We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year

With the pressure high, it was sink or swim for this seafood restaurant.

A whole mackerel and roasted vegetables served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
The whole mackerel was a highlight. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

In hindsight, reviewing a restaurant during what might be the busiest Friday of the year is not the fairest thing a food writer can do.

And while I’d love to say that visiting The Dory Bistro & Gallery on the final evening of Pittenweem Arts Festival was part of some dastardly plot to test the mettle of this well-respected restaurant, the reality is that I was craving excellent seafood and heard The Dory in Pittenweem was the place to find it.

The main dining room in The Dory, Pittenweem.
Art lines the walls 365 days a year at The Dory. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Although The Dory has a permanent gallery integrated into its dining room, during the festival it also becomes an official venue.

That said, it wasn’t artwork I was after when I pushed open the door. Instead, I was on the hunt for the best seafood Fife has to offer.

What is the ambiance like at The Dory?

The dining room is packed when my girlfriend Georgina and I arrive. The buzz of good conversation envelopes us as we close the door.

As Pittenweem Arts Festival has been on, even more art than usual lines the walls and windowsills. All of it is maritime themed and all of it is for sale.

When combined with the hubbub, this artwork makes me feel as if I’ve slipped into a dinner party hosted by a particularly stylish aunt.

The smaller dining room in The Dory, Pittenweem.
The Dory features two dining rooms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Despite the crowd, a waitress shows us to our table immediately.

She soon returns with water and menus. We’re told another staff member will be along shortly to talk us through the specials.

Seek out the specials

As with any seafood restaurant worth its salt, The Dory’s best dishes are found on the specials board where the alterable nature of chalk allows the team to spotlight whatever the fishermen send their way.

The team at The Dory most definitely make the most of this, as their door-sized specials board attests.

The exterior of The Dory in Pittenweem.
The Dory was opened in 2018. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

During our visit, this board boasts three starters and five mains, all of them spotlighting seafood. By comparison, the ‘permanent’ menu contains just two seafood-centric starters and the same number of seafood mains.

In an impressive feat of oratory, our waitress talks us through each of the dishes, providing insightful titbits that see the dishes come alive.

She tells us that the mackerel was line-caught today off the coast of the Isle of May while the lobster and langoustine are both “from across the road”.

The mackerel on a plate.
The mackerel was caught off the Isle of May. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

As we’re in a window seat, I steal a glance across said road. I’m met by the sight of Pittenweem’s quay-side fish market.

She also gives us some practical information; the lobster is clawed and the langoustine halved. For those who don’t know their crackers from their picks, this is valuable information indeed.

A plate with three oysters on it.
Baked Cumbrae oysters with seaweed butter, pickled samphire and onion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Despite this excellent performance, I am not any closer to choosing my food. If anything, these wonderful descriptions have made picking dishes even harder.

“I love it when a menu tests me,” Georgina says as she puts down her gin. “It feels like this one is pulling me in every direction.”

I know what she means – I can envisage myself happily tucking into everything on offer.

What was our food like at The Dory?

We finally settle on our orders. Georgina chooses the three baked oysters with seaweed and anchovy butter (£12.50) to start. She follows it up with the whole mackerel.

This fish is served with crispy potatoes and summer vegetables. It costs £25.

The langoustine starter from the Dory in Pittenweem.
The langoustine starter spotlight local crustaceans. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

I order the grilled Pittenweem langoustines with garlic herb butter (£15) and the cioppino. Tonight, this hearty Italian-American fish stew contains hake, smoked haddock, sea trout and squid. It is also priced at £25.

Our starters arrive promptly, and they are a sight to behold.

My langoustines are large. So large, in fact, that their barnacled claws hang off the edge of the plate.

A plate with three oysters on it.
The oysters were exceptional. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

While more compact, Georgina’s oysters are no less striking – the well-browned seaweed crust contrasts beautifully with the bivalve’s nacreous shells.

In recent weeks, I have been served some seriously subpar side salads. Undressed, drab and wilted, they did nothing but take away from the dish I was trying to enjoy.

The salad that accompanies my langoustines could not be more different.

The langoustine stater.
The langoustine were fresh and plentiful. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The salad leaves are huge, fresh and covered in a bright dressing that perks me up immediately. Plump and astoundingly fresh, the local langoustines are even more impressive. It is nothing short of a privilege to eat them.

