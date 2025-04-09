Fife’s Salt & Pine reopens for the season with exciting plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Fife’s Salt & Pine reopens for the season with exciting plans

Salt & Pine is back open after two months off - the crepes are hot, the coffee’s good, and the forest is just as beautiful as ever.

3 people stand smiling inside the Salt & Pine creperie. Two are wearing pink tops and the other has a black top on.
First day back! Margaux and Ben Larg with their niece Lily.
By Rachel Mcconachie

The crepes are back at Tentsmuir Forest – and so are we. And we were delighted to hear about their exciting plans for the summer.

On April 5, Salt & Pine reopened for the season at Tentsmuir Forest, and my family and I headed straight there to mark the occasion.

A mother and toddler take a selfie of themselves holding crepes.
Rachel and Lily are delighted to have crepes at Tentsmuir again.

It’s been a regular weekend spot for us for years – a walk, maybe a swim or a run, a coffee break, and always crepes – so we weren’t going to miss the first day back.

A much-loved spot

Tentsmuir, just outside Leuchars in Fife, has long been one of my favourite places. Between the beach, the forest trails, and the great playpark, it ticks all the boxes for a family day out.

The salt and pine creperie is a cream coloured trailer and in front of it is some seating and a boule ground.
Salt and Pine is open for business.

Over the years we’ve seen more and more additions: better parking, BBQ spots, improved paths and seating – but the highlight has always been the crepe shack.

Officially called Salt & Pine, run by Ben and Margaux Larg, their food truck has become a key part of the Tentsmuir experience.

Salt and Pine is open for the season.

What started as a small food trailer with a hammock and a couple of tree stumps to sit on is now a well-loved fixture in a much larger spot beside the playpark.

Owner never tires of eating crepes

It’s grown in popularity over the years – thanks in part to social media and word of mouth – and their food has kept pace, offering a wide range of sweet and savoury crepes (including gluten-free and vegan options), good coffee, and even dog ice cream.

Ben told me on reopening day that he was really excited to be back after a couple of months off.

A young girl in a purple dress playing petanque (boules).
Lily playing boules.

“Even after more than 10 years of doing this, I never get tired of crepes,” he said. “I had three on our first day back. One was because I’d made the wrong filling, though, so it doesn’t count!”

That casual energy sums up what makes Salt & Pine work. It’s good food, served simply, in a setting that doesn’t try too hard – because it doesn’t have to. You’re already in one of the most beautiful spots in Scotland.

How did it all start?

It all started over a decade ago with a chat in a pub. Ben, who grew up in Fife, heard that a crepe trailer was going up for sale.

It cost £500. Margaux, who’s originally from Nice, hadn’t made a crepe in her life. “We had to watch YouTube videos and figure it out as we went,” she said.

One of the sweet crepes last autumn.

After a few trial runs at festivals, they eventually set up at Tentsmuir. “There used to be a little hut here that just sold Mars bars,” Ben recalled.

“We came for a walk one day and thought – this place could really use something better.”

Lily devours her cheese and ham crepe.

It wasn’t an instant hit. In the early days, they’d lie in the hammock between orders, taking turns to get up and serve customers. But over time, the crepes caught on.

What’s on the menu?

They’ve kept things fresh, too. There are always specials, and the menu changes with the seasons. The savoury crepes are a personal favourite – stuffed with the likes of fresh veg, hummus, goat cheese and caramelised onions.

The wide expanse of Tentsmuir beach with two dogs standing in a pool of water in the sunshine.
Tentsmuir beach is a stunning spot for a walk.

But you can also go simple with lemon and sugar, or full indulgence with Nutella, bananas, and ice cream. It’s the kind of food that works whether you’ve just cycled in from Tayport or spent the day digging sandcastles on the beach.

A father and two year old daughter eat crepes in the sunshine while sitting on a bench,
Kieran and Lily, when she was just little, enjoy crepes before playing in the park.

My daughter’s been eating Salt & Pine crepes since she was barely walking. Now she races straight for the trailer and then off to the playpark, while we settle in with coffee and something delicious to eat.

A family tradition

There are benches, picnic tables, and even blankets on the grass when the weather’s good. And there’s more to come this summer.

Ben and Margaux are hoping to get a license to serve alcohol and host live music at their regular pizza nights.

They’ve already built a strong community of regulars – dog walkers, cyclists, families like ours – so adding a great evening option could make Tentsmuir even more of a destination.

A beautiful woman holds a crepe and smiles at the camera.
Margaux Larg with a crepe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

For us, Salt & Pine is part of the rhythm of our year. The longer days arrive, the sun comes back (at least occasionally), and the crepes start cooking again.

Whether it’s a lemon-sugar classic, something fancier, or just a coffee stop mid-walk, it’s become something we really look forward to and it’s always a treat no matter how often we go.

Salt & Pine are open daily 10am to 5pm.

More from Food & Drink

A delicious sandwich from the new menu at The Wine Press in Dundee.
Should you swap your usual Dundee lunch spot for The Wine Press's new menu?
Steve and Hilary Barney, owners of The Cheesery who have opened ATE takeaway on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Cheesery owners literally fought fires to open Dundee's hottest new lunch spot ATE
Tara with some of her latest microgreens
Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels
3
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson with arms around Fraser Smith
Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop
Dishes from Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Was lunch at a Perthshire golf course a hole in one or did we…
Jenny Anderson at Rannoch Station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Visitors' favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system
A scallop starter at Don Padrino, one of Dundee's best restaaurants
11 of the best restaurants in Dundee
Allan Ferguson with one of his habanero chillis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perthshire chilli jam maker thought Gleneagles offer was a wind-up - now he's 'like…
Rachel McConachie with her much-anticipated Luigi's pizza - did it live up to expectations?
After almost a year without Dundee's Luigi’s, was my first pizza back as good…
6
An open sandwich at Hofn Dundee. A plate with an open sandwich with pastrami, topped with shaved cheese and rocket.
5 of the best lunch places in Dundee

Conversation