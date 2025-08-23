Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best things I have eaten all year

Eating fresh Scottish seafood can be a heavenly experience. Andy Richardson is trying to convert as many people as possible.

As owner of East Neuk Seafoods, Andy prides himself on delivering fresh – sometimes live – seafood to people living in both Fife and Perth and Kinross.

No driveway is too long, no address too obscure for Andy. If there is a front door to be found, he will find it, crustaceans in hand.

Why did Andy start East Neuk Seafoods?

Originally a head gamekeeper, Andy pivoted to seafood when the foot-and-mouth outbreak ravaged the UK during 2001.

He has been involved in the seafood industry ever since, but East Neuk Seafoods is a relatively new enterprise.

“I started the business a couple years ago,” Andy tells me. “I wanted to get up to Perthshire – I know a lot of people up north who wanted fish but couldn’t get it.”

According to Andy, the business – which is delivery only – immediately took off, so he soon started delivering across Fife, too. It was around this time that someone suggested he started selling a seafood boil.

“I’d never heard of it,” Andy says. “So, I had a look online and thought, ‘I could do that’. I advertised it the next week and it sold out.”

Even a cursory glance at East Neuk Seafoods’ Facebook page tells you why the boil proved to be such an instant hit – the images of crustaceans coated in a glossy sauce are extremely impressive.

How does ordering the seafood boil work?

After staring at some of these pictures, I decided it was high time to order a seafood boil myself. Doing so couldn’t be easier. I simply messaged the East Neuk Seafoods’ Facebook page, and we arranged a time and a place to meet.

When I catch up with Andy, one of my first questions concerns what’s included in my seafood boil.

“It depends on what’s in season,” he replies. “At the moment it’s a lobster, langoustines and some mussels as well as the veg and all the other bits and pieces.”

Of course, just about everything is local.

“The langoustines are all from Pittenweem. The lobsters are usually from St Andrews, and I get fish from a guy up in Arbroath,” he says.

The boil costs £55 – £15 less than the seafood boil that was served at the now-shuttered Surf and Turf restaurant in Dundee.

Andy hands over one lobster, 10 langoustines, a kilogram of mussels, a veritable mountain of potatoes, four pieces of corn on the cob, one tin of Old Bay Seasoning, and two lemons.

In terms of payment, he accepts card, cash and bank transfer.

What was the seafood boil like?

As well as providing you with just about everything you need to make the boil, Andy sends his customers written cooking instructions. He also shares a video on how to make it.

It is a quick and simple recipe. From start to finish it doesn’t take me more than 30 minutes.

I cook the boil in the biggest pot I have. Despite it boasting a capacity of 6.7 litres, the pot is absolutely jam-packed with food. I quickly realise this seafood boil could feed four people.

To say it looks and smells excellent would be an understatement. By dint of its fragrance and appearance, the boil alone has transformed a normal Friday evening into what feels like a special occasion.

As I scoop the mixture of vegetables and seafood on to our plates, I am extremely grateful for Scotland’s natural bounty.

I become even more grateful as I eat.

The lobster, mussels and langoustine are all astounding. Fresh and plump, they sing of the sea and I can do nothing but moan as I eat one crustacean after the other.

I’ll warn you now that this is a meal you should only share with people you’re comfortable around.

Thanks to the quality of the seafood – and the butter-rich, fiery sauce that covers both it and the vegetables – the only way to eat East Neuk Seafoods’ boil is with absolute abandon.

Crack the shells with your hands, let the sauce run down your chin, and you will be rewarded with an experience so enjoyable that it’ll make you question whether you need to visit a restaurant ever again.

The verdict

The seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best things I have eaten all year.

This alone justifies the £55 price tag. However, the fact the boil could feed four adults makes the price seem all the more reasonable. Split the cost between the lot of you and you’re paying less than £14.

Aside from being well-priced, the boil is also convenient. Andy delivers just about everything you need to your door.

The few ingredients that aren’t included – such as butter and brown sugar – you’ll likely have on hand.

If you really can’t bear the idea of cooking, Andy has you covered.

“We’ve just branched out into doing seafood boils at people’s homes,” he tells me. The minimum group size he caters for is six and the largest 24.

Although I am sure having Andy cook for you would be a wonderful experience, I’d encourage you to have a crack at making the boil yourself.

Chances are it’ll be one of the best things you’ve ever cooked.