Has Fife’s emerging seaweed industry been left to rot?

On paper, few Scottish crops seem as promising as seaweed.

The algae is abundant, nutritious and versatile. If managed properly, it is also sustainable.

“Seaweed eats carbon dioxide and poos oxygen – what’s not to like?” Arnie Sathiy, who was co-founder and business development director of the now defunct Seaweed Enterprises, says.

As he sees it, farming and foraging seaweed is a means of providing nutritious, sustainable food for the UK’s growing population.

Or at least, it could be.

Despite providing solutions to many of the issues facing the food industry, Scotland’s seaweed industry is still struggling to get off the ground. Those living in Fife will be painfully aware of this.

Over the past few years, Fifers have watched as Mara Seaweed – a once promising seaweed firm – went from being included in Tesco’s incubator program in 2019 to entering administration just four years later.

The firm’s assets were purchased by a local start-up Seaweed Enterprises. Less than a year later, this firm had launched its House of Seaweed brand and redoubled its efforts to open and run the biggest seaweed processing facility in the UK.

Unfortunately, this dream didn’t last.

As Arnie – who was involved with all three companies – tells me: “We shut. One of my colleagues nearly committed suicide, others were in tears. It was the most brutal six to nine months of my life.”

Why is Fife’s seaweed industry struggling?

Scotland has a centuries-long history of seaweed harvesting. Today, the practice has all but died out, a fact that many experts rue.

Chief executive officer of the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association Rhianna Rees is one of them. Over the phone she tells me that during the Industrial Revolution it was relatively simple to kickstart new industries.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case now.

“It is so much harder to set up an entirely new industry within the requirements necessary in terms of infrastructure, processing facilities and testing requirements,” she says.

“The entire sector has to be built from scratch and that requires a huge amount of investment.”

This investment is proving extremely hard to come by.

“When you have industries that are well established and already earning money, compared to an entirely new industry that has much higher risk, the investment – especially in the current economic climate – often goes to the former,” Rhianna says.

Should the government be doing more?

Arnie Sathiy has some strong views.

During our conversation, it becomes clear that Arnie – who is now head of business development at ScotBio – think the government could be doing a lot more to support the nascent seaweed industry.

“What the government needs to do is take a risk and help all these farms that can produce a sustainable future food by roping off some sea for them,” he says.

However, this isn’t always a popular option. Much like wind turbines, people support the idea of seaweed farms as long as they aren’t built nearby.

Rhianna points out another reason why such projects need to be handled carefully.

“Just like with everything else, seaweed has the potential to be seen as a kind of multinational land-grabbing industry, even though those who work in the industry know that isn’t the case at all,” she says.

If doling out parcels of the ocean isn’t a viable option, what can the government do to support Fife’s seaweed industry?

Providing money – in the form of funding or subsidies – is one simple answer.

Despite having impressive growth potential, it is widely accepted that the seaweed industry is chronically underfunded.

“For an industry that relies heavily on grants and on match funding from private sector, there is an air of fear at the moment,” she says.

Rhianna tells me she’s heard investment in the UK was down 40% from 2023 to 2024. With private funding sources drying up, the financial burden falls to an even greater degree on the government.

Unfortunately, government funding seems to be sporadic at best.

Another means of supporting the industry would be streamlining bureaucratic processes.

Arnie tells me: “HMRC said they didn’t understand what we were doing because it was too new, I was like: ‘hang on, we’re applying for novel and new technology investment’. It’s funny now but it was suicidal six months ago.”

The issue of processing

To lay the blame for Fife’s struggling seaweed industry solely at the government’s door would be unfair. There are several reasons why this potential superfood is not hitting the shelves. Processing is one of them.

“There is a huge processing bottleneck,” Rhianna tells me. “A lot of farms aren’t operating at capacity because they don’t have anywhere to send it for it to be processed.”

Unlike other crops, seaweed cannot sit before being processed. Arnie says it only takes seaweed being out of water for two hours before it starts decomposing. A lack of standardisation – in methods of harvesting and movement – further complicate matters.

What makes this bottleneck all the more frustrating is that House of Seaweed was working to solve this issue at its Glenrothes facility.

“We were milling drying and stabilising seaweed in order for people to use it. Whether they were making plastics, drugs or food – we could do it all,” Arnie says.

And yet, despite providing a service critical to the industry’s future growth and development, Fife’s House of Seaweed was forced to fold.

Somehow, Rhianna remains positive. She points out that people are experimenting with multiple different processing methods, including fermentation and wet processing.

“If we can diversify what we do and certain products go to certain markets, then we can start to scale up from there,” she says.

What does the future hold?

Although foragers continue to harvest seaweed off Fife’s coast, the resource continues to be underutilised.

Arnie thinks it’ll remain this way, largely because those trying to make a difference cannot call on an army of lobbyists and lawyers.

“If you’re just a guy with a bright idea that the world is saying is needed, it’ll take you 10, 15 or 20 years,” he says.

Of course, that timespan would be much shortened if the government made it a priority. But Arnie isn’t holding his breath.

“Can I see the UK doing something about it?” he asks. “I can, but only when something catastrophic happens.”

Rhianna offers a more balanced view. While she admits that “it is definitely an upward struggle”, she also insists that there are “innovative solutions to all these issues”.

She adds: “What I would really like to see is a big company like Marks and Spencer’s pick up seaweed and go: ‘yeah there is something to this’. We’re starting to see that happen, but it is very tentative at the moment.

“I want seaweed to be the new kale, the new avocado toast, the new ginger shot.”

These are lofty goals, but maybe that is what this bedraggled industry needs.