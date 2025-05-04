We bagged a table at Stirling’s bustling new Vietnamese restaurant Hoi An Quan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We bagged a table at Stirling’s bustling new Vietnamese restaurant Hoi An Quan

The Murray Place eatery opened in March, but does its food live up to the hype? The Courier's Stirling team investigates.

Hoi An Quan is serving up authentic Vietnamese food alongside other cuisines. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Hoi An Quan is serving up authentic Vietnamese food alongside other cuisines. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

It’s always a good sign when a restaurant is packed.

And every time I walk past Hoi An Quan, which recently opened in Stirling city centre, its tables are completely full.

Some might put it down to the excitement of a new opening, but I’ve heard many locals vowing to go back after their first visit.

The Murray Place restaurant opened in March, aiming to serve up tasty Vietnamese cuisine.

Owner Dinh Chien Nguyen, from Glasgow, is passionate about cooking authentic dishes from his home country.

His friends and family were so impressed by his food, they encouraged him to open up his own restaurant.

So, keen to see what the hype was about, my colleague Alex Watson and I headed along to Hoi An Quan.

What is Hoi An Quan like?

Hoi An Quan is on Murray Place in Stirling.
Hoi An Quan is on Murray Place. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

We arrive at the restaurant just after 5pm on a Tuesday evening, and get a table straight away despite not having a reservation.

It turns out we’re lucky – within an hour, the place is full and bustling.

Hoi An Quan has been completely transformed since it was chicken and burger restaurant Smokeys.

Everything from the lampshades to the wall decor is Vietnamese-themed.

It’s a nice atmosphere, and we can see into the bustling kitchen where our food is being prepared.

Cafe sua da is served iced and with condensed milk. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

There is plenty of choice on the menu, with options ranging from pho to sushi, and noodles to smoothies.

Vietnamese coffee is not something I’ve had before, but a friend who has been to Vietnam highly recommended it.

So, Alex and I order two Diet Cokes to drink (£5.50 for both), and I also ask for a cafe sua da (£4.50).

This is the iced version of Vietnamese coffee, served with condensed milk. The variation is recommended by our server, who warns me the coffee is very strong.

Luckily, I like it a lot.

The coffee flavour certainly is bold, but once the drink is mixed (with a satisfying stir), the sweet condensed milk balances out the bitterness.

After our meal, I end up going on an accidental three-mile walk, and I think the coffee buzz definitely has something to do with it.

Starters are a delicious bargain

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls (gỏi cuốn) are where Alex and I begin our eating adventure.

At £3.45 for two, the vegetable version – lettuce, vermicelli, cucumber and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper – is a bargain.

Both starters were delicious. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Every bite is fresh and crunchy.

We also shared the takoyaki (£5.95), which came beautifully presented.

Each ball was perfectly crispy on the outside, giving way to a gooey centre and umami flavour.

Authentic mains hit the spot

It wouldn’t be a trip to a Vietnamese restaurant without a steaming bowl of pho.

At Hoi An Quan, it takes more than 12 hours to make the traditional noodle soup.

I choose chicken and beef brisket (£12.95), which are served in a bath of broth, herbs and noodles.

The dish is very flavourful, with fragrant herbs enhancing the soft meat, and surprisingly filling.

The only downside is how hard it is to eat.

I’m given the perfect spoon for the broth, but trying to stop the noodles from sliding back into the bowl is near impossible. Maybe I just need more practice.

The chicken and beef pho at Hoi An Quan.
The chicken and beef pho at Hoi An Quan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Alex tucks into the char siu banh mi (£7.00).

A crispy baguette-style bread roll is packed with Cantonese-style barbecued pork, coriander, pickles, carrots, chicken liver pate, all topped with a homemade sauce.

The meat is tender, sweet and spicy, and perfectly complemented by the crispy vegetables and sharp pickle flavour.

The char siu banh mi. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

We also share a special full sushi roll (£12.95) filled with tempura-battered king prawn, cucumber, soft cheese, and avocado.

This dish was put together beautifully, with lots of detail on every piece.

The avocado and cucumber meant it was light and refreshing, while the prawn added a crispy element.

The sushi was presented beautifully. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

What was our verdict on Hoi An Quan?

Hoi An Quan is a welcome addition to the Stirling food scene.

Not only is it great to have a Vietnamese on our doorstep, but the food doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

When I got the bill, I could hardly believe it was only £50.

Every single dish arrived quickly and was absolutely superb, clearly made by someone who cares about what they are cooking.

Hoi An Quan has a Vietnamese inspired interior.
Hoi An Quan has a Vietnamese inspired interior. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

We did have to go up to the bar to ask for the bill, but given how busy the place was, the servers had a tricky job on their hands managing the entire restaurant.

Hoi An Quan deserves to be as popular as it has been for its first month in business, and I hope it stays that way.

Information

Address: 34 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 2DD

Telephone: 01786 643524

Website: hoianquan.co.uk

Price: £52.30 for two starters, three mains and three drinks

Accessible: Yes

Dog Friendly: No

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 5/5

Conversation