First look: Newport’s newest bar and restaurant Shoreline opens amid local excitement

Many restaurant owners would kill to have the assets that Shoreline, a new bar and restaurant in Newport, boasts.

The venue sits right on the banks of the Tay and has staggering, uninterrupted views across the firth from both its restaurant and deck.

What’s more, the space is beloved by locals; it used to house the immensely popular bar and restaurant Boat Brae.

Despite these blessings, operating a restaurant in the building has not always been plain sailing.

The problems started in July 2022 when a fire momentarily closed Boat Brae.

The Beaton family, who ran the restaurant at the time, reopened the popular spot but were eventually forced to close it in February 2024 as a result of rising costs.

Businessman Rod McCreadie took over the business in the summer of 2024, but his tenure was short lived. The restaurant closed again amid the news that one staff member had not been paid their wages.

Now, Esther and Andrew McMahon are hoping to end the building’s run of ill fortune with their latest venture – Shoreline.

Giving locals their pub back

I visited Shoreline on the afternoon of Friday June 6, just a few hours before its grand opening.

Upon first entering Shoreline, it seems very little has been changed.

The venue is still split into four sections: the bar, the library, the restaurant and the deck. Inside, pretty much all the fittings and fixtures remain.

In fact, the only noticeably difference is in the building’s signage.

“The first owners did such a great job decorating and we were just conscious that people in Newport wanted their old pub back,” Andrew tells me.

“We’ve just come in, given it a deep clean and brought in some new faces and new ideas.

As Andrew hints at, the lack of material change belies some operational upheavals.

Under the previous owners, opening hours were Thursday to Sunday 4pm to late. In contrast, Shoreline is open from 10am, seven days a week.

Further changes become evident when I head to the decking.

Esther and Andrew have transformed an old shed into an outdoor kitchen and bar. Here, a chef will man a charcoal barbecue cooking things like burgers and chicken kebabs.

The food on this shack menu, Esther tells me, is available everyday of the week, and those eating on the deck and in the bar and library, are able to order it.

The upstairs restaurant is not yet open

Shoreline also has an upstairs section dubbed ‘The Restaurant’. It’s not yet open as many staff members are still serving their notice elsewhere.

That said, it should open in the next few weeks. Until then, guests are encouraged to order from the shack menu.

Under the Beatons, the restaurant was known for serving adventurous plates, including braised ox cheek. Latterly, the menu pivoted to more standard pub grub.

So, what are the McMahons plans?

“The menu is still in development,” Esther says, “but we think it’s going to be pub classics done really well using seasonal, local produce.

“We’re also going to focus on seafood.”

The duo go on to explain that, aside from a core range of seafood dishes, a number of seafood specials will be served at Shoreline.

“It just makes sense,” Esther says, gesturing to the nearby firth.

Shoreline has an impressive drinks menu

“We’ve expanded both the beer and wine selection,” Andrew says.

Old regulars will be glad that Tennent’s remains on tap along side Madri, Guinness and Rekorderlig. Other options include Caffery’s Irish Ale and Alpacalypse Session IPA.

“We’re going to be serving cocktails, but not a huge list. Probably about 12,” Andrew says.

“We’ve got a good wine menu,” Esther adds, “including some magnums of rosé which I can imagine will go down well on a sunny day.”

While both are clearly passionate about what they currently offer, Esther and Andrew are ready to adapt.

As Andrew says: “That’s a benefit of being an independent. You can be fluid and adjust. We’ll listen to people and will give them what they want.”

“We’re trying to make it the kind of place where you can come for a drink with your family a couple of times a week, but also for that special occasion as well,” Esther adds.

My first impression? They’re well on the way to creating such a special place, making the most of the incredible assets that surround them.