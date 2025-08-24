Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest so

Bridge of Allan has an amazing food scene for such a small town.

It boasts some of Scotland’s finest pastries, fantastic fish and chips, and a restaurant for every occasion. But the one establishment that comes most highly recommended is easily Friend of Mine.

The all-day bar and kitchen is a great spot for brunch, dinner or enjoying a coffee with a friend.

So, when my colleague Alex Watson suggested a walk along the Allan Water to try and see beavers, it seemed the perfect opportunity to try the food out.

What is Friend of Mine like?

Friend of Mine is located on Henderson Street, in the heart of Bridge of Allan.

When we arrive for our Tuesday evening reservation, there’s already many happy diners sat both inside the restaurant and out.

The atmosphere is friendly as soon as we step in the door, from the smiley server to the buzz of conversation in the air.

We’re sat by the window and begin to peruse the menu.

Our waitress is excellent; friendly, prompt with our drinks and happy to give us time to decide what we want.

Small plates to start

Alex and I pick two small plates to share as starters.

The pork shoulder croquette (£8) is absolutely delicious, and there is plenty to split between us.

It doesn’t take long for Alex to say it’s one of the best things she’s eaten in ages.

The pork is soft and moist and the coating crisp. In terms of flavour, the mustard and apple create a sharp, tangy contrast.

If you read my reviews regularly, you’ll know broccoli is my go-to if it’s on the menu. So, it’s no surprise that Friend of Mine’s tempura sprouting broccoli (£8.50) instantly catches my eye.

It’s a little hard to eat, as the full plate doesn’t leave much room for cutting, but we’re not disappointed with the food itself.

The batter is light and airy, while the broccoli is perfectly cooked.

Plus, the mango hot sauce is incredible. It brings some sweetness to our starter that we really appreciate.

How were the mains?

Next up are the mains, and I’m in for a treat with the Mongolian chicken bao (£14).

I’m served three buns (a generous portion). They’re overflowing with meat and veg.

I soon learn they’re easier to eat with my hands, and I’m impressed by the bao’s pillowy texture.

A few chillies tumble from the bao with every mouthful. However, the combination of crispy chicken, an array of herbs, peanuts and onion make for extremely flavourful bites, absent chilli notwithstanding.

Alex settles on the salmon (£20), deciding the langoustine bisque that it comes with sounds unusual and the dish itself flavourful.

The pea ragout and other vegetables are refreshing and stop the dish from becoming too rich. The potato rosti is crispy and satisfying.

Strangely, the salmon itself isn’t the star of the show.

Although well-cooked, Alex was hoping it would pack more of a punch.

Unique and classic desserts at Friend of Mine

To round off our meal, we order coffees and two desserts.

Despite being full after our delicious mains, Alex finds room for a decadent chocolate brownie (£7).

She doesn’t regret it, enjoying how rich and perfectly chewy it is.

Both the salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream complement the chocolate. These are classical flavours, executed exceptionally well.

Friend of Mine has a fantastic selection of desserts, so I opt for the most interesting item on the menu – white chocolate matcha panna cotta (£8).

Every dish has been superbly presented, and this dessert is no exception. Decorated with passion fruit, herbs and pistachio biscotti, this panna cotta looks and tastes like nothing I’ve ever eaten.

It’s perfectly set, creamy yet silky, while the flavour is subtly sweet and earthy.

Each element brings something unique, from added crunch to a tangy surprise. It is a complex, challenging treat that I would definitely order again.

What was our verdict on Friend of Mine?

Unfortunately the beavers stood us up after dinner, but the restaurant more than delivered.

It’s not hard to see why Friend of Mine is so popular.

Usually I can confidently say which dish was the highlight of the meal, but all three courses were faultless.

Everything was presented beautifully, had creative combinations and tasted delicious.

The service was great and the prices were reasonable.

Friend of Mine is a must-visit restaurant. I guarantee that – upon visiting – you won’t be disappointed.

Information

Address: 45 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, FK9 4HG

Telephone: 01786 831386

Website: https://www.friendofmine.co.uk/

Price: £82.10 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, two coffees and three drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

