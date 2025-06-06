Spice up your summer with speedy shawarma as ‘authentic’ food truck visits Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Spice up your summer with speedy shawarma as ‘authentic’ food truck visits Fife

After spending 20 years in the Middle East, Will Blake is bringing healthy fast food to communities across Courier Country.

Will Blake leaning on the counter of his food truck.
Will Blake takes Troff on The Go to numerous sites. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Upon arriving at Fife’s Craigtoun Country Park, I find it hard to believe that a food truck serving authentic shawarma is only a few hundred metres away.

Thanks to the chilly air, and a zealous medieval re-enactment that’s taking place in the field next to me, I seem more likely to stumble across the Holy Grail than well-made Middle Eastern food.

And yet, the latter is what Troff on The Go – a food truck that is now enjoying its third year of operating – is said to offer.

A food truck parked up in Craigtoun Country Park.
Troff on The Go is a compact and efficient food truck. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“I chose shawarma as the concept because it was different. No one else was doing it,” Will Blake, the man behind Troff on The Go, says.

“During my days in the Middle East, that’s what we used to eat a lot of.”

Will spent 20 years working in in the Sultanate of Oman, specialising in marketing and sales for various hotels.

Will Blake posing in front of his food truck.
Will Blake has many years of experience in the hospitality industry. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Upon returning to Scotland, he worked in catering for five years before opening a bistro-cafe, The Troff, in Leven. It was in 2021 that he began thinking about opening a food truck.

Will says: “I wanted to expand and do something more mobile. Street food was becoming really big.

“I bought a horsebox, completely ripped it back to its shell and spent six months doing it up.”

And thus, Troff on The Go was born.

Food truck serving up speedy shawarma at Fife park in under 60 seconds

“We can serve a shawarma in less than a minute,” Will says. “The key is in the prep.

“When you go to these events it’s all about speed.”

Then he duly proves his point, serving up a chicken shawarma before the knights in the field next to me can pour themselves another cup of mead.

A person holding a chicken shawarma.
Both shawarmas were large and full of flavour. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

But the food isn’t just about efficiency.

“What differentiates us is that it’s not your standard kebab shawarma,” Will says. “Ours is very authentic.”

Admittedly I have never been to Oman and therefore can’t attest to the validity of Will’s statement.

What I can say is that if they don’t have chicken shawarma like this in Oman, they’re missing out.

Jacob Smith holding a shawarma and smiling at Craigtoun Country Park, Fife.
I clearly enjoyed digging into the food at Craigtoun Country Park, Fife. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Numerous ingredients are stuffed inside the flatbread, including jalapenos, red cabbage and a mountain of chicken.

Impressively, Will finds a way to make this combination work. Each ingredient complements the others.

Thanks to being marinated overnight, the chicken itself is moist and full of flavour. While soft, the flatbread keeps its structure and never becomes soggy.

At £10, this shawarma offers good value for money.

A close-up image of a woman holding a shawarma
The flatbread held its own and did not become soggy. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

But those who don’t eat meat will be relieved to learn that they can enjoy the same dish with one difference – falafel takes the place of chicken.

Whether meat or vegetarian, the food truck’s shawarmas come with a choice of three homemade sauces – sweet hot sauce, garlic mayo or yoghurt and mint.

The hot sauce runs a little too sweet for my taste, but the heat it provides is a welcome addition to the shawarma.

A shawarma sitting in a box on a table.
Aside from being tasty, the shawarmas are also healthy. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

And those who like the sound of the shawarma will have many opportunities to try it over the coming months.

During summer, Troff on The Go food truck will be serving up shawarma across Fife, Tayside and beyond, including Silverburn Street Food Festival in Leven on Saturday June 28 and Saturday August 30.

The food truck will also be in St Monans during July and St Andrews in August.

Not only shawarma at food truck in Fife

“We’ve gone from just doing the chicken shawarma to getting a bit more creative. Now we cater to vegetarians, people who are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegans,” Will says.

The current menu also includes falafel salad (£5), chicken salad (£7) and loaded fries that can be topped with either (you guessed it) chicken or falafel (£10).

On occasion, Will serves smash burgers and morning rolls.

A woman holding a falafel salad.
The falafel salad was surprisingly filling. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Of course, I try everything – barring the smash burgers and morning rolls, which Will isn’t offering on the day I visit.

While similar, each dish has its own high points.

The chicken-topped salad offers an array of moreish textures. I quickly demolish it. Thanks to the large pieces of falafel, the vegetarian salad is even more satisfying.

A tub filled with chips topped with chicken and sauces.
Pomegranate seeds featured prominently in several dishes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The chips are of a standard fast-food style. By themselves, they wouldn’t set the world alight. However, when topped with the sauces and chicken, the chips are transformed.

In this dish, the hot sauce’s sweetness is welcome. Acting like a fiery ketchup, it breathes life into the fried pieces of potato.

Fast food that’s tasty and healthy

Will’s daughter is currently studying nutrition at university.

As a result, he has a good understanding of his food’s nutritional values and is keen to share the information.

He tells me the chicken shawarma contains just 471 calories and an impressive 42g of protein.

A person holding several takeaway boxes stacked atop one another.
Troff on The Go’s food travels extremely well. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While Troff on The Go’s food might not promise eternal youth, its rare combination of positive nutritional profiles and great flavours mean it is a holy grail of another kind.

And to think it was right under the knights’ noses all day long.

Information

Address: Customers can keep fully up to date with Troff on The Go’s movements by visiting their Instagram.

Email: willblake1@me.com

Website: https://troffonthego.net/

Price: £42 for one chicken shawarma, one falafel shawarma, one chicken loaded fries, one falafel salad and one chicken salad.

Accessible: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 4/5

More from Food & Drink

Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
Perth's South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm
Keith Adamson standing inside a polytunnel that is being used to grow strawberries.
Fifers enjoying bumper early strawberry harvest - but 'wee shortage' of berries looms
A man smiling in front of a café.
Barista from Kirriemuir looks to wow judges at UK championships
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle
3
Peter Crawford smiling.
Meet the maverick Fife producers transforming cider from regret-filled teenage tipple to 'the new…
The Tall Ships in Aberdeen
How to get the full flavour of Aberdeen during the Tall Ships
Two women posing for the camera
Soups, salads and community spirit at Café Malo in St Monans
Peter Gottgen.
First look inside Blairgowrie's new 'fresh and different' wine bar and restaurant
A large slice of creamy baked cheesecake on a white plate with circles of red syrup on the plate and topped with a layer of creamy mousse and a red berry.
Errol's Lass O'Gowrie delivers gluten-free dining without the drama - and with a showstopping…
o'marleys beer garden
8 of the best beer gardens in Tayside and Fife - including Scotland's 'biggest'…

Conversation