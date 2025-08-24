Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest so

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest so

Isla Glen and Alex Watson enjoyed dishes including pork shoulder croquettes and chicken bao buns.

bao buns from Friend of Mine.
The Mongolian chicken bao buns. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Bridge of Allan has an amazing food scene for such a small town.

It boasts some of Scotland’s finest pastries, fantastic fish and chips, and a restaurant for every occasion. But the one establishment that comes most highly recommended is easily Friend of Mine.

The all-day bar and kitchen is a great spot for brunch, dinner or enjoying a coffee with a friend.

So, when my colleague Alex Watson suggested a walk along the Allan Water to try and see beavers, it seemed the perfect opportunity to try the food out.

What is Friend of Mine like?

Friend of Mine is located on Henderson Street, in the heart of Bridge of Allan.

When we arrive for our Tuesday evening reservation, there’s already many happy diners sat both inside the restaurant and out.

The atmosphere is friendly as soon as we step in the door, from the smiley server to the buzz of conversation in the air.

Neon signage reading "hey friend".
Signage at Friend of Mine. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

We’re sat by the window and begin to peruse the menu.

Our waitress is excellent; friendly, prompt with our drinks and happy to give us time to decide what we want.

Small plates to start

Alex and I pick two small plates to share as starters.

The pork shoulder croquette (£8) is absolutely delicious, and there is plenty to split between us.

It doesn’t take long for Alex to say it’s one of the best things she’s eaten in ages.

The pork is soft and moist and the coating crisp. In terms of flavour, the mustard and apple create a sharp, tangy contrast.

A dish of pork shoulder croquette from Friend of Mine.
Friend of Mine’s pork shoulder croquette. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

If you read my reviews regularly, you’ll know broccoli is my go-to if it’s on the menu. So, it’s no surprise that Friend of Mine’s tempura sprouting broccoli (£8.50) instantly catches my eye.

It’s a little hard to eat, as the full plate doesn’t leave much room for cutting, but we’re not disappointed with the food itself.

A plate of broccoli tempura from Friend of Mine.
The tempura sprouting broccoli. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The batter is light and airy, while the broccoli is perfectly cooked.

Plus, the mango hot sauce is incredible. It brings some sweetness to our starter that we really appreciate.

How were the mains?

Next up are the mains, and I’m in for a treat with the Mongolian chicken bao (£14).

I’m served three buns (a generous portion). They’re overflowing with meat and veg.

I soon learn they’re easier to eat with my hands, and I’m impressed by the bao’s pillowy texture.

A few chillies tumble from the bao with every mouthful. However, the combination of crispy chicken, an array of herbs, peanuts and onion make for extremely flavourful bites, absent chilli notwithstanding.

A plate filled with stuffed bao buns from Friend of Mine.
Mongolian chicken bao. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Alex settles on the salmon (£20), deciding the langoustine bisque that it comes with sounds unusual and the dish itself flavourful.

The pea ragout and other vegetables are refreshing and stop the dish from becoming too rich. The potato rosti is crispy and satisfying.

A salmon dish served in a blue bowl.
The salmon at Friend of Mine. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Strangely, the salmon itself isn’t the star of the show.

Although well-cooked, Alex was hoping it would pack more of a punch.

Unique and classic desserts at Friend of Mine

To round off our meal, we order coffees and two desserts.

Despite being full after our delicious mains, Alex finds room for a decadent chocolate brownie (£7).

She doesn’t regret it, enjoying how rich and perfectly chewy it is.

Both the salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream complement the chocolate. These are classical flavours, executed exceptionally well.

A chocolate brownie topped with a scoop of ice cream from Friend of Mine.
The chocolate brownie. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Friend of Mine has a fantastic selection of desserts, so I opt for the most interesting item on the menu – white chocolate matcha panna cotta (£8).

Every dish has been superbly presented, and this dessert is no exception. Decorated with passion fruit, herbs and pistachio biscotti, this panna cotta looks and tastes like nothing I’ve ever eaten.

A match panna cotta served in a bowl.
The white chocolate matcha panna cotta. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

It’s perfectly set, creamy yet silky, while the flavour is subtly sweet and earthy.

Each element brings something unique, from added crunch to a tangy surprise. It is a complex, challenging treat that I would definitely order again.

What was our verdict on Friend of Mine?

Unfortunately the beavers stood us up after dinner, but the restaurant more than delivered.

It’s not hard to see why Friend of Mine is so popular.

Usually I can confidently say which dish was the highlight of the meal, but all three courses were faultless.

The exterior of Friend of Mine restaurant in Bridge of Allan.
The exterior of Friend of Mine. Image: Google Street View

Everything was presented beautifully, had creative combinations and tasted delicious.

The service was great and the prices were reasonable.

Friend of Mine is a must-visit restaurant. I guarantee that – upon visiting – you won’t be disappointed.

Information

Address: 45 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, FK9 4HG

Telephone: 01786 831386

Website: https://www.friendofmine.co.uk/

Price: £82.10 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, two coffees and three drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Food & Drink

A plate holding langoustines, mussels and a lobster
Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best…
5
Toby-Ellyatt Dawson, general manager at Piperdam Leisure Resort.
Piperdam general manager responds to restaurant criticism: ‘I’m delighted with where we are’
8
CR0054356, Cheryl Peebles, Lintrathen. Family feature. Gareth and Anne Finn own family-fun Wee Bear Cafe, with their dog 'Bear' the boss. Looking for various pics of them, Bear and hopefully their daughters at cafe. Cheryl will be there for interview. Picture Shows, l to r - Gareth, Bear and Anne Finn, Wee Bear Cafe, Lintrathen, 15th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Beloved dog is 'boss' of family-run cafe near Kirriemuir
Vincci Cheung and Rick Tai, owners of Smoked Tamago.
Kirkcaldy couple’s 'striking' street food is a sensation - here's why
2
Melanie Carlin, manager of YES Sports Bar.
Is Dundee United’s newest hospitality offering worth £90?
Home Managers from Balhousie Care Group having a staff day out at the Sausage & Cider Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: The best moments from the Sausage and Cider Festival, Dundee
A grey plate with a line of tempura prawns and a wedge of lemon beside a dipping bowl of sweet chilli sauce.
This Perthshire hotel treats your dog like royalty, and the gluten-free menu is superb
4
Euan Spark in barista mode at Maison Dieu. Image: DC Thomson
How one independent Broughty Ferry cafe is fighting back against the big budget coffee…
2
Jacob Smith holding two food bags in Dundee.
I lived off Too Good To Go for a day in Dundee – here’s…
4
Jacob Smith holding four raw sausages.
Irn-Bru bangers: I try Blairgowrie sausage shop's latest specialty

Conversation