cakes in Perth created a cake using his pear chilli jam, adding yet another exciting collaboration to his portfolio.

Despite the rapid growth, Allan remains grounded, always looking for ways to support his community. His company even sponsors a local football team, something he finds deeply rewarding. “It’s great to be involved and to collaborate,” he says.

As Allan raises a glass to celebrate his latest achievement, there’s no doubt that the future looks bright – and spicy.

