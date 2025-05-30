How to get the full flavour of Aberdeen during the Tall Ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to get the full flavour of Aberdeen during the Tall Ships

Our guide to eating out in The Granite City during this summer's maritime extravaganza.

The Tall Ships in Aberdeen
The Tall Ships will once again grace Aberdeen this summer.

As the majestic Tall Ships sail into Aberdeen this July, the city will be buzzing with excitement, music, and celebration. But those visiting this spectacular event may also want to set sail on their own culinary journey while in town.

Aberdeen is host to an extraordinary variety of dining experiences with a mix of cuisines and settings to suit any taste. You can eat street food on the go or sit down to a slap-up meal in luxurious surrounds. You can enjoy traditional local delicacies like the famous rowie or savour seafood to die for.

Wherever your tastebuds want to take you, you’re sure to find it in Aberdeen.

Here’s our guide to grabbing a bite during The Tall Ships.

Fresh flavours by the sea

The Silver Darling, located just a stone’s throw from the Tall Ships action at the harbour, offers a sophisticated seafood experience with panoramic views of the North Sea. This is the perfect place to sample the best of local catch, with dishes like North Sea cod and haddock. You can also savour delicacies such as langoustines and rock oysters. It’s a great spot to enjoy the best of Aberdeen’s seafood while lapping up the stunning sea views.

Meanwhile, The Pier is ideal for an informal bite on the beachfront. You can get breakfast, brunch and lunch with tasty treats like baked potatoes, ciabattas and wraps. It will be running special promotions throughout The Tall Ships and will feature a pop-up café from sister venue Shipyard Streetfood.

Just across the water, Greyhope Bay offers coffee and light bites with breathtaking views from its glass-fronted café. Perched beside a dolphin-watching spot, you can sip your cappuccino while scanning the water for a tail fin or two.

City bites

Away from the beachfront there are plenty of options to enjoy Aberdeen’s food and drink scene, with many venues offering special Tall Ships offerings.For instance, 210 Bistro, which overlooks the port on South Market Street, is a stylish eaterie with its own Tall Ships Menu. You can enjoy delicacies such as roast monkfish and Speyside fillet steak while looking out at the impressive fleet.

Gio’s by La Lombarda on King Street also has a special ‘Taste of the Sea’ menu during The Tall Ships and will be extending its opening hours. Savour some succulent seafood with an Italian twist at this popular trattoria.

Meanwhile, Mackie’s 19.2 in Marischal Square Courtyard is celebrating the event with some limited-edition ice creams. Sailors Delight mixes bourbon vanilla with sea salted caramel ripple and crushed salted pretzels. The Sea Breeze Sorbet is a mint and lime combination that is sure to tickle the tastebuds.

Shipyard Streetfood
Shipyard Streetfood at Shiprow Village.

Other great spots for dining in the heart of Aberdeen include Bistro Verde on The Green with its fabulous seafood offering and the Nepalese and Indian dishes of 8848 on Union Street.

Bon Accord Terrace’s Cafe Harmony specialises in Sicilian cuisine using fresh local ingredients and Foodstory on Thistle Street is a vegan and vegetarian café with a range of delicious plant-based cakes.

Meanwhile, Shiprow Village was once a centre of trade in Aberdeen and now plays host to independent bars, cafés and pop up venues.

Truckloads of taste

The Tall Ships event itself will host a huge array of food trucks that will deliver tantalising treats to racegoers.

The line-up of more than 50 trucks will cater to every taste imaginable from Mexican burritos to Chinese noodles, Korean street food or freshly baked Italian pizzas. There will be fish and chips, burgers and fries, salt n’chilli chicken and vegan and veggie options. You can pick up barista coffees and sweet treats such as fudge and donuts.

Among the operators catering at the event will be well known local names such as Calum’s Kitchen, Quismat Street Food, Little Molly’s Cheesecake, Drumsleed and Watermelon Catering.

Grab a bite while you take a tour of the ships.

Local legends

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is a Michelin Guide restaurant.

No trip to Aberdeen is complete without trying a rowie, or buttery. A nod to the city’s seafaring roots, these flaky, salty rolls were originally made to sustain fishermen at sea. You’ll find them at bakeries and cafes across the city. Why not try The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, a fantastic social enterprise and artisan bakery. Pair your rowie with a hot drink and you’ll see why they are such a local favourite.

If your tastes run to the sophisticated, then Aberdeen city centre is also home to some Michelin Guide restaurants. Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish on Rubislaw Terrace also has two AA Rosettes to recommend it and is a member of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts. It offers whisky tasting and private dining, in addition to its fabulous a la carte menu.

Not far away on Windmill Brae, Café Boheme is hailed by the guide for its “modernity and creativity”. Diners can savour imaginative fare such as pork belly with Toulouse stuffing or spiced cauliflower blini, along with a range of fine wines.

Aberdeen is home to a feast of flavours. So, set sail on your own culinary journey when you’re in town for The Tall Ships.

