We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year

In hindsight, reviewing a restaurant during what might be the busiest Friday of the year is not the fairest thing a food writer can do.

And while I’d love to say that visiting The Dory Bistro & Gallery on the final evening of Pittenweem Arts Festival was part of some dastardly plot to test the mettle of this well-respected restaurant, the reality is that I was craving excellent seafood and heard The Dory in Pittenweem was the place to find it.

Although The Dory has a permanent gallery integrated into its dining room, during the festival it also becomes an official venue.

That said, it wasn’t artwork I was after when I pushed open the door. Instead, I was on the hunt for the best seafood Fife has to offer.

What is the ambiance like at The Dory?

The dining room is packed when my girlfriend Georgina and I arrive. The buzz of good conversation envelopes us as we close the door.

As Pittenweem Arts Festival has been on, even more art than usual lines the walls and windowsills. All of it is maritime themed and all of it is for sale.

When combined with the hubbub, this artwork makes me feel as if I’ve slipped into a dinner party hosted by a particularly stylish aunt.

Despite the crowd, a waitress shows us to our table immediately.

She soon returns with water and menus. We’re told another staff member will be along shortly to talk us through the specials.

Seek out the specials

As with any seafood restaurant worth its salt, The Dory’s best dishes are found on the specials board where the alterable nature of chalk allows the team to spotlight whatever the fishermen send their way.

The team at The Dory most definitely make the most of this, as their door-sized specials board attests.

During our visit, this board boasts three starters and five mains, all of them spotlighting seafood. By comparison, the ‘permanent’ menu contains just two seafood-centric starters and the same number of seafood mains.

In an impressive feat of oratory, our waitress talks us through each of the dishes, providing insightful titbits that see the dishes come alive.

She tells us that the mackerel was line-caught today off the coast of the Isle of May while the lobster and langoustine are both “from across the road”.

As we’re in a window seat, I steal a glance across said road. I’m met by the sight of Pittenweem’s quay-side fish market.

She also gives us some practical information; the lobster is clawed and the langoustine halved. For those who don’t know their crackers from their picks, this is valuable information indeed.

Despite this excellent performance, I am not any closer to choosing my food. If anything, these wonderful descriptions have made picking dishes even harder.

“I love it when a menu tests me,” Georgina says as she puts down her gin. “It feels like this one is pulling me in every direction.”

I know what she means – I can envisage myself happily tucking into everything on offer.

What was our food like at The Dory?

We finally settle on our orders. Georgina chooses the three baked oysters with seaweed and anchovy butter (£12.50) to start. She follows it up with the whole mackerel.

This fish is served with crispy potatoes and summer vegetables. It costs £25.

I order the grilled Pittenweem langoustines with garlic herb butter (£15) and the cioppino. Tonight, this hearty Italian-American fish stew contains hake, smoked haddock, sea trout and squid. It is also priced at £25.

Our starters arrive promptly, and they are a sight to behold.

My langoustines are large. So large, in fact, that their barnacled claws hang off the edge of the plate.

While more compact, Georgina’s oysters are no less striking – the well-browned seaweed crust contrasts beautifully with the bivalve’s nacreous shells.

In recent weeks, I have been served some seriously subpar side salads. Undressed, drab and wilted, they did nothing but take away from the dish I was trying to enjoy.

The salad that accompanies my langoustines could not be more different.

The salad leaves are huge, fresh and covered in a bright dressing that perks me up immediately. Plump and astoundingly fresh, the local langoustines are even more impressive. It is nothing short of a privilege to eat them.

Because I am here on work, Georgina cannot stop me from sneaking one of her oysters.

It is divine.

The oysters itself is barely cooked, and the soft flesh contrasts beautifully with the aforementioned crust.

Mains at The Dory in Pittenweem

Because it contains so many elements, cioppino is one of those dishes that can quickly become muddled. Fortunately, the chefs at The Dory know exactly what they are doing.

Hake, smoked haddock, cod and sea trout all have their moment in the spotlight.

The flavour of each shines long enough that I can enjoy it but not too long that one seafood impinges on another. The tomato sauce – bright, fresh and slightly sweet – is to thank. It provides the perfect backdrop, seamlessly ushering one flavour out as another arrives.

A pile of pak choi, cabbage and other green goodies sit in the middle of my dish like an island. They are an unexpected but wholly welcome addition.

Again, I nab some of Georgina’s meal, and again she can do nothing about it. The mackerel is an astounding piece of fish, but what really impresses are the vegetables.

After checking the menu, I learn that much of the fresh produce is grown in The Dory’s own kitchen garden or sourced from East Neuk Market Garden.

You can tell. Eating the beetroot is a near transcendent experience.

Room for dessert?

The Dory in Pittenweem has four desserts on its menu, including a gooseberry panna cotta with marigold meringue and fresh strawberries as well as a black and white sesame ice cream with miso caramel and soy, ginger and honey pearls.

Delightful as these sound, the gluttons in us are drawn towards the chocolate and peanut butter fondant. It is served with Chantilly cream and a peanut brittle. It costs £9.50.

We decide to share it and of that I am almost immediately grateful.

This fondant is so chocolatey that it raises my heart rate by 50 beats per minute. And yet, with the risk of cardiac arrest looming, I cannot stop digging my spoon in for more.

The verdict

Despite us visiting on one of the busiest days of the year, the team at The Dory in Pittenweem turned out an impeccable service.

From the quality of the food to the knowledge of our servers, everything was above and beyond what any customer could expect to receive.

I cannot wait to come back to this excellent restaurant and am sure my next visit won’t be during the festival.

After all, a year is far too long to go without eating food this good.

Information

Address: The Dory, 15 East Shore, Pittenweem, KY10 2NH

Website: https://www.thedory.co.uk/

Telephone: 01333 311222

Disabled access? Yes.

Dog friendly? Only at lunch.

Price: £104.50 for three drinks, two starters, two mains and a dessert.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5