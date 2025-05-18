Has Dundee Italian Don Michele kept its charm at new city centre home?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Has Dundee Italian Don Michele kept its charm at new city centre home?

Dundee's Don Michele made the move from Perth Road to Exchange Street in March - so I decided to check it out for lunch.

A selection of dishes served at Don Michele Dundee. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
A variety of dishes are served at Don Michele on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Don Michele had been on my list for a while.

The family-run business is considered an oldie but a goldie in Dundee, having served classic Italian cuisine from its Perth Road premises in the West End for 21 years.

So, when it announced it was relocating to a larger unit on Exchange Street in the city centre in March to enhance its food offering, regulars were delighted.

Don Michele is now on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I visited with a friend shortly afterwards and loved it. The comforting food, the cosy atmosphere, the friendly service – I was kicking myself for not going sooner.

So, when deciding where to refuel after running my first-ever half marathon (I had to mention that somewhere), Don Michele was a no-brainer.

Don Michele opens its doors on Exchange Street

With its loyal fanbase, I’m not surprised that the restaurant is already full when we arrive at 2.30pm on a Sunday (booking is definitely advised).

I’ve taken my parents with me, and feel nervous about whether they will approve of my choice.

Don Michele has been running for 21 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

My mum, who has over 30 years of experience cooking top-notch meals for her bed and breakfast guests, is notoriously difficult to please when eating out.

My dad, who has over 30 years of experience eating my mum’s food, has similarly high standards.

Don Michele has been running for 21 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We get off to a good start with both of them commenting on how lovely our surroundings are as we take our seats.

It’s true. The décor, which features vintage ornaments, Romanesque marble statues and gallery walls, is charming and elegant.

Set against brick-effect wallpaper, there is also a hint of nostalgia about the place.

Even the newly renovated bathrooms, clean and shiny, get high praise from us all.

Knockout starters at Don Michele

But, more importantly, how is the food?

We begin with knockout starters, all of which are generously portioned.

I go for the bruschetta: a rustic rectangle of toasted bread topped with tomatoes, garlic, crisp red onions, mozzarella and balsamic glaze, served atop a bed of rocket.

I loved the addition of fried onions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

With the addition of the golden fried onion flakes (they bring texture and saltiness) and balsamic glaze (enter sweetness and sharpness), it’s a dish absolutely packed with flavour.

Mum opts for the fresh mussels (one of her favourite dishes), which come in a sauce made with white wine, garlic, fresh parsley, black pepper, and chilli, served alongside a wedge of lemon and home-baked bread.

She is delighted, enthusing over the large portion (“This could have been my main!”) and perfectly steamed mussels.

These mussels were divine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I’m not normally tempted by mussels, but they smell so good that I don’t protest when mum plops a few on my plate. The deliciously fragrant sauce is rich without being heavy.

Dad orders the calamari, which comes with a zesty garlic mayonnaise and a simple side salad of rocket and tomatoes.

The calamari went down a treat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I can’t help but comment that the fried squid rings look a little underdone (they are very pale), but he says they taste great: piping hot and well-seasoned, with a light and crispy batter.

“Simple but effective,” he declares, clearing his plate. Don’t judge a book by its cover and all that!

Pizza, pasta and more for our mains

Next, after an apology from our waiter who tells me the chef has made my penne arrabiata with tagliatelle instead of penne and asks if that is ok, I tuck into a bowl of steaming tagliatelle arrabiata.

It is more than ok; it is wonderful. The rich and silky sauce is a twist on the classic, with red pesto stirred into the spicy tomato base.

Meanwhile, terrifically tender chunks of onions and peppers, and a handful of fresh greens on top, add substance and variety.

The penne arrabiata. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mum goes for a stonebaked pizza, crowned with tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, peppers, red onions and a basil pesto drizzle.

Admiring the thin and crispy base, I suffer food envy once more. It is faultless, she says.

I was envious of mum’s pizza. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dad orders a chicken main. The grilled, butterflied meat, lavished in parmesan, is succulent, he tells me, while the creamy mushroom sauce is delicious.

Served with carrots, broccoli and roast potatoes, it’s once again a plentiful serving. He is very happy.

How was the tiramisu?

Unable to believe how well this is going, I suggest we get the bill before things go awry.

We also order a couple of tiramisus to take away.

Clearly, I’ve tempted fate; we are left waiting for a good 15 minutes to pay up.

Our diligent and friendly server, flying from table to table, appears to be over-stretched. The restaurant is full, and I wonder if they’re a staff member down.

Dad loved his chicken main. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

No matter, I get up to pay at the bar, and we make our exit.

After hobbling home (no more half marathons for me), I devour my slice of tiramisu with a scoop of vanilla ice cream from the freezer.

It is delicate and fluffy, like eating a cloud. The balance between bitter cocoa and lightly-sweetened mascarpone is spot on, while the sponge layers have only been kissed by a coffee liquor. They retain their light, crumb-like texture.

The verdict

Don Michele has hit the ground running in its trendy new location.

And it’s still just warming up, with a new menu – featuring fresh pasta, more vegetarian options and special party packages – launching on Monday, 19 May.

By the sounds of it, the next 21 years will be just as delicious as the previous 21.

Don Michele has hit the ground running in its new Exchange Street location. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Information

Address: 22-26 Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DL

Website: www.donmichele.co.uk

Telephone: 01382 660600

Disabled access? Yes.

Dog friendly? Yes.

Price: £104.40 for three starters, three mains, one alcoholic beverage and three soft drinks

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 4.5/5
Surroundings: 5/5

More from Food & Drink

Ben and Richard Megahy smiling holding Butcher Wards trophy
Perth father and son win Butcher Wars – with a little help from Tom…
InchDairnie Distillery's Double Matured
I tried InchDairnie's KinGlassie - so what did I think of Fife's newest whisky?
An Indian chef in chef's whites shakes a pan calmly while flames fly up in to the air.
Behind the flames cooking with award-winning chef Prasad at Dhoom in Dunfermline
Image shows: a close up of a punnet of strawberries being carried by a picker. The person's leg and hand are just in shot and they are holding a full punnet of strawberries by a handle. There is a field of strawberry plants and blue skies.
5 places to pick your own strawberries in Tayside and Fife
A man in a black t short and blue jeans sits on a bright orange deck chair with the St Andrews skyline behind him
Beachfront beats, boozy milkshakes and steak souvlaki at Dook café in St Andrews
Morag Lindsay putting haggis in mouth while Jon Wilkin sniffs plate of food
Inside the weird and wonderful World Haggis Championships in Perth
Kirkcaldy's Baguette Express to close
Kirkcaldy Baguette Express branch thanks customers as closing date announced
The Riverside, Dunblane.
Was The Riverside in Dunblane the perfect place for a midweek meal?
Angelos Pardalis has run Cafe Aina with his parents for the last seven years. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Popular Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina up for sale
Hoi An Quan is serving up authentic Vietnamese food alongside other cuisines. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
We bagged a table at Stirling's bustling new Vietnamese restaurant Hoi An Quan

Conversation