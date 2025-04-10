Porters restaurant shares secret ingredients behind 10 years of success in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Porters restaurant shares secret ingredients behind 10 years of success in Dundee

One of Dundee’s favourite restaurants reflects on a decade of hard work, great staff and a menu that stands the test of time.

Porters operations manager Kevin Webster at the restaurant in Dundee's City Quay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Porters operations manager Kevin Webster at the restaurant in Dundee's City Quay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Ten years ago, Kevin Webster took a chance. What started as an empty restaurant space at Dundee’s City Quay has evolved into Porters, a beloved dining spot that has not only weathered industry storms but thrived.

As Porters celebrates its milestone 10th anniversary on April 10, Kevin reflects on a journey filled with trials, triumphs, and a whole lot of heart.

A leap of faith

It all began in 2014 when Kevin and a business partner acquired a unit that housed the struggling Blue Marlin restaurant. The previous tenants had their sights set on Spain, and Kevin found himself with an opportunity – and a challenge.

Porters Restaurant and Bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We were left with an empty unit, and we thought, ‘Let’s give it a go,’” he recalls. “I went into business with another guy to start with, but that didn’t quite work out, so I took over the reins myself.”

What followed was a steep learning curve. With no prior experience in running a restaurant – apart from a stint at McDonald’s years ago – Kevin learned the trade the hard way.

The terrace outside the restaurant at City Quay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was very stressful at the start, but over time, you get more experienced, and you learn how to handle problems better.”

Adapting to thrive

Porters initially experimented with a small plates concept, but Kevin quickly realised it wasn’t the right fit.

They pivoted, focusing on quality, locally sourced food that appealed to families and friends looking for a relaxed, enjoyable dining experience.

The restaurant has a relaxed and fun feel to it. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Over the years, Porters has undergone extensive renovations, adding thoughtful design elements like improved lighting, a striking flower wall, and a refreshed industrial-chic aesthetic.

“It’s all about making it a welcoming place,” Kevin says. Even the name “Porters” was a thoughtful choice, inspired by a late-night Google search on the area’s history.

Kevin says the flower wall helps break up the industrial design inside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our interior designer suggested breaking up the industrial look with softer elements, and it’s really helped create a unique atmosphere,” he adds.

The highs and lows of the industry

Running a restaurant comes with its fair share of challenges, and Porters has faced them all.

Staffing has been a constant issue, particularly in the post-pandemic landscape. “Last year was tough with chefs, but since recruiting new staff, we’ve really hit the ground running again,” Kevin shares.

One of the most frustrating hurdles came when Porters’ business Facebook page was hacked, leaving them cut off from their 16,000 followers. “It was a nightmare,” Kevin admits.

The restaurant is located at Dundee’s City Quay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A company called Purple Imp finally managed to sort it, but it took extraordinary efforts to deal with Meta and Facebook.”

And then there was COVID. “You wouldn’t believe the panic,” Kevin says. “If the government hadn’t stepped in, we probably wouldn’t be here.”

With restrictions shutting down dine-in service, Porters pivoted to a delivery model, offering frozen cocktails and afternoon tea boxes to keep things going. “My partner Nikki Thomson, my stepson, and I spent weekends delivering orders all over Angus.”

With 10 years of success, Kevin can take a breath and enjoy the achievement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Navigating government restrictions was another challenge. “There were so many rules, and the strange thing was, we were never actually assessed. It was just a chaotic time, but we adapted as best as we could.”

A loyal community

Despite the challenges, Porters has built a strong and loyal customer base. “I think people see us as one of the more established restaurants in Dundee. We’re a place where people celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and special nights out.”

Events have become a big part of Porters’ identity, from packed Christmas seasons to themed brunches like an upcoming boozy ABBA brunch and a country-western event.

“I let the staff run with ideas, and they’ve done a fantastic job.”

Fish and chips is one of Kevin’s favourite dishes on the menu. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kevin credits his team for much of the restaurant’s success. “Chris, our head chef, has been with us for a year now and has been fantastic. He always asks for my thoughts, and we work really well together.”

The menu has also played a key role in keeping customers coming back. Kevin’s personal favourites include the chicken and chorizo kebabs, the Cajun chicken burger, and the classic fish and chips. “We focus on traditional dishes done well, in a really nice setting.”

Balancing work and life

With a decade in the business, Kevin has learned how to manage work-life balance better.

“There was a time when I was working so much, I couldn’t even tell you what was going on. It was hyper-stressful,” he admits. “But now, I have a great team, and I can step back a little.”

The bar offers a range of lovely cocktails. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Golf has become his go-to way to unwind. “I’m a member at Alyth and St Andrews, and I try to play as much as I can. Years ago, I never had the time, but now I can let the staff handle things and get a bit of downtime.

“I used to feel like I had to be in the office all the time, but technology has changed that. I can work from anywhere – even the golf course if needed!”

Looking ahead

So, what’s next for Porters? Expansion is a possibility, with St Andrews on Kevin’s radar as a potential new location.

“I’d take the Porters model there if the right property comes up. The advantage we have is being privately owned – we can make quick decisions without a corporate hierarchy slowing us down.”

He also hopes to expand the existing restaurant by acquiring some additional space next door. “A bigger kitchen would be great – it would allow us to do even more.”

Porters hold themed events and Sunday roasts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

For now, though, Kevin is taking a moment to enjoy the milestone. “Sometimes you forget to pat yourself on the back. The 10-year mark is a big achievement. I think I’ll just take a breath and enjoy it for a bit.”

Porters will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special ticketed event on April 26, featuring a DJ and an afternoon of festivities. A separate celebration for staff will follow at the end of the month.

After a decade of growth, challenges, and success, Kevin Webster and his team at Porters aren’t slowing down. As he puts it, “We just have to keep focusing on what we’re doing right.”

