What is The Ferry Selkie’s breakfast for £10 like in Broughty Ferry?

I love to go out for breakfast, so was keen to try out the breakie and a drink for a tenner deal at The Ferry Selkie.

Hebridean eggs come with two poached eggs covering in yellow hollandaise sauce on a bed on small round slices of black pudding and on two slices of toast with fresh spinach.
Hebridean Eggs with added spinach at The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry.
By Rachel Mcconachie

There’s something especially nice about going out for breakfast – sitting down with a coffee, catching up with someone, and starting the day with something a bit different.

Recently, I headed to The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry with my mum to try their new breakfast menu, and it turned out to be a brilliant way to kick off the morning.

And with their current deal, it didn’t break the bank either.

When are they open?

The Ferry Selkie has launched their new breakfast menu, and they’re now serving this from 9am to 11.45am Tuesday to Saturday, and from 9am to 1pm on Sundays.

The exterior of The Ferry Selkie has dark blue panels and gold lettering.
The Ferry Selkie on Brook Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As part of the launch, they’ve got an offer running until mid-May where you can get any breakfast plus a hot or soft drink for £10. It’s really good value when you see the quality of what’s on offer.

I took my mum along, knowing she’s always up for something involving poached eggs – especially Eggs Benedict or anything along those lines.

What’s on the menu?

The menu has loads of choice: from the classic Eggs Benedict and Eggs Royal to Eggs Hebridean, Turkish eggs, and Shakshuka (eggs poached in a tomato and vegetable-based stew).

Turkish Eggs with gluten-free toast at The Ferry Selkie.

There are also breakfast wraps, toast with toppings like whipped avocado, a filled brioche bun with traditional cooked breakfast fillings, and sweet and savoury pancakes.

There’s even a Ugandan Rolex roll  – a flatbread filled with tomato, pepper, cheese and egg, with options to add extras like bacon or chorizo.

Chorizo hash with fried eggs is also an option.

If you want something on the healthier side, they also have options like coconut porridge or chorizo hash.

Mum went for the Eggs Hebridean – black pudding and poached eggs with hollandaise – and asked for some spinach to be added. It cost £7.50 and we added a coffee, which brought it up to the £10 deal.

Expert in eggs

She said the eggs were perfectly cooked, the little rounds of black pudding were delicious, and the whole thing looked great. She really enjoyed it and kept saying she couldn’t believe how good it was.

The hollandaise sauce was creamy, though she would have liked a bit more sharpness to it – just personal taste, as we usually make ours quite tangy at home.

Inside The Ferry Selkie there is turquoise panelling, round lamps hanging from the ceiling and brown leather or wooden chairs.
The Ferry Selkie has a pretty and relaxing interior. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She also commented on how nice the cutlery was – delicate and pretty, but still very practical.

The only thing she would’ve changed was the spinach, which came as fresh leaves. Normally, you’d expect wilted spinach with this kind of dish.

I picked the Turkish eggs, which is a slightly lighter option. It came with gluten-free toast, poached eggs, spiced yogurt, and harissa, topped with microgreens.

Trying something different

It was really good – the yogurt was creamy but had a nice fruity sharpness, and the eggs were cooked just right. I ate the eggs first, then used the toast to mop up the rest.

It felt indulgent but not too heavy, and still pretty healthy overall.

Poached eggs in a yoghurt and harissa sauce with microgreens on top in a blue bowl.
Rachel’s Turkish Eggs at The Ferry Selkie.

The coffee at The Ferry Selkie is excellent and when you add that to the food and the setting, the £10 deal feels like a proper treat.

The restaurant itself is really nice inside – calm, stylish, and welcoming. It’s right in the centre of Broughty Ferry, so it’s easy to get to and a lovely spot to sit and start your day.

The cappuccinos were lovely.

We were sitting at the table right by the door, which we found a little distracting, as it has floor to ceiling glass and as customers arrived it was like they were coming right up to our table.

A bit distracting

That may not bother other people and we could’ve asked to move, but that is why I’ve taken a point off for surroundings as Mum commented on it a lot.

Inside The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For the price, the quality of the food, and the setting, this breakfast offer is definitely worth checking out. It’s the kind of thing that feels special without being over the top or expensive.

Next time, I think I’ll try the whipped avocado toast, and I’m very tempted by the Ugandan Rolex roll — I’ve never had anything like it, and I’m curious to see what it’s like.

Information

Address: 335 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2DS

Telephone: 01382 913178

Website: www.facebook.com/theferryselkie

Price: £20 for two breakfasts and two coffees

Accessible: Yes

Dog Friendly: No

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

