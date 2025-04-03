Visitors’ favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system

For many adventurers braving the wild beauty of Rannoch Moor, the Rannoch Station Tearoom has long been a beacon of warmth, sustenance, and friendly faces.

Whether hikers staggering in from the hills, cyclists in need of a break, or travellers simply drawn to this remote yet breath-taking corner of Scotland, the tearoom has been a lifeline.

Now, as Jenny and Bill Anderson have been running the beloved establishment for more than a decade, they’re making some changes to ensure its sustainability – and their own sanity.

A leap into the unknown

Jenny and Bill moved to Rannoch in 2014 from the southeast of England, initially using their home as a bolt hole before deciding to embrace full-time life in Highland Perthshire.

Bill, still running a company in London, commuted back and forth by train, while Jenny sought something to keep her occupied.

Fate – and a dwindling list of candidates – landed them the tearoom, despite neither having experience in the hospitality industry.

“We were actually last on the list,” Jenny recalls with a laugh. “Everyone else pulled out, saying it was too difficult. So, we got it!

“I didn’t have any experience, but I’m a good cook. The problem was, I don’t have a sweet tooth, so I had to teach myself to bake.”

Over the years, the tearoom’s reputation has flourished, drawing visitors from near and far. But as demand has grown, so has the workload.

Now, at 60 and 65 respectively, Jenny and Bill are refining their approach to make the business sustainable for the years to come.

A fresh set-up

The biggest change? If you fancy a full meal at Rannoch Station Tearoom, you’ll now need to book in advance. Breakfast rolls, tea, coffee, and cake will still be available for drop-in visitors from 10am to midday, but between midday and 4pm, meals will be reservation-only.

“We’ve always taken everyone who turned up, even when groups of 15 arrived unexpectedly,” Jenny explains. “But it was just exhausting. We never knew what to expect, and we were finding that we were totally exhausted by the end of the season.

“Now, we’re simplifying things to make sure we can keep going.”

The menu itself will also be streamlined, with a focus on high-quality, homemade dishes.

“The places I’ve loved most have always had limited menus, but everything was amazing,” Jenny says. “That’s what we want to do – just really, really good food, without overextending ourselves.”

Expect dishes like hearty casseroles with cheese dumplings, rich lasagnes, and fresh vegetarian soups. “We’re also going to have more time to make our own speciality breads, like focaccia,” Jenny adds. “Before, we just couldn’t fit it all in.”

The cake will remain

Despite the new set-up, one staple remains: cake. “Cake has always been a big thing up here, and that’s not changing!” Jenny says. “Anyone can still pop in for a slice of delicious cake.”

And for those with a sweet tooth, there’s more good news – this summer, the tearoom is expanding its ice cream sundae selection.

Using Stewart Tower Dairy ice cream, they already offer Knickerbocker Glories and banana splits, but they’re planning even more decadent treats for weary travellers who’ve burned enough calories in the hills to truly indulge.

Lifeline at the Visitor Centre

Beyond the tearoom, Bill and Jenny also run the Rannoch Trust Visitor Centre, a 24/7 safe space filled with storyboards about local history and wildlife.

“People come off the hills in all sorts of conditions,” Jenny says. “Sometimes, they’re in real distress. If we’re closed, they can still find warmth and shelter there.”

The centre is an essential safety net in such a remote area. Bill has expanded its provisions over the years, offering tea, coffee, biscuits, and an honesty box system for sandwiches, crisps, chocolates, and even pot noodles.

“We’ve had people stranded overnight, and they’ve slept there,” Jenny says. “We leave the heater on, so there’s always somewhere safe to go.”

A home at the end of the road

Rannoch Station is, quite literally, the end of the road. It’s 18 miles from the nearest village, surrounded by mountains, moorland, and spectacular scenery. Only the train line links it to Corrour in the north and Bridge of Orchy in the south.

It draws visitors of all kinds – hillwalkers, day-trippers, and large groups of cyclists, many of whom now book their stops in advance to help the tearoom prepare.

Despite its remoteness, the couple have made Rannoch their permanent home. “We lived in Dorking before, but this is home now,” Jenny says. “We won’t be moving again.”

When they’re not running the tearoom, they love to travel to visit their scattered children and grandchildren. Bill, a keen hillwalker and pianist, takes to the hills when he gets the chance, while Jenny finds joy in her garden and polytunnels, growing her own food.

Looking ahead

Rannoch Station Tearoom reopens for the season on April 5 until October. Anyone looking to enjoy a full meal is urged to book in advance, by calling 07944643154 or 01882 633247 during tearoom hours or email info@rannochstationtearoom.co.uk.

But for those just after a warming cup of tea, a bacon roll, or a famous slice of cake, no reservation is needed.

Jenny and Bill are excited for another season of welcoming visitors to their unique corner of the world. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again,” Jenny says. “And we promise – the cake is still here!”