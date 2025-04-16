Does St Andrews celebrity chef Dean Banks’ £39.95 burger box deliver?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does St Andrews celebrity chef Dean Banks’ £39.95 burger box deliver?

Chef Dean Banks and TikTok star Kalani Ghost Hunter's home delivery burger kit promises bold flavours, so I gave it a try.

Food writer Rachel tried the Kalani x Waagyu Burger Box from Dean Banks.
By Rachel Mcconachie

What do you get when you mix top-tier Wagyu beef, brioche buns, and a ghost-hunting TikTok star? Apparently, one of the most delicious burger nights I’ve had in a while.

The Kalani x WAAGYU Burger Kit is the latest limited-edition creation from renowned Scottish chef Dean Banks, in collaboration with internet sensation Kalani Ghost Hunter.

Priced at £39.95 and available until the end of April, the box feeds four and offers all the ingredients to build gourmet-level burgers at home – without the fuss.

Dean Banks and Kalani Ghost Hunter’s burger kit.

Inside: four juicy British Wagyu beef patties, sesame brioche buns from the famed Barnett’s Bakery, mature cheddar slices, crispy streaky bacon, crunchy baby gem lettuce, crispy onions, a rich cheese sauce, and a “hauntingly good” secret WAAGYU burger mayo.

And you can have it ready in about 20 minutes – just long enough to build anticipation, but short enough to avoid ‘hanger’.

Dean Banks and Kalani Ghost Hunter.

Dean Banks first launched his Haar at Home food boxes during the Covid lockdowns as a way to bring restaurant-quality meals to people stuck at home – and they quickly became a hit.

How was it to make the burgers?

The Kalani x WAAGYU kit arrived precisely when it was meant to – cold-packed, beautifully insulated, and brimming with promise.

The burger kit was delivered well packed and chilled.

I seared the burgers for a couple of minutes on each side, finished them in the oven for 20 minutes, and crisped the bacon in the same pan (pro tip: toast your buns in the bacon-fat-infused pan for extra magic).

Searing the burgers on the hob.

I warmed the cheese sauce on the hob and served it in ramekins as a decadent dipping option. And the mayo? Sharp, creamy, and surprisingly gherkin-esque. It added a perfect tang to balance out the rich beef.

The cheese sauce, burger mayo and crispy onions.

The whole experience took about 20 minutes, and what came out of it was anything but ordinary: thick, juicy burgers with layers of texture, flavour, and a touch of ghostly flair.

It felt like a mini event – great for a casual Friday night, a movie night with friends, or even a low-effort dinner party out in the sun.

Haar at Home was a Lockdown lifeline

Of course, this isn’t my first rodeo with Dean Banks’ food boxes. Haar at Home has long held a special place in my kitchen – and my heart.

The Kalani Waagyu Burger.

Back in the peak of COVID lockdown, when dining out wasn’t an option, I remember driving to St Andrews to collect their luxury lobster box.

It was a little ray of light in a bleak time. We couldn’t go to restaurants, but Haar at Home brought the restaurant to us, with all the finesse you’d expect from a MasterChef finalist.

Building one of the burgers.

It went beyond just meals. When my dad got married during lockdown, we catered the wedding in his garden using Haar at Home’s lobster kits. It felt extravagant, yet manageable. Fine dining, stripped of all the pomp but none of the polish.

What I’ve always appreciated is that while the meals are undeniably luxury, they never feel overpriced. You get what you pay for, and what you get is top-quality food, thoughtfully packaged, and easy to prepare.

It’s great to come home to dinner waiting at the door.

This latest burger box follows the same formula: excellent ingredients, stress-free cooking, and just the right level of occasion.

The curious case of Kalani

Now, you might be wondering – why a ghost hunter collaboration?

Kalani, known online for his supernatural investigations and viral videos, has been making his way through Scotland, sampling local cuisine and collaborating with Dean along the way.

Kalani and Dean Banks boxing up the burger kits.

One particularly memorable debate involved the correct way to eat crumble – Kalani (ever the American) mixing his crumble and custard into one chaotic spoonful, while Dean looked on, aghast.

Their unlikely chemistry is part of what makes this burger box such a fun concept. Sure, it’s tongue-in-cheek – “supernatural flair” meets “savoury delights” – but the result is something very real, very tasty, and very worth trying before it vanishes at the end of April.

Final bite

At under £10 a head, the Kalani x WAAGYU Burger Kit strikes a balance between quality, convenience, and fun.

It’s perfect for a special-but-casual dinner – one where you still want top-tier ingredients, but don’t fancy spending hours in the kitchen.

Toasting the buns in the meaty juice.

It’s also a reminder that Haar at Home, born out of necessity during lockdown, continues to evolve with creativity and flair.

So if you’re looking for something different this April—something a bit indulgent, a bit playful, and very, very delicious—you know where to turn.

