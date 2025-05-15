Behind the flames cooking with award-winning chef Prasad at Dhoom in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Behind the flames cooking with award-winning chef Prasad at Dhoom in Dunfermline

I went behind the scenes at Dhoom to cook their signature dishes and uncover the fiery secrets behind their success.

An Indian chef in chef's whites shakes a pan calmly while flames fly up in to the air.
Chef Prasad at work in his kitchen at Dhoom in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Dhoom Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline isn’t just an Indian restaurant – it’s a culinary passport.

It’s known for its vibrant interiors and menus that take diners on rotating regional food tours across India, it has become one of Scotland’s most celebrated restaurants.

This year alone, chef and owner Daneshawar Prasad claimed Chef of the Year at The Courier Food & Drink Awards, while Dhoom itself took home the coveted title of Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards.

An Indian man in a white chef's jackets stands smiling next to his wife who wears a long bright pink dress in their Indian restaurant.
Award-winning chef Dhaneshwar Prasad at Dhoom in Dunfermline with wife Geeta Jakhmola. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Having always been dazzled by the colourful tapas-style plates (a full tasting journey typically lands at around £30), I was curious: what’s the secret behind the bold flavours and polished presentation?

So, I went behind the scenes into the bustling heart of Dhoom’s kitchen to cook alongside chef Prasad and his team.

A sliver tray of colourful spices and herbs in various sizes of ramekins.
Herbs and spices waiting to be used in the kitchen at Dhoom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The welcome was as warm as the spice-laden air. I’d requested fish over meat, so Prasad generously created a new version of one of his signature dishes – tandoori salmon – while also preparing a Punjabi chicken dish.

Both were destined for future menu stardom.

Testing a brand new dish

The magic, I learned, starts long before anything hits the pan. The salmon is first marinated in ginger-garlic paste, oil, black pepper, lime juice, and salt for half an hour.

Then comes a second, more indulgent marination in a paste of roasted gram flour, coriander powder, garam masala, cumin, Deggi Mirch (a blend of red capsicums and Kashmiri red chilli), chaat masala, and vegan cream.

Fillets of marinated salmon on a baking tray.
Marinated salmon cooked to perfection. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Resulting in a deeply flavoured coating that soaks in overnight. The salmon needed just 10 minutes in the oven. The chicken took longer, but both emerged glistening and aromatic.

Chef Prasad plating up the Punjab Makhani Kukkad dish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dhoom’s commitment to accessibility is notable: most dishes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, yet nothing feels like a compromise. Want dairy? Just swap in the equivalents – nothing’s lost in translation.

Drama in the dal

While the meats baked, Prasad shifted his focus to dal – a dish I often make at home, but this version was something else entirely.

Made from a five-lentil blend including chana dal, kidney beans, black gram, masoor dal, and moong dal, it was earthy, rich, and complex.

Silver ramekins of lentils and red chillies.
Ingredients for the mixed dal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The drama unfolded as we moved to the tempering stage. Flames shot up from the hot pan as whole red chilies, cumin seeds, and mustard seeds hit the oil – just inches from the chef’s face. But Prasad didn’t flinch.

A silver pan of orangey dal with whole chillies floating in it.
Stirring the finished dal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He calmly stirred in ginger, garlic, onions, and finally tomatoes, before folding the vibrant mix into the softened lentils. It was a lesson in calm under fire – literally.

Tasting the dal later, I was struck by its layered depth and hearty goodness – far beyond my usual one-lentil attempt at home. I’m now a convert to the multi-dal approach.

The secret sauce

What truly elevated the salmon was a delicious coconut-based sauce Prasad served on the side.

A blond woman in a green top watches an Indian chef making a coconut sauce.
Rachel seeing how chef Prasad makes the coconut sauce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A blend of mustard seeds, red chillies, curry leaves, onions, turmeric, coconut milk, vegan cream, butter, and a final hit of lime, it was tropical and tangy with just enough heat.

I begged for the recipe, and to my delight, he shared it.

This sauce wasn’t just a backdrop; it was a scene-stealer. Paired with the perfectly tender fish, it created a rich, fragrant dish I haven’t stopped thinking about since.

Pieces of cooked marinated salmon on a coconut sauce with blueberry sauce and fresh coriander on top of the fish and a wedge of lemon the side.
The new tandoori salmon at Dhoom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Prasad thought the salmon needed tweaking – it was, in his words, a little dry – but I found it flawless: soft, infused with flavour, and expertly balanced.

