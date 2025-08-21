Beloved dog is ‘boss’ of family-run cafe near Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beloved dog is ‘boss’ of family-run cafe near Kirriemuir

Wee Bear Cafe is named after the dog who is as big a draw as the coffee, cakes and ciabatta.

Bear with owners Gareth and Anne Finn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

A little dog is curled up on a sofa and looks up as we enter the Wee Bear Cafe bar.

This is Bear, whom the busy cafe with accommodation on the banks of Loch of Lintrathen is named.

“He’s the boss!” employee Megan Beattie tells me.

Indeed, while we are there, 12-year-old Bear gets up and roams around his domain, charming customers eager to give his ears a ruffle and sharing sniffs with visiting dogs.

The 'boss' Bear, snuggled up on a sofa in the Wee Bear Bar.
The ‘boss’ Bear, snuggled up on a sofa in the Wee Bear Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He works the room like a furry but very relaxed maître d’ and has done since he was a pup.

The Wee Bear Cafe and Lodge at Lochside is run by Bear’s owners Gareth and Anne Finn.

It’s a real family establishment in every sense of the word.

Gareth and Anne Finn see their team as their extended family. With them (from left) are employees Sophie Connor, Megan Beattie and Niamh Henderson.
Gareth and Anne Finn see their team as their extended family. With them (from left) are employees Sophie Connor, Megan Beattie and Niamh Henderson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Gareth and Anne’s children Rui, 24, and Orla, 22, worked there before heading off for university.

Gareth says: “The girls that work with as are our extended family.

Bear and his sidekick Winnie

“Even our regular customers are like extended family.”

So it’s no wonder that the family pets, Bear and his sidekick Winnie, nine, are integral to the operation.

Bear with his sidekick Winnie ready to welcome customers old and new.
Bear with his sidekick Winnie ready to welcome customers old and new. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Bear is definitely the proprietor,” says Gareth. “People come here to see him.”

The Lhasa Apso was just a pup when Gareth and Anne opened Wee Bear Cafe and Lodge at Lochside in 2014.

Both nurses, the couple had moved to Lintrathen before their children were born.

How Wee Bear Cafe came to be

They had just returned from a couple of years in Canada and discovered the building, previously a high-end restaurant, was up for sale.

Gareth explains: “The place had been sold to a company that wanted to turn it into a drug and alcohol rehab centre.

Wee Bear Cafe has a lovely location near Loch of Lintrathen. The roof was recently damaged by a fallen tree during Storm Floris.
Wee Bear Cafe has a lovely location near Loch of Lintrathen. The roof was recently damaged by a fallen tree during Storm Floris. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“When they didn’t get the plans passed, the place was left to rot really. There was a lot of water damage.

“We, rather naively, thought we were up for a challenge.”

Neither had experience of running a business nor of the food industry.

‘We never advertised – we were scared to’

Anne says: “When we first opened we didn’t plan on having a cafe at all. We just had the letting rooms upstairs, the bed and breakfast. We genuinely just thought we would sell a few coffees and scones.”

Gareth says: “We never advertised because we didn’t know what we were capable of. We were kind of scared to.

“So everything has been organic.

One of Anne's bakes.
One of Anne’s bakes. Image: Wee Bear Cafe

“We weren’t trained in being chefs, we weren’t trained in baking, we weren’t trained in any of that sort of stuff. We just threw ourselves at it.”

Gareth is now cook and Anne the baker. Everything they serve is homemade.

Award-winning and popular

And their method clearly works. The cafe is packed inside and out when we arrive on a sunny Friday afternoon.

In 2020 they were named best independent cafe in The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

During lockdown Gareth and Anne added a large outdoor seating area, which adds to the charm of the destination overlooking the loch.

The covered outdoor seating area.
The covered outdoor seating area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They’ve also created the Wee Bear Bar, where they host music events and taco nights.

Rui and Orla were aged 12 and 10 when the Finns bought the premises.

Since then, they’ve been as much part of the success of the Wee Bear team as their parents have.

How children helped Wee Bear team

Anne says: “They came along for the ride whether they wanted to or not.

“Rui’s worked in the kitchen since he’s been really young and Orla has waitressed since from she was 12.”

He is back in the kitchen for the summer holidays, having studied for his masters in Berlin and Dublin and shortly heading for Edinburgh.

The bar hosts music and taco evenings.
The bar hosts music and taco evenings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Orla, at Edinburgh University, has just returned from a year in Sweden.

But Anne has “banned” her from returning home this year.

“She’s never had a summer off, she’s worked every one.

“When she comes back she stays in the house (which is part of the building) when she knows we’re busy.

A family business is ‘not all unicorns and rainbows’

“It’s not all unicorns and rainbows having a family business.

“It’s hard work for everybody and your kids don’t choose it, they just have to live it.”

But customers see and appreciate the family aspect of a business like this one.

Bear is the master of his domain.
Bear is the master of his domain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Even when Rui and Orla are absent, the Wee Bear Cafe retains that family vibe – overseen, of course, by Bear.

We meet Niamh, Megan and Sophie, who have worked there since they were at school.

Wee Bear extended family

“The girls who work here are as much our children as our own children are!” says Anne.

“All the kids that work with us are extended family,” says Gareth. “They know what it is like to work in a small business. There’s not a job that we ask the girls to do that we haven’t done ourselves.”

Sophie is currently helping Anne write a cook book, photographing her magnificent bakes.

Anne and Gareth with staff Niamh Henderson, Sophie Connor and Megan Beattie.
Anne and Gareth with staff Niamh Henderson, Sophie Connor and Megan Beattie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Even our regular customers are like extended family,” says Gareth.

And many of them are there to see thine host.

“People come here to see Bear. To the extent that Anne was out walking in Broughty Ferry with the dogs and someone came up and said, ‘Is that Bear?’

“He works the room. He goes around and speaks to people then heads off for a nap.

Being the face of Wee Bear Cafe

“We’ve got older people that come in and he just sits at their feet.”

Bear is also the face of the business, helping to promote Wee Bear Cafe on its social channels.

“It’s either him or us,” says Gareth, “and better him!

Bear posing for a social media post.
Posing for a social media post. Image: Wee Bear Cafe

“People are interested in Bear.”

And Bear’s presence makes sure customers can bring along their own dogs.

Gareth and Anne keep a large stock of dog treats to ensure their canine visitors feel welcome.

“When we started I was amazed there were so many places had rules that dogs weren’t allowed inside,” says Gareth. “It’s still that way in a lot of places.

“We love dogs, so we wanted them to come in.

“I tend to remember the dogs before I remember the people!”

Conversation