Errol’s Lass O’Gowrie delivers gluten-free dining without the drama – and with a showstopping cheesecake

I joined Lass O’Gowrie’s monthly meal night for a gluten-free feast where dietary restrictions were greeted with a warm smile and a delicious dinner.

A large slice of creamy baked cheesecake on a white plate with circles of red syrup on the plate and topped with a layer of creamy mousse and a red berry.
Lass O'Gowrie's fabulous gluten-free cheesecake was a lovely end to a wonderful meal.
By Rachel Mcconachie

In the quietly beautiful village of Errol, between Perth and Dundee, something quite special is happening in a friendly little restaurant called Lass O’Gowrie.

Known for its charm, excellent food, and warm welcome, this cafe and bistro has been winning hearts with its monthly themed dinners – and in February, it was gluten-free night.

A blond women in an orange shirt smiles at the camera while holding a small glass containing a pink rose fizz cocktail.
We started the night with a delicious and moreish cocktail.

For those of us who live gluten-free not by choice, but by necessity, this was more than just a night out. It was a celebration of inclusion.

I went along with my husband, my cousin John, and his wife Nic – like me, Nic has to eat gluten-free – and we were buzzing with anticipation.

No awkward questions

May is Coeliac Awareness Month, so it feels fitting to share how rare and refreshing it was to attend a dining event where, for once, we didn’t have to quiz the waiter, interrogate the ingredients, or brace for disappointment.

Everything on the menu was safe and made without compromise. That’s something people without dietary restrictions often take for granted, but for those of us with coeliac disease or gluten intolerance, it’s a rare luxury.

A light orange and feta salad on a white plate with 5 small oat cakes.
Orange and feta salad starter with oat cakes.

Lass O’Gowrie is the kind of place that makes you feel at home before you’ve even stepped through the door. Dog-friendly, family-friendly, wheelchair accessible – and just plain friendly – it’s a hub of good food and good vibes.

Owned by Ali and Bob Abercrombie, Lass O’Gowrie has been based out of the village’s old Victoria Hall for three years and has gone from strength to strength.

Special menu nights

Their special nights feature a set menu (with two choices per course), themed around different dietary or culinary focuses. February’s theme was all gluten-free, with plenty of vegan and dairy-free options as well.

The menu, sent out in advance, had us drooling before we even arrived. For starters, the standout was a velvety butternut, coconut, and peanut butter soup – gluten-free, vegan, and utterly sensational.

A bowl of yellowy butternut soup in a small pink bowl with a roll next to it.
The fantastic soup – it doesn’t look much, but it was really special.

It was, hands down, the best soup any of us had ever tasted. Creamy, nutty, slightly sweet and warmly spiced, it was a dish that turned me from a soup sceptic into a convert.

The alternative starter – a zingy salad of feta, orange, mint, and oatcakes – was light, fresh, and a perfect counterbalance. My husband polished it off with glowing praise.

Can they compete with my parmigiana?

For mains, the options were a hearty beef lasagne or a parmigiana di melanzane. I went for the parmigiana, despite normally avoiding it when dining out. As someone who makes it often at home, I have high standards.

A white dish containing aubergine parmigiana and a pile of fresh salad leaves.
The aubergine parmigiana was perfect.

But Lass O’Gowrie nailed it – tender layers of aubergine, perfectly seasoned tomato sauce, and just the right amount of golden, bubbling cheese, all served with a bright, crunchy salad. It was both indulgent and light, a tough balance to strike.

The lasagne looked equally appetising, with gluten-free pasta and a rich, meaty ragu.

A black dish containing lasange and a pile of fresh salad.
Lass O’Gowrie’s lasagne was delicious.

By dessert, we were already full but far from finished. This course was where the gluten-free magic really shone. I chose the baked raspberry cheesecake – something I rarely get to enjoy in restaurants due to the dreaded biscuit base.

Fabulous homemade puddings

Not here. Made with gluten-free biscuits, this cheesecake was satisfyingly indulgent, creamy, fruity, and came with a layer of passion fruit mousse. It was divine.

My husband opted for the apple and blackberry crumble with custard, and we shared desserts.

A blonde lady in an orange shirt holds a plate containing a large slice of baked cheesecake while smiling at the camera.
The baked cheesecake was a favourite of the night.

The crumble was like something your mum would make, but with a restaurant’s polish – warm, comforting, and every bit as satisfying as a glutenous version.

One of the many lovely touches of the evening was the drinks offering. We were served a choice of two pre-mixed cocktails – one alcoholic, one not – and both thoughtfully crafted.

Dangerously good cocktails

The dangerously delicious raspberry rose fizz, with a hint of mint, was so good John and I ended up having three or four – while the drivers at our table stuck with the non-alcoholic version, which was just as delightful).

A small glass of pink fizzy cocktail with bits of raspberry and mints floating in it on a wooden table.
The raspberry rose fizz.

It was yet another element that showed how much care and creativity had gone into the night.

Beyond the food and drink, it was the atmosphere that made this evening feel so special. The service was relaxed but attentive, the kitchen staff cheerful and visible through a hatch, and the surroundings rustic and cosy.

You could tell that everyone at Lass O’Gowrie genuinely enjoys what they do. We were the last to leave, lingering over cocktails and blethers while the staff wiped down tables with smiles still on their faces.

The Verdict

What struck me most, though, was the sense of ease. There was no stress, no food envy, no awkward substitutions. For once, Nic and I didn’t feel like the “difficult” diners.

The team had also accommodated Nic’s additional dietary needs in advance, ensuring she could enjoy the evening fully and without fuss.

A black plate with a yellow ramekin of fruit crumble next to a silver jug of custard.
The wonderfully comforting crumble.

At £29 per person, including three courses and a cocktail, it was remarkable value. Booking and paying ahead helped streamline the evening, and the limited menu allowed the chefs to focus on quality over quantity. It’s a model that works for both the business and diner.

Lass O’Gowrie’s gluten-free night was a joyous, inclusive experience. And I have no doubt I’ll be back – not just for another themed night, but for that soup alone.

In a world where eating out can be fraught with anxiety and disappointment for those with dietary restrictions, Lass O’Gowrie offers something truly refreshing: peace of mind – and a damn fine cheesecake.

Information

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

Telephone: 01821 684960

Website: https://www.thelassogowrie.co.uk/about

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Price: £29 per person for 3 courses and a cocktail/mocktail

Conversation