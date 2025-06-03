Barista from Kirriemuir looks to wow judges at UK championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barista from Kirriemuir looks to wow judges at UK championships

Brodie Taylor, barista at EH9 in Dundee, is hoping his skills will measure up when tested against the best in the business.

A man smiling in front of a café.
Brodie Taylor will have to serve six coffees in just 10 minutes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Brodie Taylor found his passion for coffee after buying a box of specialty beans in Edinburgh several years ago – now, he’s about to take part in the nation’s fiercest barista competition.

On the weekend of Saturday June 7, Brodie will have 10 minutes to impress judges at The UK Barista Championship heat in Glasgow.

To do this, he must create six perfect coffees while also engaging his audience with a presentation about his personal and professional development.

A person holding a flat white made as part of his training for a barista competition.
Brodie will make two milk drinks as part of the competition. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Key to Brodie’s development was securing a position at EH9, a speciality coffee shop with two outlets in Dundee.

“Joining a café where everyone agrees that you should take care with coffee and put effort into making it was really important for me,” Brodie says.

“Joining a community like that was intoxicating.”

An opportunity to share his passion

If Brodie wins his heat, he’ll go through to the national finals. Beyond that? The world championship.

But the 23-year-old isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“Compared to some of my competitors, I am remarkably new to specialty coffee,” he says.

A person holding a bright packet of coffee.
EH9 sells many different types of coffee. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although young, there is not doubt that Brodie is extremely passionate. Before moving to Dundee, he used to get a bus from his hometown of Kirriemuir to start at EH9 by 7am.

That passion is even more evident when he talks about the coffee he’ll be brewing at the championship.

A man playfully posing with his fists up.
Brodie is ready for battle. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“I wanted a coffee that reflected my personal taste and the things that drew me into coffee over these years,” he says.

“It’s bright, fruity, a little bit tropical. It’s really peach forward, very juicy and a little bit floral. I’m really excited to share it with people.”

Cocktail-inspired coffees

The highlight of Brodie’s 10-minute stint on stage will likely involve his signature drink.

“My signature drink is based on a gin basil smash,” Brodie says. “It’s a cocktail that my mum makes a lot during the summer months.”

Brodie will make it by combining his peach-forward espresso with basil, lemon juice, blueberry syrup and walnut oil.

A coffee-themed badge, pinned onto a dark denim jacket.
Coffee is clearly a huge part of Brodie’s life. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

He describes the drink as containing all the flavours of a traditional Italian salad.

“I’m really happy with how bright and summery it tastes,” Brodie says.

Brodie making latte art as he prepares for his barista competition.
Creating beautiful latte art is just one of Brodie’s many skills. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In terms of the milk drinks he’ll serve, Brodie says: “I think it’ll be a much shorter milk drink than those made by my competitors.

“There’s a delicate florality to my coffee which I am keen not to lose.”

He sounds incredibly well prepared. When I say this, Brodie smiles.

“The routine and the three different coffees represent my transition from a guy who likes coffee to who I am now.

“I guess we’ll soon found out whether that’s a good barista or not!”

