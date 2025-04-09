Fife’s Salt & Pine reopens for the season with exciting plans

The crepes are back at Tentsmuir Forest – and so are we. And we were delighted to hear about their exciting plans for the summer.

On April 5, Salt & Pine reopened for the season at Tentsmuir Forest, and my family and I headed straight there to mark the occasion.

It’s been a regular weekend spot for us for years – a walk, maybe a swim or a run, a coffee break, and always crepes – so we weren’t going to miss the first day back.

A much-loved spot

Tentsmuir, just outside Leuchars in Fife, has long been one of my favourite places. Between the beach, the forest trails, and the great playpark, it ticks all the boxes for a family day out.

Over the years we’ve seen more and more additions: better parking, BBQ spots, improved paths and seating – but the highlight has always been the crepe shack.

Officially called Salt & Pine, run by Ben and Margaux Larg, their food truck has become a key part of the Tentsmuir experience.

What started as a small food trailer with a hammock and a couple of tree stumps to sit on is now a well-loved fixture in a much larger spot beside the playpark.

Owner never tires of eating crepes

It’s grown in popularity over the years – thanks in part to social media and word of mouth – and their food has kept pace, offering a wide range of sweet and savoury crepes (including gluten-free and vegan options), good coffee, and even dog ice cream.

Ben told me on reopening day that he was really excited to be back after a couple of months off.

“Even after more than 10 years of doing this, I never get tired of crepes,” he said. “I had three on our first day back. One was because I’d made the wrong filling, though, so it doesn’t count!”

That casual energy sums up what makes Salt & Pine work. It’s good food, served simply, in a setting that doesn’t try too hard – because it doesn’t have to. You’re already in one of the most beautiful spots in Scotland.

How did it all start?

It all started over a decade ago with a chat in a pub. Ben, who grew up in Fife, heard that a crepe trailer was going up for sale.

It cost £500. Margaux, who’s originally from Nice, hadn’t made a crepe in her life. “We had to watch YouTube videos and figure it out as we went,” she said.

After a few trial runs at festivals, they eventually set up at Tentsmuir. “There used to be a little hut here that just sold Mars bars,” Ben recalled.

“We came for a walk one day and thought – this place could really use something better.”

It wasn’t an instant hit. In the early days, they’d lie in the hammock between orders, taking turns to get up and serve customers. But over time, the crepes caught on.

What’s on the menu?

They’ve kept things fresh, too. There are always specials, and the menu changes with the seasons. The savoury crepes are a personal favourite – stuffed with the likes of fresh veg, hummus, goat cheese and caramelised onions.

But you can also go simple with lemon and sugar, or full indulgence with Nutella, bananas, and ice cream. It’s the kind of food that works whether you’ve just cycled in from Tayport or spent the day digging sandcastles on the beach.

My daughter’s been eating Salt & Pine crepes since she was barely walking. Now she races straight for the trailer and then off to the playpark, while we settle in with coffee and something delicious to eat.

A family tradition

There are benches, picnic tables, and even blankets on the grass when the weather’s good. And there’s more to come this summer.

Ben and Margaux are hoping to get a license to serve alcohol and host live music at their regular pizza nights.

They’ve already built a strong community of regulars – dog walkers, cyclists, families like ours – so adding a great evening option could make Tentsmuir even more of a destination.

For us, Salt & Pine is part of the rhythm of our year. The longer days arrive, the sun comes back (at least occasionally), and the crepes start cooking again.

Whether it’s a lemon-sugar classic, something fancier, or just a coffee stop mid-walk, it’s become something we really look forward to and it’s always a treat no matter how often we go.

Salt & Pine are open daily 10am to 5pm.