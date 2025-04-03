Visitors’ favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitors’ favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system

Jenny Anderson, the woman behind Rannoch Tearoom’s legendary cakes, shares how a new booking system will help keep the tearoom thriving.

Jenny Anderson at Rannoch Station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

For many adventurers braving the wild beauty of Rannoch Moor, the Rannoch Station Tearoom has long been a beacon of warmth, sustenance, and friendly faces.

Whether hikers staggering in from the hills, cyclists in need of a break, or travellers simply drawn to this remote yet breath-taking corner of Scotland, the tearoom has been a lifeline.

Rannoch Station Tearoom is based in the train station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Now, as Jenny and Bill Anderson have been running the beloved establishment for more than a decade, they’re making some changes to ensure its sustainability – and their own sanity.

A leap into the unknown

Jenny and Bill moved to Rannoch in 2014 from the southeast of England, initially using their home as a bolt hole before deciding to embrace full-time life in Highland Perthshire.

Bill, still running a company in London, commuted back and forth by train, while Jenny sought something to keep her occupied.

Fate – and a dwindling list of candidates – landed them the tearoom, despite neither having experience in the hospitality industry.

Jenny Anderson at Rannoch Station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“We were actually last on the list,” Jenny recalls with a laugh. “Everyone else pulled out, saying it was too difficult. So, we got it!

“I didn’t have any experience, but I’m a good cook. The problem was, I don’t have a sweet tooth, so I had to teach myself to bake.”

Over the years, the tearoom’s reputation has flourished, drawing visitors from near and far. But as demand has grown, so has the workload.

Now, at 60 and 65 respectively, Jenny and Bill are refining their approach to make the business sustainable for the years to come.

A fresh set-up

The biggest change? If you fancy a full meal at Rannoch Station Tearoom, you’ll now need to book in advance. Breakfast rolls, tea, coffee, and cake will still be available for drop-in visitors from 10am to midday, but between midday and 4pm, meals will be reservation-only.

“We’ve always taken everyone who turned up, even when groups of 15 arrived unexpectedly,” Jenny explains. “But it was just exhausting. We never knew what to expect, and we were finding that we were totally exhausted by the end of the season.

“Now, we’re simplifying things to make sure we can keep going.”

The huge, delicious scones from Rannoch Station Tearoom.

The menu itself will also be streamlined, with a focus on high-quality, homemade dishes.

“The places I’ve loved most have always had limited menus, but everything was amazing,” Jenny says. “That’s what we want to do – just really, really good food, without overextending ourselves.”

Expect dishes like hearty casseroles with cheese dumplings, rich lasagnes, and fresh vegetarian soups. “We’re also going to have more time to make our own speciality breads, like focaccia,” Jenny adds. “Before, we just couldn’t fit it all in.”

The cake will remain

Despite the new set-up, one staple remains: cake. “Cake has always been a big thing up here, and that’s not changing!” Jenny says. “Anyone can still pop in for a slice of delicious cake.”

Rannoch station Tearoom is famous for its cakes.

And for those with a sweet tooth, there’s more good news – this summer, the tearoom is expanding its ice cream sundae selection.

Using Stewart Tower Dairy ice cream, they already offer Knickerbocker Glories and banana splits, but they’re planning even more decadent treats for weary travellers who’ve burned enough calories in the hills to truly indulge.

Lifeline at the Visitor Centre

Beyond the tearoom, Bill and Jenny also run the Rannoch Trust Visitor Centre, a 24/7 safe space filled with storyboards about local history and wildlife.

“People come off the hills in all sorts of conditions,” Jenny says. “Sometimes, they’re in real distress. If we’re closed, they can still find warmth and shelter there.”

Snow and frozen lochans of Rannoch Moor and Glen Coe.

The centre is an essential safety net in such a remote area. Bill has expanded its provisions over the years, offering tea, coffee, biscuits, and an honesty box system for sandwiches, crisps, chocolates, and even pot noodles.

“We’ve had people stranded overnight, and they’ve slept there,” Jenny says. “We leave the heater on, so there’s always somewhere safe to go.”

A home at the end of the road

Rannoch Station is, quite literally, the end of the road. It’s 18 miles from the nearest village, surrounded by mountains, moorland, and spectacular scenery. Only the train line links it to Corrour in the north and Bridge of Orchy in the south.

It draws visitors of all kinds – hillwalkers, day-trippers, and large groups of cyclists, many of whom now book their stops in advance to help the tearoom prepare.

Rannoch Station. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Despite its remoteness, the couple have made Rannoch their permanent home. “We lived in Dorking before, but this is home now,” Jenny says. “We won’t be moving again.”

When they’re not running the tearoom, they love to travel to visit their scattered children and grandchildren. Bill, a keen hillwalker and pianist, takes to the hills when he gets the chance, while Jenny finds joy in her garden and polytunnels, growing her own food.

Looking ahead

Rannoch Station Tearoom reopens for the season on April 5 until October. Anyone looking to enjoy a full meal is urged to book in advance, by calling 07944643154 or 01882 633247 during tearoom hours or email info@rannochstationtearoom.co.uk.

But for those just after a warming cup of tea, a bacon roll, or a famous slice of cake, no reservation is needed.

Jenny and Bill are excited for another season of welcoming visitors to their unique corner of the world. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again,” Jenny says. “And we promise – the cake is still here!”

Conversation