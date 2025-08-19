Is Dundee United’s newest hospitality offering worth £90?

It’s nearly three hours before kick-off and Dundee is already rocking.

Or, at least, the Victoria Bar is. As I walk past on my way to Tannadice Park, music blares and the crowd inside start singing.

And why wouldn’t they? Today marks a huge moment in Dundee United’s nascent season – a European clash with Rapid Vienna.

As exciting as this match-up is, I am not heading to the stadium this early just to soak up the atmosphere. I’m here to review Dundee United’s newest hospitality experience: the YES Sports Bar.

Transforming a ‘confused’ space

The last time I went to the footy, you couldn’t have a drink and the only food on offer was a rubbery hot dog.

As Dundee United’s head of commercial and sponsorship Mark Cunningham leads me into the newly opened sports bar, it becomes clear that times have changed.

“This used to be a dining space,” Mark tells me. “But it just felt a bit confused.”

The new venue – which extends along nearly one half of the pitch – is anything but that. Thanks to a bar, dartboard, foosball table and numerous TVs, YES Sports Bar lives up to its name.

Mark soon hands me over to Melanie Carlin, manager of the bar.

She explains how things work.

For £90 plus VAT, customers get a seat with a panoramic view of the pitch and one complimentary drink on arrival. (After finishing this drink, they can buy more at the bar.)

In terms of food, YES Sports Bar customers have access to free street food.

Members of Elior – a catering company – place portions of food straight on to a metal pass. Customers can simply help themselves.

What is the food like at Dundee United’s YES Sports Bar?

During my visit, the Elior team are serving up two dishes before kick-off: haggis bangers with clapshot and onion gravy, and chicken schnitzel with chips and lemon garlic mayo.

I start off with one of the sausages.

The sausage itself carries a good deal of peppery flavour, and the mash is slightly sweet (thanks to the turnip). However, the star of the show is the gravy. It is intense and served in generous quantities.

This is simple food well executed. What more could you ask for before watching the game?

While tasty, the schnitzel is slightly less impressive. I find the breading to be a little soft. That said, the chicken is moist and the chips solid.

Importantly, both dishes seem to be popular with the fans.

As an added bonus, the catering team are putting so many portions on the pass that there is no chance of anybody going hungry.

In terms of drinks, Tennent’s has made a much-requested arrival at Tannadice Park. It is served on tap alongside gluten-free beer – and Dundee United sponsor – Favela.

I also spy Guinness, John Smith’s, Newcastle Brown Ale, Stella Artois and Peroni Zero in the fridge.

White and red wine, an array of cider, soft drinks and spirits – including Kracken rum, Jack Daniel’s and Gordon’s – are all available.

What do the fans think?

The sports bar fills up well before kick-off. Despite the swelling crowd – and the number of pints being served – the atmosphere does not become rowdy.

In fact, the YES Sports Bar is a distinctly welcoming place. Children run around in full kit while adults enjoy some pre-game craic.

“It’s great for the kids,” Dundee United fan Kim Thomson tells me. “It feels really special for them.”

Her partner Jamie Belli says: “It’s brilliant what the staff do for everyone. I really like the way it works too, it all seems to flow very well.”

Although they can’t claim to have come up with the open-plan layout Jamie is so fond of, Melanie and her staff are to thank for the venue’s lovely vibe. They work hard but always with a smile.

“It is such a relaxed atmosphere, and the guests really seem to enjoy it,” Melanie tells me before pointing to her tattoo.

“This is to remind myself not to get too frosty. I think it helps!”

At a time when the right to drink alcohol at football games is up for debate, Dundee United’s YES Sports Bar provides an important example of how pints, football, and a family-friendly atmosphere can coexist.

After starting a few conversations, I find a fan who frequented the space before it became a sports bar.

In a break from his darts game, he tells me: “We came to the Rangers game last year, before the renovations, and it’s much improved.

“The space is really nice. I think it brings more to the hospitality experience.”

Seems these fans think £90 is a fair price to pay.

A first half to remember

From the moment the players enter the field, the mood in YES Sports Bar becomes much more serious. Fans give up any unfinished alcohol and take their allotted seats.

Now they’ve no customers to serve, the staff busy themselves with cleaning up. Within 15 or so minutes, the place is spotless.

Sitting this close to the pitch makes the match seems much quicker than usual, the players’ efforts more urgent.

Things get even more exciting when Dundee United take and extend an early lead, first by a header and then from the penalty spot.

Along with the rest of the Dundee United fanbase, I await the half-time whistle nervously as Rapid Vienna look to sneak a goal back.

There is widespread relief when the whistle comes. This relief turns to joy when it is announced a selection of pies, teas and coffees are ready for those who want them.

After queuing for a couple of minutes, I find myself facing three different options: Scotch pies, macaroni pies, or steak pies.

I help myself to a steak pie and a Scotch pie.

Both are exactly what you want at half-time: comforting, dependable and not at all fancy. The fillings are piping hot and flavourful while the pastry is surprisingly flaky.

Most importantly, everyone who wants a pie (or two) gets one after waiting a short while.

Not quite a fairy tale ending for the Terrors

With things to do, I leave Tannadice Park just after the second half gets under way.

This means I don’t have to witness Rapid Vienna clawing their way back into the game before ultimately winning on penalties.

As with most people at the stadium that night, I’m disappointed when I learn of the result. That said, it does come with one silver lining.

When I was in YES Sports Bar, the Tangerines looked unbeatable. As soon as I left, things fell apart.

I’m hoping my status as a good-luck charm means I’ll be invited back for the next fixture.

Lord knows, I could do another serving of that onion gravy!