Because I am here on work, Georgina cannot stop me from sneaking one of her oysters.

It is divine.

The oysters itself is barely cooked, and the soft flesh contrasts beautifully with the aforementioned crust.

Mains at The Dory in Pittenweem

Because it contains so many elements, cioppino is one of those dishes that can quickly become muddled. Fortunately, the chefs at The Dory know exactly what they are doing.

Hake, smoked haddock, cod and sea trout all have their moment in the spotlight.

The cioppino from The Dory in Pittenweem.
The cioppino featured an array of seafood. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The flavour of each shines long enough that I can enjoy it but not too long that one seafood impinges on another. The tomato sauce – bright, fresh and slightly sweet – is to thank. It provides the perfect backdrop, seamlessly ushering one flavour out as another arrives.

A pile of pak choi, cabbage and other green goodies sit in the middle of my dish like an island. They are an unexpected but wholly welcome addition.

A whole mackerel and roasted vegetables served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
The whole mackerel was a highlight. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Again, I nab some of Georgina’s meal, and again she can do nothing about it. The mackerel is an astounding piece of fish, but what really impresses are the vegetables.

After checking the menu, I learn that much of the fresh produce is grown in The Dory’s own kitchen garden or sourced from East Neuk Market Garden.

You can tell. Eating the beetroot is a near transcendent experience.

Room for dessert?

The Dory in Pittenweem has four desserts on its menu, including a gooseberry panna cotta with marigold meringue and fresh strawberries as well as a black and white sesame ice cream with miso caramel and soy, ginger and honey pearls.

The black and white sesame ice cream dessert.
The sesame dessert sounded very tempting. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Delightful as these sound, the gluttons in us are drawn towards the chocolate and peanut butter fondant. It is served with Chantilly cream and a peanut brittle. It costs £9.50.

We decide to share it and of that I am almost immediately grateful.

The chocolate and peanut fondant.
A dessert so chocolatey, I needed a sit down. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This fondant is so chocolatey that it raises my heart rate by 50 beats per minute. And yet, with the risk of cardiac arrest looming, I cannot stop digging my spoon in for more.

The verdict

Despite us visiting on one of the busiest days of the year, the team at The Dory in Pittenweem turned out an impeccable service.

From the quality of the food to the knowledge of our servers, everything was above and beyond what any customer could expect to receive.

The cioppino served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
The Dory serves a balanced cioppino. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

I cannot wait to come back to this excellent restaurant and am sure my next visit won’t be during the festival.

After all, a year is far too long to go without eating food this good.

Information

Address: The Dory, 15 East Shore, Pittenweem, KY10 2NH

Website: https://www.thedory.co.uk/

Telephone: 01333 311222

Disabled access? Yes.

Dog friendly? Only at lunch.

Price: £104.50 for three drinks, two starters, two mains and a dessert.

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 5/5

More from Food & Drink

Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025
James Leask standing outside his restaurant, Nooch.
How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant
Lisa and Graham Campbell.
Couple who took ‘leap of faith’ land on their feet with Carnoustie restaurant
Jacob Smith standing outside Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
I tried Pret A Manger’s new shop format – and exclusive menu – in…
8
Men harvesting seaweed for Seaweed Enterprises
Has Fife's emerging seaweed industry been left to rot?
bao buns from Friend of Mine.
Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest…
A plate holding langoustines, mussels and a lobster
Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best…
6
Toby-Ellyatt Dawson, general manager at Piperdam Leisure Resort.
Piperdam general manager responds to restaurant criticism: ‘I’m delighted with where we are’
8
CR0054356, Cheryl Peebles, Lintrathen. Family feature. Gareth and Anne Finn own family-fun Wee Bear Cafe, with their dog 'Bear' the boss. Looking for various pics of them, Bear and hopefully their daughters at cafe. Cheryl will be there for interview. Picture Shows, l to r - Gareth, Bear and Anne Finn, Wee Bear Cafe, Lintrathen, 15th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Beloved dog is 'boss' of family-run cafe near Kirriemuir
Vincci Cheung and Rick Tai, owners of Smoked Tamago.
Kirkcaldy couple’s 'striking' street food is a sensation - here's why
2

Conversation