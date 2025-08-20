Kirkcaldy couple’s ‘striking’ street food is a sensation – here’s why

Rick Tai rolls up the delicate egg mixture with unerring precision, and I – like every other passer-by – cannot help but stop and watch.

After a few minutes of what can only be described as pure cinema, he has created a beautiful tamagoyaki.

It feels almost derogatory to call this feat of gastronomy an omelette. And I’m even more loath to use this word after speaking with Vincci Cheung, who runs Smoked Tamago alongside Rick.

“I was super hungry one night,” she tells me, already laughing at the memory. “Rick said he’d make me my favourite food, tamagoyaki. Then, he just made an omelette. I was like, ‘are you kidding me?’.”

Rick spent three months developing a recipe that would impress his fiancee. The tamagoyaki he ended up creating was so good that the two of them opened their own shop specialising in it.

“Before us, there were no tamagoyaki specialist shops in Hong Kong,” Vincci tells me.

Although Smoked Tamago was well-received in the couple’s homeland, they decided to move to Scotland to escape what Vincci calls “the situation” in Hong Kong.

As I’ll soon learn, Hong Kong’s loss is Scotland’s gain.

How do you smoke a tamago?

Smoked Tamago’s flagship product – the tamagoyaki – comes in three flavours: classic, seaweed or shrimp. While these additions influence the flavour of the egg, it is the addition of smoke that really sets this dish apart.

Rick was inspired to infuse the egg after he went on a trip to Taiwan.

“There’s lots of stalls selling it, but it’s all terrible. It’s just an omelette,” he tells me.

Although he didn’t rate Taiwan’s tamagoyaki, he did notice that the local cooks were putting a wooden cover on the wok while they prepared the eggs.

“They do it so the egg cooks quicker,” Rick tells me.

He had no desire to speed up the cooking process but something about seeing the egg being covered got his brain working.

Rick soon started experimenting with infusing the cooked tamagoyaki with smoke using a smoke gun.

“I use different woods,” he says. “Each have their own flavour.”

The team can only add the smoke on the occasions when they have enough time and manpower. Fortunately, they are able to do so during my visit.

The smell of smoke is immediately present when I pop the lid off my seaweed tamagoyaki (£6.50).

I’m pleased to find that the flavour has permeated throughout the entire dish. It – along with the seaweed – makes what appears a straightforward egg dish very complex.

The entire thing also has a silky, luxurious texture. It’s my first tamagoyaki and I am already smitten.

What other dishes are served at Smoked Tamago?

“Tamagoyaki isn’t a really well-known dish here in Scotland,” Vincci says. “That’s why we have added on Japanese and Korean elements and dishes.”

The team bill themselves as selling Japanese-Korean street food and boy do they deliver.

When I visit, the team are serving an array of dishes, including Korean fried chicken (£6.50), fried mochi skewers (£5.50), fried glass noodles (£7.50) and – Vincci’s own invention – the bibim-ger.

The bibim-ger (£10.50) is a wonderful sight. By combining a Japanese rice burger with traditional Korean bibimbap toppings – thin-sliced beef, beansprouts, spinach and shitake mushrooms – Vincci has created something wholly unique and incredibly tasty.

It also helps that the burger is more eye-catching than the Tay on a sunny afternoon.

The other dishes are also excellent.

Both flavours of fried chicken – sweet and spicy or soy, honey and garlic – boast a wonderfully crisp crust. I ask Vincci for details, but she is tight-lipped.

It is clearly a secret worth keeping.

My penultimate dish – the fried mochi skewers – are unlike anything I have ever eaten. This is largely thanks to their texture.

A crisp exterior gives way to an incredible gelatinous interior that’s filled with red bean paste. These are s’mores for grown-ups.

The last thing I try are the fried glass noodles. While they appear less striking than many of the other dishes served at Smoked Tamago, these noodles more than stand up for themselves.

They have a lovely bite and are rich with the taste of sesame.

‘It is an honour to represent Scotland’

Despite only breaking into Scotland’s food market scene this spring, the team at Smoked Tamago have already reached dizzying heights by winning the Scottish Street Food Awards in June.

As a result of this victory, the team will head down to compete in the British Street Food Awards this September.

“It is an honour to represent Scotland,” says Vincci. “This is where we call home now.”

With things moving so quickly for Vincci and Rick, I ask if they would consider opening a restaurant or food shop. It seems, after all, like the next logical step.

“Doing pop-ups is something that we really love,” Vincci says in reply.

Because both her and Rick enjoy meeting and speaking with a wide range of people, she can’t see them opening a restaurant any time soon.

“I really hate hiding in the kitchen, not talking to people,” She adds.

Where can you find Smoked Tamago?

I speak with Rick and Vincci during August.

Unsurprisingly, they are currently focusing their efforts on Edinburgh, running a pop-up at Leith Walk Police Box every Tuesday and operating at Fringe venue the Underbelly every other day of the week.

That said, the team will soon be making their way back to Courier Country. They have plans to make appearances at both Errol Sunday Market and The Yard Market in Dundee.

No matter where they are, I’m sure the duo’s cooking will continue to turn heads.

If you want my advice, you should go and enjoy the show.

Information

Website: https://www.smokedtamago.co.uk

Price: £43 for six dishes.

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5