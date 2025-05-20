The Kinneuchar Inn and Aeble team up for cider-paired supper club in Kilconquhar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

The Kinneuchar Inn and Aeble team up for cider-paired supper club in Kilconquhar

Two powerhouses of Fife’s food and drink scene are joining forces to open people’s eyes to the possibilities of cider.

Chef James Ferguson smiling while standing outside.
James Ferguson is finding great success with Kinneuchar. Image: Jacob Smith/DCT Media
By Jacob Smith

Despite often being packaged, marketed and priced like beer, cider actually has more in common with wine.

That is the point the people at Aeble, Scotland’s first cider bottle shop, and renowned Fife restaurant The Kinneuchar Inn are making at a five-course, cider-paired supper club on Sunday.

The Kinneuchar Inn, the restaurant where the supper club will be held
The Kinneuchar Inn has a stellar reputation. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“We want to demonstrate the quality and breadth of cider by serving products that boast a real range of characteristics,” Jaye Hutchison, co-owner of the Anstruther-based bottle shop, told me.

To do this, staff will serve four ciders and one perry (a pear cider).

Jaye described one cider, Naughton Cider Company’s Overture, as “one of the best drinks, globally, that I’ve ever tried”. Excitingly, this cider and one other that’ll be served are both produced in Fife.

Spotlighting local produce at The Kinneuchar Inn

Serving local food and drink is nothing new to James Ferguson and Alethea Palmer, who run The Kinneuchar Inn, in Kilconquhar.

“The produce here, in this area, is second to none,” James said as he handed me a fresh sugar snap pea. After eating it, I can only agree with him.

A box full of spring onions.
Much of the produce is sourced locally. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Cooking at The Kinneuchar Inn requires flexibility; the menu changes depending on what produce is at its best.

“We find the good produce and then write the menu after that,” James noted.

For the upcoming cider-paired supper club, James has put together a menu that highlights the local area’s natural bounty.

A menu sitting on a table.
The menu promises some great food and drink. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

For example, Tamworth pork, sourced from just up the road, will be paired with local stuffed and baked onions. Strawberries from the East Neuk will be served alongside palmiers and milk ice cream.

A person holding a homemade sobrasada
The team make charcuterie in-house. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Just about everything served on the night will have been produced in-house. From the bread served during the meal to the three types of charcuterie in the first course.

Keeping things fresh

Freshness is at the heart of what Kinneuchar do. So, when I visited the inn 10 days before the supper club, the pig had yet to arrive. The onions that will accompany it had six days until they were pulled from the ground.

Instead of the supper club dishes, I tried a couple of items from that day’s menu to get an understanding of the type of food that The Kinneuchar Inn serves.

A dish of cockles, beans and peas served in a dish
The cockles were incredibly plump. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I enjoyed a dish of cockles, verdina beans and fresh peas that was incredibly flavourful thanks to the addition of some housemade sobrasada.

The other dish I tried was a testament to the inn’s produce-led approach. Thick slices of wonderfully ripe apricots were served over a generous pile of mozzarella and topped with hazelnuts and basil.

Apricots, mozzarella basil and hazelnuts served on a plate.
Kinneuchar’s produce-led approach results in some lovely dishes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Given the quality of these two dishes, I have no doubt that the food served at the supper club will impress the guests just as much as the cider will.

The start of a busy summer

The Kinneuchar Inn runs various supper clubs during the quieter months of the year. It teams up with other businesses or invites distinguished chefs to cook at the restaurant for a night.

Loaves of bread sitting in a basket.
Even the bread is baked in-house. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Given that summer is just around the corner, the supper club with Aeble will be the last of these events until autumn. However, the team have plenty to keep them busy until then.

Aside from expanding their general opening hours during the summer months, the team at Kinneuchar will also sell their famous fried chicken buns, which started as a lockdown-era takeaway offering, every Monday during July and August.

A blackboard with writing on it.
The fried chicken buns are a fan favourite. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

They expect to sell over 200 of these fried chicken buns every day that they are on offer.

The popularity of the buns is just one indicator of how well-respected The Kinneuchar Inn is, and its success has acted as a catalyst in the East Neuk. Now, the area is home to several other exceptional food and drink businesses, including Aeble.

Supporting these local business was one of the reasons why James and Alethea teamed up with Aeble for Sunday’s ticketed event.

A chef talking to a colleague
James Ferguson encourages people to support local businesses. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

As James told me towards the end of our interview, “Right now, we should all be supporting small, local, independent businesses because if we don’t, we’ll lose them.”

More from Food & Drink

A selection of dishes served at Don Michele Dundee. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Has Dundee Italian Don Michele kept its charm at new city centre home?
Ben and Richard Megahy smiling holding Butcher Wards trophy
Perth father and son win Butcher Wars – with a little help from Tom…
InchDairnie Distillery's Double Matured
I tried InchDairnie's KinGlassie - so what did I think of Fife's newest whisky?
An Indian chef in chef's whites shakes a pan calmly while flames fly up in to the air.
Behind the flames cooking with award-winning chef Prasad at Dhoom in Dunfermline
Image shows: a close up of a punnet of strawberries being carried by a picker. The person's leg and hand are just in shot and they are holding a full punnet of strawberries by a handle. There is a field of strawberry plants and blue skies.
5 places to pick your own strawberries in Tayside and Fife
A man in a black t short and blue jeans sits on a bright orange deck chair with the St Andrews skyline behind him
Beachfront beats, boozy milkshakes and steak souvlaki at Dook café in St Andrews
Morag Lindsay putting haggis in mouth while Jon Wilkin sniffs plate of food
Inside the weird and wonderful World Haggis Championships in Perth
Kirkcaldy's Baguette Express to close
Kirkcaldy Baguette Express branch thanks customers as closing date announced
The Riverside, Dunblane.
Was The Riverside in Dunblane the perfect place for a midweek meal?
Angelos Pardalis has run Cafe Aina with his parents for the last seven years. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Popular Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina up for sale

Conversation