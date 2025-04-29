Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Futtle take over East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans with old favourites and fresh twists

A week after the Futtle Brewery team took over East Pier Smokehouse, I popped in to sample the new menu and find out what's in store for this popular East Neuk restaurant.

A dressed crab in its shell on a round blue plate with a side salad topped with thin radish slices and a half of lemon.
Dressed crab from East Pier Smokehouse, St Monans.
By Rachel Mcconachie

When the future of one of Fife’s best-loved seaside restaurants hung in the balance, many food lovers feared the worst. But East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans has found vibrant new life thanks to the award-winning team behind Futtle Brewery.

And one week into its new era, the signs are more than promising.

The Futtle duo, Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, already renowned for their organic brewery and bar at Bowhouse and their bottle shop and bar on Dundee’s Commercial Street, have stepped in to run the Smokehouse as their third venture.

Who are Futtle?

Their impeccable taste and ethos – rooted in sustainability, seasonality, and natural production – earned them Brewer of the Year at The Courier’s 2025 Food and Drink Awards.

Now, they’re bringing that same quiet excellence to St Monans’ shoreline, in collaboration with acclaimed chef Elaine Chalmers.

A smiling woman with brown hair stands behind a bar with a man wearing a green beanie hat who is also smiling.
Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall at the shop in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And what a location it is. St Monans, with its pastel-painted harbourside houses and stunning views stretching towards the Isle of May and Bass Rock, feels like a secret, timeless place.

An older couple stand outside a blue building with a sign on it saying East Pier Smokehouse.
I visited East Pier Smokehouse with my mum Sheila and her husband Graham.

Just a 45-minute drive from Dundee, it’s a beautiful journey that feels like a true escape, particularly when rewarded with a meal at East Pier.

The Smokehouse has built a reputation over the past 15 years for informal, joyous seafood: lobster eaten out of cardboard boxes, dogs lounging at their owners’ feet, salty air whipping around.

Inside East Pier Smokehouse the seating area upstairs has white walls and dark wooden tables and a nautical theme with black and white photos of fisherman in the walls.
Upstairs seating inside east Pier Smokehouse. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

It was casual, but it was special. When news of its potential closure surfaced recently, loyal fans braced for disappointment.

A new chef with a vision

Instead, the Futtle team have revived it – with the help of a chef who knows exactly how to honour local produce.

Elaine Chalmers, originally from Dundee, returned to Scotland after years of working in London’s demanding food scene.

Before arriving at East Pier, she made her mark at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath, where she crafted seasonal, creative menus that championed Angus and Fife’s produce.

East Pier’s new menu keeps the spirit of the Smokehouse alive while refining it. Lobster still features, and local sourcing is the order of the day, showcased in a selection that is both simple and sharp.

What did we have to eat?

On a visit with my mother, her husband, and my daughter, the menu’s sense of place

was immediate – and intriguing. A starter of simple radishes and butter (£6.50) caught my eye.

A lady with short blond hair in a pink dress bites into a large red radish.
The radish starter at East Pier Smokehouse.

It might sound overly plain, but in Elaine’s’ hands, it became something quietly thrilling: a plate of perfect, glossy radishes, fresh from nearby fields, their leaves as vibrant and edible as the roots.

The radishes were juicy, peppery, and cleansing, with a pat of good butter and a sprinkle of sea salt to accompany them.

If anything, a whipped soft cheese might have clung better to the cold radishes, but the dish’s straightforward honesty was a delight – a literal taste of Fife in early summer.

Starters were a hit

Other starters hit equally high notes. Graham’s whitebait (£8), lightly fried and golden, disappeared in minutes, while my mum’s Denhead asparagus on sourdough (£13) with a perfectly cooked egg was a triumph.

An oval shaped blue plate with a pile of deep-fried whitebait, some mayo and half a lemon.
Whitebait starter.

The Scottish asparagus was so tender and sweet that it barely needed anything else. The bright green pea shoots were slightly tougher than ideal, but didn’t detract from the dish’s vibrant freshness.

A blue plate containing asparagus spears on toast, topped with a fried eggs and some pea shoots.
Local asparagus and egg on sourdough toast.

The lobster (£30 for half) was as good as ever, fresh and deliciously sweet accompanied by tarragon mayo and really good chips.

And for the main?

I went for the dressed crab (£27), but since I am gluten free I couldn’t have the bread that comes with it. Instead they offered me a choice of replacements and I chose the potato salad.

A round blue plate with half a cooked lobster on it, a small bowl of chips and half a lemon.
Lobster and chips remains on the menu.

I was so happy I did, I’m a huge fan of a tattie salad this was one of the best I’ve had, with crunchy capers and so much flavour.

Other options on the extensive menu were Cullen skink (£10), mussels in fennel, bay, white wine and cream (£16), fish supper (£18) and hot smoked trout (£23).

Drinks menu is a real highlight

The drinks menu, unsurprisingly, has had a serious upgrade under the Futtle stewardship. Expect to find their own organic beers on tap and an adventurous list of natural and organic wines.

A man with short grey hair smiling and holding up an old-fashioned glass jug of lager.
Futtle beer is available on tap.

My mum enjoyed a bright French Chardonnay (£8) followed by a lively sparkling wine (£7), while Graham opted for a couple of pints of Futtle’s own beer (£5 a pint) and then a robust red (£7), with the staff keen to guide us through the different choices.

An older woman with a blond bob smiling and holding up a glass of wine to the camera.
We would go there for the wine list alone.

This informative, easy-going wine service feels central to the new East Pier experience – expanding horizons without a hint of pretension.

Impressive desserts and fabulous views

For dessert, we couldn’t resist the homemade pavlovas (£8) we had seen arriving at other tables. They were magnificent: chewy at the core, airy at the edges, topped with clouds of cream and a sharp, seasonal rhubarb compote.

A large homemade meringue topped with cream a a few sticks of rhubarb non a blue plate.
Rhubarb pavlova for pudding.

A simple but blissful finish, washed down with excellent coffees.

We sat inside the cosy upstairs space, watching the tide lap full around the harbour walls. All areas of restaurant were busy, even the outdoor seating, popular with dog-walkers and visitors braving the Fife breeze, buzzed with happy diners.

Verdict

Clearly, word has spread fast: the East Pier Smokehouse is not only open, but thriving.

There’s still a sense that the team are finding their rhythm, with small tweaks to the menu likely as the season progresses.

A little girl with long curly hair sits with her back to the camera on the stone ground by the harbour with a boat in the background.
We enjoyed the surroundings of East Pier Smokehouse after our lovely lunch.

But the essential formula is already locked in: superlative local seafood and produce, natural wines and beer, thoughtful service, and one of the most spectacular backdrops in Scotland.

The East Pier Smokehouse’s rebirth is a triumph for anyone who loves Scottish-grown food at its best and we can be assured that this beloved spot is in safe, capable hands.

I’ll be back soon – and often.

Information

Address: East Shore, St Monans Ky10 2Ar

Telephone: 01241 878104

Website: https://www.futtle.com/

When: Thursday-Sunday Lunches, Friday & Saturday Dinners.

Disabled access: Downstairs toilet and sheltered seating downstairs – no access to upstairs fully covered seating

Dog-friendly: In outdoor seating areas

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Price: £150 for three starters, 3 mains, two desserts, three glasses of wine and two beers.

Conversation