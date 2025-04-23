Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild flavours and Highland charm at Perthshire’s Old Manse of Blair

Tucked away among Perthshire’s beautiful countryside, this Michelin Guide-listed restaurant forages from Scotland's natural larder for next-level cooking.

Food writer Rachel stands smiling in front of the sign for The Old Manse of Blair, which is black with white writing and an artistic stag's head logo.
Rachel returns to The Old Manse of Blair to try their latest menu.
By Rachel Mcconachie

When a restaurant leaves you dreaming about your next visit before you’ve even digested your last meal, it’s doing something right – and for me, that place is the Old Manse of Blair.

Set in the rolling beauty of Highland Perthshire, I’d been looking for an excuse to return since my last visit, and Mother’s Day provided the perfect one.

Sheila stands in front of the large dark grey entrance to the Old Manse of Blair in a blue dress and white cardigan.
A Mother’s Day treat – Sheila McConachie outside The Old Manse of Blair.

The journey there was as much a part of the experience as the meal itself. We set off from Fife, taking our time and soaking in the spring sunshine.

A beautiful drive

A nostalgic pitstop at Killiecrankie – a place rich with childhood memories of squirrel-spotting and Jacobite tales – brought a charming start to the day.

Sheila pokes her face through a cut out of a deer at Killiecrankie.
Rachel and Sheila stop off at Killiecrankie.

After a cuppa at the visitor centre café, we wound our way up to Blair Atholl, where the Old Manse of Blair awaited us for a 2pm booking.

Approaching the Old Manse of Blair, which was recently added to the Michelin Guide 2025, feels like arriving at a country estate from a bygone era. Surrounded by peaceful hills, ancient forests, and fronted by a field of gorgeous Highland cows, it’s a scene straight from a postcard.

Two Highland cows stand on frosty grass, their breath making steam in the air.
Highland cows outside The Old Manse of Blair.

Birds flitted overhead as we stepped inside the beautifully restored building – a labour of love that has retained all its stately character while offering modern comfort and elegance.

An unforgettable fish dish

It was great to return under the culinary leadership of Scott Davies, formerly of the celebrated Three Chimneys on Skye. I’d interviewed Scott last year, and I still remembered the dish he served – a smoked salmon creation with an unforgettable forest tea.

To my delight, it was on the Mother’s Day menu, and I couldn’t wait for my mum – a former chef herself – to try it.

Rachel holds up a glass of champagne in a champagne flute while sitting at the table in front of a window with a bunch of colourful fresh flowers in front of her.
Champagne to toast ourselves on Mother’s Day.

We were seated in the airy orangery, a stunning space that bridges the indoor luxury and the wild outdoors. We toasted with glasses of excellent champagne, befitting the occasion.

What’s on the menu?

Then came the dish I’d been waiting for: hot and cold smoked salmon, delicately presented with Jerusalem artichoke, radish, spruce oil, and that incredible forest tea – now served in its own little whisky glass rather than poured on the fish.

The tea, more of a rich and fragrant broth than anything leafy, had the depth of a meat stock without a trace of meat. Its umami warmth came from foraged mushrooms, bringing the very soul of the forest into the glass.

The starter of hot and cold smoked salmon is served on a black plate with the brown forest tea poured into a whisky glass at the table.
Alder hot and cold smoked salmon starter with forest tea.

It was both sophisticated and deeply comforting – a genuine highlight of the meal.

Sheila smiles enthusiastically while holding out a whisky glass of the forest tea towards the camera.
Sheila loved the forest tea and was very happy to be trying it after hearing so much about it.

Even the bread course stood out. As someone who’s gluten-free, I’m used to the usual sad freezer fare, but here? I was served what seemed to be freshly baked gluten-free bread, paired with a heavenly mushroom and miso butter.

Bread worth commenting on

My mum had the Wasted Degrees amber rye sourdough, made with local beer, and also raved about it. When even the butter is a conversation starter, you know you’re in good hands.

the cod dish was a fillet of fish on top of a creamy sauce with green dill oil, accompanied by purple sprouting broccoli and charred cucumber.
The North Sea roasted cod.

For mains, I chose the North Sea roasted cod, which came with purple sprouting broccoli, charred cucumber, almonds, sweet pickled onion, fermented chilli sauce, and dill oil.

The fish was perfectly cooked – fresh, flaky, and so soft it barely needed a knife. The fermented chilli brought a gentle hum of heat, balanced by delicious vegetables and aromatic oil.

Mum opted for a trio of hogget – rump, belly, and rib – paired with mint hedgerow ketchup, elderberry sauce, and wild herb pesto.

Good portion sizes and friendly staff

The portion was so generous she ended up taking some home, but not before thoroughly enjoying the beautifully cooked, wonderfully flavoured meat and its lively accompaniments.

The trio of hogget cuts on a round, black plate with deep fried kale strip on top in a small amount of gravy.
The Hogget rump, belly and rib.

The staff were another highlight. The maître d’ and waiter were knowledgeable, relaxed, and full of good humour. Despite the fine-dining calibre of the meal, the atmosphere was unpretentious and warm.

A rich chocolate dessert in a round ramekin dish on a round place with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of a small pile of hazelnut crumble.
The Maranon 70% chocolate tart.

For dessert, I chose the decadent Maranon 70% chocolate tart (which they gladly made gluten-free), topped with hazelnut crumble, praline, and the dreamiest double milk ice cream. Rich, indulgent, but not overwhelming – it was a perfect finale.

Theatrical desserts

Mum’s dessert was a theatrical event: a parcel of forced rhubarb delights, hiding sponge, ginger beer and sorbet, all tied together with hay-smoked custard and chilli sugar. Each spoonful revealed a new texture or taste.

A dessert which is creamy and rounded on top with a pink rhubarb sorbet inside on a sponge base.
The forced rhubarb dessert.

After our meal, we explored the drawing rooms of the Old Manse. Each space is tastefully decorated with bold artwork, plush furnishings, and splashes of colour that speak of contemporary luxury within a historic shell.

Sheila sits at a black piano wearing a long white cardigan and blue dress, in front of a large bold painting of a stag and a saltire flag. There are floor to ceiling curtains draping wither side of the large window behind the piano.
Sheila gives us a tune on the piano.

We found a piano in one room where Mum played the one tune she knows.

Outside, we wandered the grounds in the spring sunshine, greeting the Highland cows before heading off.

The Orangery at the Old Manse of Blair is a well-lit room with an extravagent chandelier made to resemble stag's antlers.
The Orangery at The Old Manse of Blair.

It was the kind of day that lingers with you – a perfect blend of food, family, and the unique charm of Highland hospitality.

There’s also the enticing option to stay overnight at the Old Manse, which offers boutique rooms and other accommodation options across the estate.

The verdict

It’s the sort of place that beckons for a summer return – long days, wild walks, and more of Scott Davies’ culinary wizardry.

Sheila toasts to the camera with a flute of champagne and a smile.
The Old Manse of Blair was just what we needed to celebrate Mother’s Day.

For £65 each I thought the price was worth the wonderful food and the stunning setting.

I’d encourage anyone who enjoys an innovative and delicious meal to take the beautiful drive to The Old Manse of Blair.

You can also arrange to be collected from Blair Atholl train station by contacting the hotel – or even better, stay the night!

Information

Address: Blair Atholl, PH18 5TN

Telephone: 01796 48 33 44

Website: https://theoldmanseofblair.com/

Price: £65 each for 3 courses plus bread

Accessible: Yes

Dog Friendly: In some areas

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

