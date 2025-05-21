Jahangir Tandoori in Dundee celebrates its 38th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jahangir Tandoori in Dundee celebrates its 38th anniversary

The Indian restaurant has reached an impressive milestone. What keeps its customers coming back for more?

The team at Jahangir Tandoori celebrating their anniversary.
The entire team are thrilled to reach such an impressive milestone. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Thanks to competition and razor-thin margins, restaurants close at an alarming rate. For many, surviving just a handful of years is a considerable struggle.

This makes it even more impressive that Jahangir Tandoori, an Indian restaurant located on Session Street, Dundee, has reached its 38th year in business.

Despite opening the same year that Margaret Thatcher won her third successive election and The Great Storm rocked the nation, the restaurant is anything but set in its ways.

The outside of Jahangir Tandoori, an Indian restaurant located in Dundee.
The restaurant has long been a part of Dundee and its dining scene. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

This is partially thanks to Tanbir Ahamed, who began working at Jahangir Tandoori in 2017. The restaurant has been under his management since 2023.

When I asked him what he has changed, Tanbir pointed to a wall covered in certificates and trophies. One highlight: The Scottish Asian Food Awards named Jahangir Tandoori the best Indian restaurant in Central Scotland last year.

An award hanging on a restaurant wall.
Jahangir Tandoori has won numerous awards in recent years. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Tanbir told me that he has improved the restaurant’s already formidable array of recipes by drawing on his 20+ years of experience in the hospitality industry.

It is this improved food that has been bringing home the awards.

However, a restaurant cannot survive by serving good food alone. Service must also be impeccable.

“If you ensure you have good food and good service, you can have a successful restaurant anywhere in the world,” Tanbir said.

Jahangir’s secret to long-term success

“It is important to keep the standard of food and service the same, night after night,” Tanbir told me.

Serving great food and always putting customers first might not sound like rocket science. However, it is incredibly difficult to do every day for years on end.

Naturally, this consistency is something that Jahangir Tandoori’s regulars appreciate.

One of the many dishes available at Jahangir Tandoori restaurant in Dundee.
One of the many dishes available at Jahangir Tandoori restaurant in Dundee. Image: Jahangir Tandoori

Numerous online reviewers note that the restaurant’s biryanis, curries and other dishes are always strikingly flavourful, regardless of whether they are ordered online or in the restaurant.

There also seems to be no fluctuation in quality from one service to the next.

Receiving positive feedback is something Tanbir and his team thrive on.

Tanbir Ahamed, manager of Jahangir, standing outside the restaurant.
Tanbir Ahamed believes that good food and service is integral to any restaurant’s success. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Tanbir said: “Getting positive feedback from customers is everything for us.

“When they compliment our work, it lets us know that we are doing the right thing. We get more energetic and are willing to do even more for them.”

A celebratory buffet

To celebrate reaching this milestone, the team at Jahangir Tandoori are serving a “Royal Buffet” on Sunday June 1.

This buffet will give customers the opportunity to try many of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. Tanbir also plans to serve some new ones.

Indian takeaway menus being stored in a box.
The restaurant will serve many popular dishes as part of the buffet. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although he was not forthcoming about what these new dishes will be, Tanbir did note that several of them will spotlight seafood.

Customers who cannot make Sunday June 1 need not worry. The buffet will be served every Sunday and Monday from 2:00pm to 8:30pm thereafter.

