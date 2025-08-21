Piperdam general manager responds to restaurant criticism: ‘I’m delighted with where we are’

“The harsher comments – while difficult to read – are probably your most valuable feedback,” says Piperdam Leisure Resort’s general manager, Toby-Ellyatt Dawson.

He would know. In the 18 months or so Toby-Ellyatt has been managing Piperdam, the public have shared a few choice words about the resort and its Room With A View Restaurant.

Some of these “harsh” comments were posted online after I reviewed the restaurant in July of this year. On one Courier Facebook post alone, 220 comments were left. Many detailed guests’ less-than-stellar experiences.

At the time, I found this outpouring surprising.

While far from effusive, my review was somewhat more positive than the one written by former Courier food writer Joanna Bremner, who reviewed the restaurant back in January 2024.

This was for a good reason: in the 18 months between our reviews, the team at Piperdam clearly made some improvements.

When I visited, dishes were well presented and served at the correct temperature. While it would be a lie to say the food blew me away, it was much better than what Joanna received.

Welcoming criticism

“I manage this business for Away Resorts,” Toby-Ellyatt tells me. “So, I take a level of responsibility.

“I do take things personally, however it’s really important to try and not take it personally. Nobody has an issue with me, it is about their experience.”

I would agree that no one has an issue with Toby-Ellyatt. During our interview, I find him to be a friendly and sincere man and firmly believe that he wants guests to have the best experience possible.

And yet, there is no denying that both the restaurant and wider resort have left many people disappointed.

“It is difficult when you are operating through a lot of change. I’ve been here 18 months now and since I’ve been here, we have changed an awful lot,” Toby-Ellyatt says.

“Regrettably, when you are going through a lot of change, that can sometimes impact customers’ experience.”

What has changed at Room With A View Restaurant?

Understandably, Toby-Ellyatt is all too keen to discuss what has changed during his tenure.

“One of the things we’ve done since the last visit (Joanna’s) is introduce a new menu – it’s easily one of the best menus we’ve implemented into our areas,” he says.

Toby-Ellyatt goes on to highlight the value for money it offers – pointing out that a standard burger can be purchased for £11.95. A range of deals – including two steaks and a bottle of wine for £40 – offer further value for money.

However, deals are all but worthless if the food isn’t good.

When I dined at Room With A View Restaurant, the food was passable, but not all that flavourful. I hypothesised that much of it might have been prepared off-site.

Toby-Ellyatt reassures me that this isn’t the case. He reads a statement prepared by Terry McDowell, group executive chef at Away Resorts.

“All of our dishes are cooked to order with freshly prepared ingredients and handpicked products, our kitchen brings together quality and flavour in every bite.”

Perhaps seeing that I’m slightly confused by this corporate jargon, Toby-Ellyatt clarifies the statement.

“Everything is prepared freshly on-site,” he says.

Operational changes at Piperdam Leisure Resort

Toby-Ellyatt explains that he is also addressing Room With A View Restaurant’s operational faults, including the prevalence of out-of-stock items and the long wait times for food.

“We’ve been working closely with our executive chef and our national support and development chef, just to make sure that our kitchen team are ordering the right amount of stock,” he says.

A new till system also provides data, enabling the team to make more informed ordering decisions.

In an effort to cutdown on the long wait times experienced by Joanna, myself and other guests, Toby-Ellyatt has brought the cafe team, food and beverage team and events team together under one umbrella.

In theory, this means staff can come from other areas of the resort to lend a hand if the restaurant is particularly busy.

All of this sounds great on paper, but short of trying the restaurant for yourself, it is impossible to know if these changes are improving guests’ experiences.

Although I take his opinion with a pinch of salt, Toby-Ellyatt does seem to think the restaurant has turned a corner.

“I’m delighted with where we are right now, but I’d be foolish to say: ‘That’s it’. There are loads of things we would like to do,” he says.

What does the future hold?

Toby-Ellyatt hints that Away Resorts has big plans for Piperdam, although he doesn’t offer many details.

One titbit he does share will be music to previous guests’ ears.

“Within our lodgings we’re investing circa £500,000 later this year. That’ll probably be the first time they have seen that level of investment into modernising and upgrading in quite some time.”

Given the horror stories I’ve read online, this investment will be most welcome.

In terms of the restaurant, one of the biggest developments isn’t for paying customers, but their furry, four-legged friends.

“In the restaurant, one thing we’re looking into is implementing a dog menu,” Toby-Ellyatt tells me.

“I don’t want to say it’ll include mains and desserts, but there’ll be both savoury and sweet options on there.”

The sagacity of focusing on dog food when some humans remain unsatisfied with what’s on their plate remains to be seen. However, I do believe that Toby-Ellyatt is trying his best to turn Piperdam around.

“I’d welcome anyone who hasn’t been to Piperdam in some time to please come back and try it,” he says.

“Hopefully they’ll be really surprised with some of the changes we’ve made and with the quality of the food.”

If any of you do decide to take the plunge, I’d love to hear what you think.