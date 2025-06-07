First look: Newport’s newest bar and restaurant Shoreline opens amid local excitement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First look: Newport’s newest bar and restaurant Shoreline opens amid local excitement

Food writer Jacob Smith got a sneak peak of Shoreline a few hours ahead of its grand opening.

A man and women smiling at the camera.
Andrew McMahon and Esther McMahon are the duo behind Shoreline. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Many restaurant owners would kill to have the assets that Shoreline, a new bar and restaurant in Newport, boasts.

The venue sits right on the banks of the Tay and has staggering, uninterrupted views across the firth from both its restaurant and deck.

What’s more, the space is beloved by locals; it used to house the immensely popular bar and restaurant Boat Brae.

Despite these blessings, operating a restaurant in the building has not always been plain sailing.

A bar inside a restaurant
The bar has not changed all that much. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The problems started in July 2022 when a fire momentarily closed Boat Brae.

The Beaton family, who ran the restaurant at the time, reopened the popular spot but were eventually forced to close it in February 2024 as a result of rising costs.

A flower sitting in a vase.
There are nice touches throughout Shoreline. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Businessman Rod McCreadie took over the business in the summer of 2024, but his tenure was short lived. The restaurant closed again amid the news that one staff member had not been paid their wages.

Now, Esther and Andrew McMahon are hoping to end the building’s run of ill fortune with their latest venture – Shoreline.

Giving locals their pub back

I visited Shoreline on the afternoon of Friday June 6, just a few hours before its grand opening.

Upon first entering Shoreline, it seems very little has been changed.

The venue is still split into four sections: the bar, the library, the restaurant and the deck. Inside, pretty much all the fittings and fixtures remain.

In fact, the only noticeably difference is in the building’s signage.

The Shoreline logo on a restaurant window.
The restaurant has been rebranded. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“The first owners did such a great job decorating and we were just conscious that people in Newport wanted their old pub back,” Andrew tells me.

“We’ve just come in, given it a deep clean and brought in some new faces and new ideas.

As Andrew hints at, the lack of material change belies some operational upheavals.

Seating inside a restaurant
The library is a lovely, bright seating area. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Under the previous owners, opening hours were Thursday to Sunday 4pm to late. In contrast, Shoreline is open from 10am, seven days a week.

Further changes become evident when I head to the decking.

A decking outside Shoreline.
The decking offers stunning views. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Esther and Andrew have transformed an old shed into an outdoor kitchen and bar. Here, a chef will man a charcoal barbecue cooking things like burgers and chicken kebabs.

The food on this shack menu, Esther tells me, is available everyday of the week, and those eating on the deck and in the bar and library, are able to order it.

The upstairs restaurant is not yet open

Shoreline also has an upstairs section dubbed ‘The Restaurant’. It’s not yet open as many staff members are still serving their notice elsewhere.

That said, it should open in the next few weeks. Until then, guests are encouraged to order from the shack menu.

The inside of a restaurant.
The upstairs restaurant is not yet open. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Under the Beatons, the restaurant was known for serving adventurous plates, including braised ox cheek. Latterly, the menu pivoted to more standard pub grub.

So, what are the McMahons plans?

“The menu is still in development,” Esther says, “but we think it’s going to be pub classics done really well using seasonal, local produce.

“We’re also going to focus on seafood.”

An unoccupied booth in a restaurant.
The restaurant has ample seating and wonderful views. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The duo go on to explain that, aside from a core range of seafood dishes, a number of seafood specials will be served at Shoreline.

“It just makes sense,” Esther says, gesturing to the nearby firth.

Shoreline has an impressive drinks menu

“We’ve expanded both the beer and wine selection,” Andrew says.

Old regulars will be glad that Tennent’s remains on tap along side Madri, Guinness and Rekorderlig. Other options include Caffery’s Irish Ale and Alpacalypse Session IPA.

Beer taps in a pub.
A lot of beer is on offer at Shoreline. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“We’re going to be serving cocktails, but not a huge list. Probably about 12,” Andrew says.

“We’ve got a good wine menu,” Esther adds, “including some magnums of rosé which I can imagine will go down well on a sunny day.”

While both are clearly passionate about what they currently offer, Esther and Andrew are ready to adapt.

A row of bar stools.
The bar has a traditional, homely feel. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

As Andrew says: “That’s a benefit of being an independent. You can be fluid and adjust. We’ll listen to people and will give them what they want.”

“We’re trying to make it the kind of place where you can come for a drink with your family a couple of times a week, but also for that special occasion as well,” Esther adds.

My first impression? They’re well on the way to creating such a special place, making the most of the incredible assets that surround them.

More from Food & Drink

Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi
Will Blake leaning on the counter of his food truck.
Spice up your summer with speedy shawarma as 'authentic' food truck visits Fife
Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
Perth's South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm
Keith Adamson standing inside a polytunnel that is being used to grow strawberries.
Fifers enjoying bumper early strawberry harvest - but 'wee shortage' of berries looms
A man smiling in front of a café.
Barista from Kirriemuir looks to wow judges at UK championships
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle
3
Peter Crawford smiling.
Meet the maverick Fife producers transforming cider from regret-filled teenage tipple to 'the new…
The Tall Ships in Aberdeen
How to get the full flavour of Aberdeen during the Tall Ships
Two women posing for the camera
Soups, salads and community spirit at Café Malo in St Monans
Peter Gottgen.
First look inside Blairgowrie's new 'fresh and different' wine bar and restaurant

Conversation