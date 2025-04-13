Is The Wine Press the ultimate ‘girl dinner’ in Dundee?

If there is one thing Dundee is good at – it’s tapas.

Not compared to somewhere in the Med, obvs. But for Scotland, I’m pretty content with the offering.

There’s the wonderful Sol y Sombra in Broughty Ferry, and the equally delicious Gallery 48 on Westport Street – two of Dundee’s most popular restaurants.

Other spots known for their slightly more experimental approach to the Spanish cuisine include The Selkie on Exchange Street (tapas with a Scottish twist) and Black Mamba on The Nethergate (tapas with an Asian twist).

Another joint offering small plates is The Wine Press on Shore Terrace.

Famed for its enomatic wine dispenser (a fancy vending machine), the waterfront bar was opened by the city’s only wine shop, Aitken’s Wines, in 2015.

Whilst I’ve enjoyed drinks here several times – it’s easily my favourite bar in Dundee – I’ve never tried the food before.

So when my uni friends Catherine and Saskia came to visit me in Dundee – it was the perfect excuse to give it a go.

The Wine Press is situated on the corner of Exchange Street and Castle Street, just opposite Slessor Gardens.

Conveniently, parking is free in the adjacent Shore Terrace Car Park after 6pm, while the train station is just a few minutes’ walk away.

Inside, we could be in a modern French bistro: leather booths, wine bottles lining the bar wall, and a chalkboard offering the daily specials.

It’s busy when we arrive at 8pm on a Saturday (they don’t take bookings) but there is room for us next to a couple at a large table in the corner, where we have a good view of the action.

Buzzy staff ferry trays of drinks to tables, careful not to step on the paws of several dogs which lay next to their owners. Hilariously, pets are allowed but not children*.

In a time when the nightlife scene is struggling and you are no longer guaranteed a bustling atmosphere on an evening out, it’s a lovely sight.

First things first: the drinks.

As well as a floor-to-ceiling range of wines, all supplied by Aitken’s, there’s a decent selection of beer, spirits and cocktails.

What can sober people drink at The Wine Press?

Catherine opts for a glass of dry orange wine, hailing from Georgia. She is obsessed with the stuff, which has been trending for a couple of years now. Also known as skin-contact wine, it is made by leaving the grape skins and seeds in contact with the juice when the wine is being made (at least that’s what Google tells me). This one is very nice, apparently.

Saskia goes for a refreshing apple and peach spritzer, while I enjoy a non-alcoholic gin and tonic, finished with dried red juniper berries (don’t eat these).

Surprisingly, The Wine Press is a great option for sober folk, with plenty of non-alcoholic wines, beers and mocktails.

The food menu, served until 8.30pm, includes a selection of traditional tapas dishes and various sharing boards. There’s plenty of vegan and vegetarian options as well.

We order a couple of boards to share, starting with the antipasti (£19), which features a green lentil and piquillo pepper salad, Cajun hummus, olives and cornichons, veggie sticks, homemade olive tapenade, sundried tomatoes, marinated feta and pita bread.

And on to the food…

I hone in on the olives (they are big and juicy with a nice kick) followed by some warm pita dipped in the glistening olive tapenade, which is rich and garlicky.

Next, the cheese board (£24), which has been curated by The Cheesery on Exchange Street. With four hearty slabs of delicious cheese, plenty of artisan breads, chutney and a side salad – this is great value for money.

We also order most of the small plates on the menu, including gloriously salty pesto-marinated halloumi (£4.90) and pita bread topped with chunky feta, olive tapenade, sundried tomatoes and spring onion (£7.50). The latter is Saskia’s favourite dish “by far”.

My own favourite is the warmed Spanish omelette. Golden brown with chunks of tender potato and a fresh beetroot and spring onion salad (£5.50), it is the best tortilla I’ve ever eaten.

But the Arbroath smokie pate (£7.50), supplied by Gazeley’s delicatessen in Dundee, is a close second. Served with oatcakes and lemon, this is a decadent and creamy delight. Speckled with herbs, it reminds me of Boursin cream cheese, but with a subtle smoky aftertaste. And I do mean that as a compliment.

Is tapas the new ‘girl dinner’?

Catherine – the only meat eater among us – also enjoys the chorizo chunks with a sun-blazed tomato tapenade (£6.90).

Only the blistered Padron peppers (£4.90) which lack flavour, are underwhelming.

There’s also a bit of repetition when it comes to some ingredients, with multiple dishes accompanied by sundried tomatoes and the same green lentil and beetroot salads.

Still, we are very happy.

Forks flitting between dishes, plates passing across the table, bowls of dip being divvied out – it strikes us that we are enjoying the ultimate ‘girl dinner’.

Girl dinner, a term popularised on TikTok, is a meal assembled of no-cook snacks. It could be crisps, olives, cheese, meats, or popcorn. It is basically a byword for what women like to eat when they are alone and can’t be bothered to cook a ‘proper’ meal.

This stirs up a conversation about our all-time favourite girl dinners.

For Catherine, it’s “anything that comes in a small tub and can be eaten with bread”, plus a Diet Coke. Saskia is all pasta dishes without a protein source, which men can’t get on board with for some reason. Personally, I am a big fan of peanut butter and jam on toast.

So tapas is the new girl dinner – you heard it here first. Anyway.

Pudding is another round of drinks, because they don’t do sweet treats here (unless you count the dessert wine). No complaints from us – we have plenty of leftover cheese to snack on at home.

What’s the verdict?

After settling the bill, we leave in a jovial mood.

This is partly because we have yapped for three hours straight, and partly because of the sociable and picky nature of our meal, which allowed us to graze at our leisure and bond over every bite.

But if girl dinner isn’t your thing – The Wine Press has also just launched a shiny new lunch menu.

This gives me another excuse to visit soon.

Information

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN

Tel: 01382 204444

W: https://thewinepressbar.co.uk/

Disabled access: The bar and restaurant are wheelchair accessible, but not the downstairs toilets.

Dog friendly: Dogs are welcome, plus bowls of water and treats are supplied.

*Child friendly: Due to licensing, children between the ages of five and 17 are allowed until 8pm with a substantial meal. No children under the age of five are allowed.

Price: £140 for two sharing boards, six small plates, four alcoholic drinks and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5