6 places to grab lunch within 10 minutes of Abertay campus

Next week marks the start of Abertay University’s freshers’ week, meaning hundreds of students are settling into the city.

As a graduate, I know that moving to university can be overwhelming. You have new friends to make, lecture halls to find and – if you’re anything like me – what feels like a million restaurants to try.

When it comes to lunch, Abertay students are spoilt for choice; many excellent food businesses are less than a 10-minute walk away from the university’s campus.

Here are six that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

The Horeb Food Company – Afro-Caribbean food served with a smile

Those who are new to Dundee will quickly learn that the city has a diverse restaurant scene. This means students at Abertay University don’t have to settle for a plain old sandwich when it comes to lunchtime.

Located just a five-minute walk from campus, The Horeb Food Company is an Afro-Caribbean restaurant that offers its fair share of lunchtime specialties.

These include lamb or chicken shawarma wraps (£11.50), aubergines stuffed with baby corn, bell pepper, mushroom and broccoli (£15.50) or even an Afro-Caribbean fish curry (£16.50).

Fried plantain and jollof rice are also both available.

Owner Babatope Aliu has long encouraged those less familiar with Afro-Caribbean cuisine to come and try the food, explaining that his dishes aren’t necessarily peppery or hot.

With seating for 26 people, chances are you’ll be able to enjoy a sit-down lunch at The Horeb Food Company.

Failing that, all of Babatope’s dishes travel well.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 12pm – 7:30pm and Friday to Saturday, 12pm – 8pm.

Address: 46 Murraygate, Dundee DD1 2AZ

Höfn – specialty coffee and open sandwiches

If like your lunch to be served alongside a cup of speciality coffee, you should make the five-minute walk from Abertay’s campus to Höfn on Bank Street.

With expert baristas including manager Calum Whyte serving up excellent cups of Unorthodox Roasters coffee – as well as some of the best matcha in Dundee – Höfn is the place to go if you’re particular about your caffeine.

That said, the food at Höfn isn’t anything to be sniffed at either. The menu is dominated by a selection of open sandwiches that hover around the £9 – £10 mark.

Despite only boasting a single slice of bread, these sandwiches are large and filling. Stacked high with toppings like tandoori chicken or curried hummus and mango salsa, they’re also inventive, marking a nice change of pace from standard sandwich fare.

The food menu also has a “Something Else” section. Here, more leftfield dishes reside, including a crisp sando (£7.50) and an açai bowl (£8).

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8:30am – 4:30pm and Sunday, 9:30am – 4:30pm.

Address: 7 Bank Street, Dundee DD1 1RL

Chaiiwala – Indian street food served all day

Chaiiwala is the sole chain mentioned in this article, but that’s not the only thing that makes this Reform Street establishment stand out.

This restaurant has an extensive Indian menu that boasts everything from naan wraps (starting at £5.75) to a range of Bombay toasties (£4.50).

The team at Chaiiwala also serve rice bowls, street food and other grab-and-go items.

Perennially popular with Abertay students, this lunch spot is known for its affordable deals, including the All Day Delight – one Bombay toastie, one masala chips and one regular karak hot drink for just £8.

Boasting a range of hot drinks – including regular chai, caramel chai and pink chai – as well as some eye-catching sweet treats like the pistachio milk cake (£6.95), Chaiiwala is also a lovely place for a quick catch-up.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 9am to 11pm.

Address: 42 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RT

Brodie’s – a lunchtime institution

This iconic sandwich shop is only 100 yards from the Abertay campus, making it a popular spot for students of all description.

Don’t be put off by the crowd. Although Brodie’s can get busy at lunchtime, the food comes out fast. You’ll rarely have to wait more than a few minutes for your meal.

Freshly baked baguettes are what Brodie’s is known for, and that’s what I’d advise ordering. What’s more, customers have the choice of dozens of hot and cold fillings, ensuring the team at Brodie’s can make a sandwich to suit any preference.

Baguettes not your thing? Rolls, toasties, paninis, wraps and baked potatoes are also available.

No matter what carbohydrate-filling combo you choose, chances are you’ll pay between £4 – £6 for your meal.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 2:30pm.

Address: 70 Bell Street, Dundee DD1 1HF

The Bach – Kiwi-inspired dishes in a chill space

If I said you could reach New Zealand from Abertay’s campus in about four minutes you wouldn’t believe me. And yet, you can. This is thanks to Wendy and Steven, the two Kiwis who run Dundee bistro The Bach.

Together, they’ve created a space that is airy, bright and effortlessly cool. Happily, the food is as equally impressive.

During the working week customers can order from the breakfast menu – think multiple takes on eggs Benedict (£10.50 – £18) and a variety of cooked breakfasts – or a more lunch-orientated menu. Those in the know order from the latter; this is where the team’s skills really shine.

To put it simply, you won’t find Kiwi specialties like corn fritters with homemade chipotle chilli jam & lemon crème fraiche (£9) or the £12.50 mince on toast (trust us on this one) anywhere else in Dundee.

This isn’t grab-and-go fare, but if you’ve got an hour or so spare, The Bach is where you should go for lunch near Abertay.

Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 9am – 4:30pm and Thursday to Saturday, 9am – 10pm.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

The Auld Tram – classic sandwiches, generous portions

You can’t live, work or study in Dundee without visiting The Auld Tram on at least one occasion.

This sandwich shop – which is housed in a 19th-century tram – specialises in classic fillings such as Ayrshire ham hock and pickled red cabbage or chicken and bacon with sweetcorn purée.

Don’t be fooled by these sandwiches’ simplicity. Each option contains a lot of flavour thanks to the huge amount of fillings that are packed into every order.

With most sandwiches retailing at around £5, you won’t find a more generous – or affordable – lunch near Abertay.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 4pm.

Address: 54 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AT