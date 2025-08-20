Kirkcaldy couple’s ‘striking’ street food is a sensation – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy couple’s ‘striking’ street food is a sensation – here’s why

Courier food writer Jacob Smith offers his verdict on Scottish Street Food Award winners Smoked Tamago.

Vincci Cheung and Rick Tai, owners of Smoked Tamago.
Vincci Cheung and Rick Tai, owners of Smoked Tamago. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Rick Tai rolls up the delicate egg mixture with unerring precision, and I – like every other passer-by – cannot help but stop and watch.

After a few minutes of what can only be described as pure cinema, he has created a beautiful tamagoyaki.

It feels almost derogatory to call this feat of gastronomy an omelette. And I’m even more loath to use this word after speaking with Vincci Cheung, who runs Smoked Tamago alongside Rick.

Customers queuing outside Smoked Tamago.
Smoked Tamago is proving as popular here as it was in Hong Kong. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“I was super hungry one night,” she tells me, already laughing at the memory. “Rick said he’d make me my favourite food, tamagoyaki. Then, he just made an omelette. I was like, ‘are you kidding me?’.”

Rick spent three months developing a recipe that would impress his fiancee. The tamagoyaki he ended up creating was so good that the two of them opened their own shop specialising in it.

A row of paper tubs filled with the dishes that are made at Smoked Tamago.
The team serve much more than tamagoyaki alone. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“Before us, there were no tamagoyaki specialist shops in Hong Kong,” Vincci tells me.

Although Smoked Tamago was well-received in the couple’s homeland, they decided to move to Scotland to escape what Vincci calls “the situation” in Hong Kong.

As I’ll soon learn, Hong Kong’s loss is Scotland’s gain.

How do you smoke a tamago?

Smoked Tamago’s flagship product – the tamagoyaki – comes in three flavours: classic, seaweed or shrimp. While these additions influence the flavour of the egg, it is the addition of smoke that really sets this dish apart.

Rick was inspired to infuse the egg after he went on a trip to Taiwan.

“There’s lots of stalls selling it, but it’s all terrible. It’s just an omelette,” he tells me.

Rick Tai infusing a tamagoyaki with smoke.
Rick infuses every tamagoyaki using wood chips and a smoke gun. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although he didn’t rate Taiwan’s tamagoyaki, he did notice that the local cooks were putting a wooden cover on the wok while they prepared the eggs.

“They do it so the egg cooks quicker,” Rick tells me.

He had no desire to speed up the cooking process but something about seeing the egg being covered got his brain working.

Rick soon started experimenting with infusing the cooked tamagoyaki with smoke using a smoke gun.

“I use different woods,” he says. “Each have their own flavour.”

The seaweed tamagoyaki.
The tamagoyaki boasted an incredible flavour. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The team can only add the smoke on the occasions when they have enough time and manpower. Fortunately, they are able to do so during my visit.

The smell of smoke is immediately present when I pop the lid off my seaweed tamagoyaki (£6.50).

I’m pleased to find that the flavour has permeated throughout the entire dish. It – along with the seaweed – makes what appears a straightforward egg dish very complex.

The entire thing also has a silky, luxurious texture. It’s my first tamagoyaki and I am already smitten.

What other dishes are served at Smoked Tamago?

“Tamagoyaki isn’t a really well-known dish here in Scotland,” Vincci says. “That’s why we have added on Japanese and Korean elements and dishes.”

The team bill themselves as selling Japanese-Korean street food and boy do they deliver.

A tub filled with Korean fried chicken from Smoked Tamago.
The Korean fried chicken is made using a secret recipe. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

When I visit, the team are serving an array of dishes, including Korean fried chicken (£6.50), fried mochi skewers (£5.50), fried glass noodles (£7.50) and – Vincci’s own invention – the bibim-ger.

The bibim-ger (£10.50) is a wonderful sight. By combining a Japanese rice burger with traditional Korean bibimbap toppings – thin-sliced beef, beansprouts, spinach and shitake mushrooms – Vincci has created something wholly unique and incredibly tasty.

It also helps that the burger is more eye-catching than the Tay on a sunny afternoon.

The bibim-ger presented in a box on a table.
The bibim-ger was outstanding. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The other dishes are also excellent.

Both flavours of fried chicken – sweet and spicy or soy, honey and garlic – boast a wonderfully crisp crust. I ask Vincci for details, but she is tight-lipped.

It is clearly a secret worth keeping.

A skewer of fried mochi made at Smoked Tamago.
The fried mochi had a unique texture. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

My penultimate dish – the fried mochi skewers – are unlike anything I have ever eaten. This is largely thanks to their texture.

A crisp exterior gives way to an incredible gelatinous interior that’s filled with red bean paste. These are s’mores for grown-ups.

A fried piece of mochi with a bite missing.
The mochi was filled with red bean paste. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The last thing I try are the fried glass noodles. While they appear less striking than many of the other dishes served at Smoked Tamago, these noodles more than stand up for themselves.

They have a lovely bite and are rich with the taste of sesame.

‘It is an honour to represent Scotland’

Despite only breaking into Scotland’s food market scene this spring, the team at Smoked Tamago have already reached dizzying heights by winning the Scottish Street Food Awards in June.

As a result of this victory, the team will head down to compete in the British Street Food Awards this September.

“It is an honour to represent Scotland,” says Vincci. “This is where we call home now.”

A staff member serving some yakitori.
The team also serve yakitori, among other dishes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

With things moving so quickly for Vincci and Rick, I ask if they would consider opening a restaurant or food shop. It seems, after all, like the next logical step.

“Doing pop-ups is something that we really love,” Vincci says in reply.

A portion of fried glass noodles, topped with sesame seeds.
The fried noodles were a lovely change of pace. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Because both her and Rick enjoy meeting and speaking with a wide range of people, she can’t see them opening a restaurant any time soon.

“I really hate hiding in the kitchen, not talking to people,” She adds.

Where can you find Smoked Tamago?

I speak with Rick and Vincci during August.

Unsurprisingly, they are currently focusing their efforts on Edinburgh, running a pop-up at Leith Walk Police Box every Tuesday and operating at Fringe venue the Underbelly every other day of the week.

That said, the team will soon be making their way back to Courier Country. They have plans to make appearances at both Errol Sunday Market and The Yard Market in Dundee.

A staff member pouring batter into cooking equipment.
Many of the dishes are prepared right before customers’ eyes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

No matter where they are, I’m sure the duo’s cooking will continue to turn heads.

If you want my advice, you should go and enjoy the show.

Information

Website: https://www.smokedtamago.co.uk

Price: £43 for six dishes.

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