Chapati cooked on flames

Then came one of my personal highlights: the chapatis. Though I’m now gluten-free, I used to prefer them to naan – simpler, earthier, with that soft, slightly oily texture perfect for scooping up dal.

An Indian woman in a pink dress makes chapati over a flame on a commercial hob while the chef stands next to her.
Cooking the chapatis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Watching the dough (just whole wheat flour, water, and salt) being rolled into balls and then cooked was amazing. But it wasn’t Prasad or his sous chef who took over – it was his wife Geeta Jakhmola, who swept into the kitchen in a riot of colourful fabric.

With expert hands, she finished each chapati directly over the flame, puffing them up like balloons.

A chapati is cooked directly on the flame of a commercial hob.
Chapati cooking on the flame. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It was a small theatrical moment that echoed countless home kitchens in India, and photographer Steve, who was lucky enough to try one, confirmed they were every bit as delicious as they looked.

Tasting the food

As we sat to taste everything – tandoori salmon, Punjabi Makhani Kukkad (makhani, I learned, means “sauce” in Punjabi), dal, chapatis, and fluffy rice – I reflected on just how different Dhoom is from your typical Indian restaurant.

A lady squeezes a lemon wedge onto a dish on tandoori salmon.
Rachel squeezes lemon on the the tandoori salmon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The menu isn’t static. It evolves regularly, each iteration rooted in a specific Indian region. And the dishes aren’t ones you’ll find in your average curry house – they’re carefully researched, often family-inspired, and brought to life with authentic spices shipped from India.

A blond woman in a green top smiles as she tucks into various Indian dishes.
Rachel tries the tandoori Salmon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One particularly striking ingredient was the bright red Kashmiri chilli powder. “It’s not too spicy,” Prasad explained, “but it gives great flavour and colour.” It’s emblematic of his philosophy: bold, but balanced.

More than just dinner

Behind the colour, the music, and the cocktails, there’s serious craft. The plating is precise. The spice blends are thoughtful. The marinations are long and deliberate.

This isn’t just a curry – it’s Indian food elevated, while still being inaccessible.

A blond woman in a green top sits at a table of Indian food next to an Indian man in a white chef's jacket.
Rachel with chef Dhaneshwar Prasad at Dhoom in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Chef Prasad says that while he keeps the heat levels lower than he might have at home, even he no longer eats bowls of whole chillies like he used to.

“As I get older, I can no longer cope with the same amount of spice. So I don’t eat the whole chillies anymore,” he says.

I left with my notebook full, my stomach fuller, and my head buzzing with inspiration. Though, I suspect I’ll never quite recreate the dishes as chef Prasad can.

Thankfully, I can always book a table at Dhoom.

More from Food & Drink

Image shows: a close up of a punnet of strawberries being carried by a picker. The person's leg and hand are just in shot and they are holding a full punnet of strawberries by a handle. There is a field of strawberry plants and blue skies.
5 places to pick your own strawberries in Tayside and Fife
A man in a black t short and blue jeans sits on a bright orange deck chair with the St Andrews skyline behind him
Beachfront beats, boozy milkshakes and steak souvlaki at Dook café in St Andrews
Morag Lindsay putting haggis in mouth while Jon Wilkin sniffs plate of food
Inside the weird and wonderful World Haggis Championships in Perth
Kirkcaldy's Baguette Express to close
Kirkcaldy Baguette Express branch thanks customers as closing date announced
The Riverside, Dunblane.
Was The Riverside in Dunblane the perfect place for a midweek meal?
Angelos Pardalis has run Cafe Aina with his parents for the last seven years. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Popular Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina up for sale
Hoi An Quan is serving up authentic Vietnamese food alongside other cuisines. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
We bagged a table at Stirling's bustling new Vietnamese restaurant Hoi An Quan
Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy's closing after 42 years
brunch-dishes-at-heavenly-desserts-dundee
Indulge in Dundee’s chicest brunch spot with an irresistible May offer
A bald man in a black T-shirt and white chef's apron looks at the orders in a commercial kitchen with two teenage girls who are training next to him.
Marwick’s Vegan Kitchen helps Fife youngsters take over Tayport's Larick Centre Café

Conversation