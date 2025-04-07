The Cheesery owners literally fought fires to open Dundee’s hottest new lunch spot ATE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Cheesery owners literally fought fires to open Dundee’s hottest new lunch spot ATE

I tested the menu at new Exchange Street takeaway ATE and found out how the exciting third outlet came about for the couple behind The Cheesery.

Steve and Hilary Barney, owners of The Cheesery who have opened ATE takeaway on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Steve and Hilary Barney, owners of The Cheesery who have opened ATE takeaway on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Opening a new eatery is never easy, but for Steve and Hilary Barney, the husband-and-wife duo behind Dundee and Broughty Ferry’s beloved Cheesery delicatessens, their latest venture, ATE, nearly didn’t happen at all.

Just days before launch, a fire broke out in their home, throwing their plans into chaos.

But after some emergency clean-up – and a well-earned bottle of wine and cheese (of course) – they decided to press ahead, opening the doors of their new lunchtime café on April 2.

The new café has a cream exterior and a little pink bench out front and a red sign.
The new sandwich shop ATE on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Right next door to The Cheesery on Exchange Street, ATE is a vibrant and airy café serving up sandwiches, soups, and salads from Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 3pm.

With a name that’s both a playful nod to eating and a throwback to their early days running a London-based street food truck, ATE promises a taste experience that goes well beyond just cheese.

A quiet opening, a loud response

Despite keeping their launch low-key, relying on word of mouth rather, ATE has already been pulling in the crowds.

Exchange Street is a well-trodden path for Dundee’s hungry office workers, and it didn’t take long for word to spread about this exciting new lunch spot.

Onion soup in a brown paper pot with a wooden spoon on a white plate with a long thin slice of cheese on taste next to it and a red and pink background.
Scottish Onion Soup, with slice of cheesy toast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The menu, which is supplemented with daily specials, is a celebration of fresh, high-quality ingredients. When I visited, I tried the Scottish onion soup, served with a St Andrews cheddar sourdough crouton.

They had a challenge here, as my mum makes the best French onion soup, however Hilary’s version was equally comforting and wholesome.

Onion soup as good as Mum’s?

With strong savoury flavours and a tangy sweetness from the onions, it was the perfect antidote to the lingering chill in the air. At just £4, and served with a slice of cheese on  toast, it felt like a bargain.

Food writer Rachel smiles while holding the spiced mayo open sandwich slice and a white plate with pink walls in the background.
Rachel enjoys a Spiced Egg Mayo open sandwich. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

I also tried the spiced egg mayo on sourdough, which was a revelation. This wasn’t your average egg mayo – ATE’s version comes packed with grated carrot, celery, spring onion, and green chilli, giving it a unique crunch and a delightful spicy heat.

A slice of toast topped with creamy egg mayo and bright red slices of chilli on a white place with a red and pink background.
Spiced Egg Mayo open sandwich. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Topped with pickled chilli for extra zing, it was as beautiful as it was delicious. “We’ve been making this at home for years,” Hilary told me. I added some of their homemade pickled onions for sweet contrast.

A Taste Experience beyond cheese

For a place run by the Cheesery team, ATE isn’t just about dairy. Sure, there’s an indulgent grilled cheese option – raclette and St Andrews cheddar with chilli jam on cheese and leek bread with pickle – but the menu extends far beyond melted goodness.

 

A large ciabatta roll on a wooden table.
Grilled Halloumi in Ciabatta. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Photographer Kim, tackled the grilled halloumi ciabatta with cabbage salad, harissa mayo, and house tzatziki (£5.50). “It’s huge,” he said between bites, struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of flavours and textures. “But so, so good.”

Then there’s the Asian noodle salad, a light yet flavour-packed option with cashews and house-pickled chilies, with optional grilled chicken for extra protein.

Two books and a mug on a blue shelf with a pink and red striped background. The books are titles The Cheese Life and Street Food Vietnam.
This new takeaway is a nod to Hilary and Steve’s previous life running a street food truck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Priced at just £5 (£7.50 with chicken), it’s a testament to ATE’s commitment to offering high-quality, affordable meals.

Street food to street-front café

ATE represents a full-circle moment for Steve and Hilary. Before they moved to Scotland and opened The Cheesery, they ran a street food truck in London, also named ATE.

“We were brainstorming over espresso martinis one night after a meal at Heston Blumenthal’s place,” Steve recalled. “We liked the number eight, and eventually, it became ATE – A Taste Experience.”

Hilary and Steve's food truck was a cool old-fashioned, retro looking truck that was cream in colour with red and green lettering.
The Ate Street food truck run by Steve and Hilary from 2013 until they moved back to Scotland and opened The Cheesery.

The design of their new café nods to those food truck days. The front counter features white corrugated iron, a direct homage to their van, while the fresh, modern interior in shades of pink, blue, and cream creates a cheerful space for customers to enjoy their food.

The fire that almost stopped it all

Despite their enthusiasm for the new venture, opening week nearly didn’t happen. On the Sunday before launch, a toy in their home caught fire while they were out.

“Luckily, we got back in time to stop it spreading too far,” Hilary says. “But for a moment, we thought – there’s no way we can open this week.”

Steve and Hilary Barney stand in the doorway of their new takeaway wearing dark blue aprons.
Steve and Hilary had to deal with a fire in their home the weekend before they opened the new place. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

After an emergency McDonald’s dinner for their kids, they returned home to clean up the mess. “We opened a bottle of wine, had some cheese, and by the end of the night, we thought – nah, let’s go for it,” Steve said.

A warm welcome for a new favourite

Dundee has embraced ATE with open arms. Even during my visit, I saw customers returning for their second lunch in two days. “We wanted to start small, see what people liked,” Hilary said. “But the response has been amazing.”

They’re already considering extending their hours, possibly adding a Saturday service or even a breakfast menu if demand is strong.

The salad of the day was colourful with all sorts of fresh veg.
Hilary’s salad of the day was a Quinoa and Kale Salad with Sesame and Peanut Dressing. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

With their focus on fresh, thoughtful food – including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options – it’s clear that ATE is set to become a lunchtime favourite in the city.

Steve uses tongs to add pickled chillis to the open sandwich.
Steve and Hilary preparing food at ATE. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

As for Steve, what’s his current menu highlight? “I never thought I’d say this, but Hilary’s quinoa and kale salad is unreal. I wasn’t convinced at first, but the dressing is amazing.”

With everything under £10, ATE offers great value and quality, with interesting dishes that go way beyond your average sandwich shop.

Conversation