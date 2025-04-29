When the future of one of Fife’s best-loved seaside restaurants hung in the balance, many food lovers feared the worst. But East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans has found vibrant new life thanks to the award-winning team behind Futtle Brewery.

And one week into its new era, the signs are more than promising.

The Futtle duo, Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, already renowned for their organic brewery and bar at Bowhouse and their bottle shop and bar on Dundee’s Commercial Street, have stepped in to run the Smokehouse as their third venture.

Who are Futtle?

Their impeccable taste and ethos – rooted in sustainability, seasonality, and natural production – earned them Brewer of the Year at The Courier’s 2025 Food and Drink Awards.

Now, they’re bringing that same quiet excellence to St Monans’ shoreline, in collaboration with acclaimed chef Elaine Chalmers.

And what a location it is. St Monans, with its pastel-painted harbourside houses and stunning views stretching towards the Isle of May and Bass Rock, feels like a secret, timeless place.

Just a 45-minute drive from Dundee, it’s a beautiful journey that feels like a true escape, particularly when rewarded with a meal at East Pier.

The Smokehouse has built a reputation over the past 15 years for informal, joyous seafood: lobster eaten out of cardboard boxes, dogs lounging at their owners’ feet, salty air whipping around.

It was casual, but it was special. When news of its potential closure surfaced recently, loyal fans braced for disappointment.

A new chef with a vision

Instead, the Futtle team have revived it – with the help of a chef who knows exactly how to honour local produce.

Elaine Chalmers, originally from Dundee, returned to Scotland after years of working in London’s demanding food scene.

Before arriving at East Pier, she made her mark at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath, where she crafted seasonal, creative menus that championed Angus and Fife’s produce.

East Pier’s new menu keeps the spirit of the Smokehouse alive while refining it. Lobster still features, and local sourcing is the order of the day, showcased in a selection that is both simple and sharp.

What did we have to eat?

On a visit with my mother, her husband, and my daughter, the menu’s sense of place

was immediate – and intriguing. A starter of simple radishes and butter (£6.50) caught my eye.

It might sound overly plain, but in Elaine’s’ hands, it became something quietly thrilling: a plate of perfect, glossy radishes, fresh from nearby fields, their leaves as vibrant and edible as the roots.

The radishes were juicy, peppery, and cleansing, with a pat of good butter and a sprinkle of sea salt to accompany them.

If anything, a whipped soft cheese might have clung better to the cold radishes, but the dish’s straightforward honesty was a delight – a literal taste of Fife in early summer.

Starters were a hit

Other starters hit equally high notes. Graham’s whitebait (£8), lightly fried and golden, disappeared in minutes, while my mum’s Denhead asparagus on sourdough (£13) with a perfectly cooked egg was a triumph.

The Scottish asparagus was so tender and sweet that it barely needed anything else. The bright green pea shoots were slightly tougher than ideal, but didn’t detract from the dish’s vibrant freshness.

The lobster (£30 for half) was as good as ever, fresh and deliciously sweet accompanied by tarragon mayo and really good chips.

And for the main?

I went for the dressed crab (£27), but since I am gluten free I couldn’t have the bread that comes with it. Instead they offered me a choice of replacements and I chose the potato salad.

I was so happy I did, I’m a huge fan of a tattie salad this was one of the best I’ve had, with crunchy capers and so much flavour.

Other options on the extensive menu were Cullen skink (£10), mussels in fennel, bay, white wine and cream (£16), fish supper (£18) and hot smoked trout (£23).

Drinks menu is a real highlight

The drinks menu, unsurprisingly, has had a serious upgrade under the Futtle stewardship. Expect to find their own organic beers on tap and an adventurous list of natural and organic wines.

My mum enjoyed a bright French Chardonnay (£8) followed by a lively sparkling wine (£7), while Graham opted for a couple of pints of Futtle’s own beer (£5 a pint) and then a robust red (£7), with the staff keen to guide us through the different choices.

This informative, easy-going wine service feels central to the new East Pier experience – expanding horizons without a hint of pretension.

Impressive desserts and fabulous views

For dessert, we couldn’t resist the homemade pavlovas (£8) we had seen arriving at other tables. They were magnificent: chewy at the core, airy at the edges, topped with clouds of cream and a sharp, seasonal rhubarb compote.

A simple but blissful finish, washed down with excellent coffees.

We sat inside the cosy upstairs space, watching the tide lap full around the harbour walls. All areas of restaurant were busy, even the outdoor seating, popular with dog-walkers and visitors braving the Fife breeze, buzzed with happy diners.

Verdict

Clearly, word has spread fast: the East Pier Smokehouse is not only open, but thriving.

There’s still a sense that the team are finding their rhythm, with small tweaks to the menu likely as the season progresses.

But the essential formula is already locked in: superlative local seafood and produce, natural wines and beer, thoughtful service, and one of the most spectacular backdrops in Scotland.

The East Pier Smokehouse’s rebirth is a triumph for anyone who loves Scottish-grown food at its best and we can be assured that this beloved spot is in safe, capable hands.

I’ll be back soon – and often.

Information

Address: East Shore, St Monans Ky10 2Ar

Telephone: 01241 878104

Website: https://www.futtle.com/

When: Thursday-Sunday Lunches, Friday & Saturday Dinners.

Disabled access: Downstairs toilet and sheltered seating downstairs – no access to upstairs fully covered seating

Dog-friendly: In outdoor seating areas

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Price: £150 for three starters, 3 mains, two desserts, three glasses of wine and two beers.