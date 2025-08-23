Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best things I have eaten all year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best things I have eaten all year

Andy Richardson delivers Scottish seafood direct to customers' doors. Here's what to expect if he comes knocking.

A plate holding langoustines, mussels and a lobster
Each seafood boil kit contains an array of fresh seafood. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Eating fresh Scottish seafood can be a heavenly experience. Andy Richardson is trying to convert as many people as possible.

As owner of East Neuk Seafoods, Andy prides himself on delivering fresh – sometimes live – seafood to people living in both Fife and Perth and Kinross.

No driveway is too long, no address too obscure for Andy. If there is a front door to be found, he will find it, crustaceans in hand.

Why did Andy start East Neuk Seafoods?

Originally a head gamekeeper, Andy pivoted to seafood when the foot-and-mouth outbreak ravaged the UK during 2001.

He has been involved in the seafood industry ever since, but East Neuk Seafoods is a relatively new enterprise.

“I started the business a couple years ago,” Andy tells me. “I wanted to get up to Perthshire – I know a lot of people up north who wanted fish but couldn’t get it.”

Andy Richardson of East Neuk Seafoods standing by his van.
Andy Richardson delivers food to customers across Perth and Kinross and Fife. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

According to Andy, the business – which is delivery only – immediately took off, so he soon started delivering across Fife, too. It was around this time that someone suggested he started selling a seafood boil.

“I’d never heard of it,” Andy says. “So, I had a look online and thought, ‘I could do that’. I advertised it the next week and it sold out.”

Even a cursory glance at East Neuk Seafoods’ Facebook page tells you why the boil proved to be such an instant hit – the images of crustaceans coated in a glossy sauce are extremely impressive.

How does ordering the seafood boil work?

After staring at some of these pictures, I decided it was high time to order a seafood boil myself. Doing so couldn’t be easier. I simply messaged the East Neuk Seafoods’ Facebook page, and we arranged a time and a place to meet.

When I catch up with Andy, one of my first questions concerns what’s included in my seafood boil.

A plate containing lemons, potatoes and corn.
Vegetables are also included in the kit. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“It depends on what’s in season,” he replies. “At the moment it’s a lobster, langoustines and some mussels as well as the veg and all the other bits and pieces.”

Of course, just about everything is local.

“The langoustines are all from Pittenweem. The lobsters are usually from St Andrews, and I get fish from a guy up in Arbroath,” he says.

A cooked lobster.
The lobster is the only item that comes cooked. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The boil costs £55 – £15 less than the seafood boil that was served at the now-shuttered Surf and Turf restaurant in Dundee.

Andy hands over one lobster, 10 langoustines, a kilogram of mussels, a veritable mountain of potatoes, four pieces of corn on the cob, one tin of Old Bay Seasoning, and two lemons.

In terms of payment, he accepts card, cash and bank transfer.

What was the seafood boil like?

As well as providing you with just about everything you need to make the boil, Andy sends his customers written cooking instructions. He also shares a video on how to make it.

It is a quick and simple recipe. From start to finish it doesn’t take me more than 30 minutes.

A tin of Old Bay Seasoning.
Andy even gives customers a tin of Old Bay. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I cook the boil in the biggest pot I have. Despite it boasting a capacity of 6.7 litres, the pot is absolutely jam-packed with food. I quickly realise this seafood boil could feed four people.

To say it looks and smells excellent would be an understatement. By dint of its fragrance and appearance, the boil alone has transformed a normal Friday evening into what feels like a special occasion.

A pot full of seafood and vegetables
The seafood boil was much larger than I anticipated. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

As I scoop the mixture of vegetables and seafood on to our plates, I am extremely grateful for Scotland’s natural bounty.

I become even more grateful as I eat.

The lobster, mussels and langoustine are all astounding. Fresh and plump, they sing of the sea and I can do nothing but moan as I eat one crustacean after the other.

A close-up image of the seafood boil.
The boil was delicious. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I’ll warn you now that this is a meal you should only share with people you’re comfortable around.

Thanks to the quality of the seafood – and the butter-rich, fiery sauce that covers both it and the vegetables – the only way to eat East Neuk Seafoods’ boil is with absolute abandon.

Crack the shells with your hands, let the sauce run down your chin, and you will be rewarded with an experience so enjoyable that it’ll make you question whether you need to visit a restaurant ever again.

The verdict

The seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best things I have eaten all year.

This alone justifies the £55 price tag. However, the fact the boil could feed four adults makes the price seem all the more reasonable. Split the cost between the lot of you and you’re paying less than £14.

A set table, including a pot full of seafood.
The seafood boil would be perfect for a special occasion. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Aside from being well-priced, the boil is also convenient. Andy delivers just about everything you need to your door.

The few ingredients that aren’t included – such as butter and brown sugar – you’ll likely have on hand.

Andy Richardson also cooks seafood boils for other people.
Andy also cooks seafood boils for other people. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

If you really can’t bear the idea of cooking, Andy has you covered.

“We’ve just branched out into doing seafood boils at people’s homes,” he tells me. The minimum group size he caters for is six and the largest 24.

Although I am sure having Andy cook for you would be a wonderful experience, I’d encourage you to have a crack at making the boil yourself.

Chances are it’ll be one of the best things you’ve ever cooked.

