Courier subscribers! Get your free 72-page Food & Drink guide today!

We’re excited to announce that The Courier Food & Drink Guide 2025 – The Best of Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire is out now!

This 72-page guide is your ultimate companion to exploring the incredible food and drink scene across Tayside and Fife. Whether you’re craving coastal dining or a cosy café, it’s packed with inspiration on where to go and what to try.

From Broughty Ferry to Perth, Pitlochry to St Andrews, and everywhere in between – including Dunkeld, the East Neuk, Carnoustie, and Arbroath – we’ve got your next foodie adventure sorted.

Inside, you’ll find:

Exclusive interviews and profiles of rising culinary stars

A spotlight on the region’s amazing street food

A must-see whisky map guiding you through our local distilleries

A showcase of Courier Country drinks producers

Our favourite artisan markets and top café picks

And the best part? It’s completely free.

Claim yours today via the form below: