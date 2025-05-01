Located right in Dundee’s city centre on Reform Street, Heavenly Desserts has gained a special place in the hearts of sweet-toothed Dundonians since opening in July 2024.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

However, if you haven’t yet discovered it, the amazing brunch menu will surprise you with its mouth-watering savoury delights. Add to that a buy-one-get-one-free offer on brunch main courses during May, and the already enticing menu becomes irresistible.

Tempted by the picture-perfect dishes and exciting menu, we visited Dundee’s Heavenly Desserts to discover more.

Sleek and chic meets relaxed and child-friendly

An award-winning brand, Heavenly Desserts first opened its doors in 2008 in Birmingham. Since then, it has expanded throughout the UK. While every location delivers the Heavenly Desserts ethos of creating ‘memorable experiences that spark joy for every guest’, each venue has its own unique vibe.

At Heavenly Desserts in Dundee, what strikes you straight away is the elegant spacious interior. Set in a beautifully styled, welcoming space with luxe touches and a relaxed atmosphere, it’s the kind of spot that makes you want to linger a little longer.

Children are most definitely welcome (there’s plenty space for buggies), and the children’s menu not only reads like every child’s dream meal options, it’s priced at only £5.95 for a waffle, pancake or brownie with three toppings and a drink.

Insta-worthy dishes at surprisingly pocket friendly prices

In fact, one thing that struck us in general across all menus is the price points. While the surroundings certainly feel luxurious, the prices are surprisingly pocket-friendly – especially when you take into account portion size, quality and the downright dazzling look of the dishes.

Looking for a venue to hold a party or celebration? When we visited, there was a large table stylishly set and awaiting the arrival of its party guests. In fact, Heavenly Desserts on Reform Street is a great venue for larger get-togethers.

There’s space for large groups to dine comfortably and the team will go the extra mile to impress your guests and set the perfect scene for your gathering.

Brunch in style with May special offer

Of course, Heavenly Desserts is known for its sweet treats, but with a buy-one-get-one-free offer running on brunch main courses during May, we wanted to delve in and discover the savoury side of the Heavenly Desserts brunchtime favourites.

The menu doesn’t disappoint with a mix of ‘classics with a twist’ and new and exciting dishes.

Highlights include the Brunch Power Bowl, a hearty combination of smashed avocado, poached egg, spiced beans, roast tomatoes, crumbled feta, soft flatbread, rocket and toasted seeds.

Or there’s the wonderfully satisfying Full Breakfast, offering lamb bacon, poached egg, spiced beans, roast tomatoes, mushrooms and hash brown bites alongside a freshly made croffle.

The brunch staple, Shakshuka, is also a customer favourite, with eggs baked in a spiced red pepper and tomato ragu, adorned with crumbled feta and served with a toasted garlic butter flatbread.

It’s worth noting there are also lots of vegan options available too.

Don’t miss buy-one-get-one-free on brunch main courses!

In addition to the mouth-watering brunch and signature desserts, be sure to make the most of the drinks menu too. From rich barista-made coffees and a variety of aromatic teas to refreshing fruity mojitos, creamy milkshakes, and more, it’s the perfect place to sip, savour and unwind.

Heavenly Desserts is open every day from 11am to 11pm, and you should add it to your must-visit list if it’s not there already. And what better excuse to visit than the amazing brunch offer running throughout May?

Whether it’s catching up with friends or some one-to-one time with a loved one, indulge in the buy-one-get-one-free brunch offer, main course only, available 11am – 4pm Monday to Thursday at Heavenly Desserts Dundee.

See the full brunch menu and get inspired for your visit to Heavenly Desserts, Dundee, where every bite is as good as it looks!

Heavenly Desserts, 48-54 Reform St, Dundee DD1 1RT