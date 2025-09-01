6 places to grab lunch within 10 minutes of Abertay campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

6 places to grab lunch within 10 minutes of Abertay campus

A short walk will take you to some of the best lunch spots in the city.

Babatope Aliu outside The Horeb Food Company.
Babatope Aliu outside The Horeb Food Company. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Next week marks the start of Abertay University’s freshers’ week, meaning hundreds of students are settling into the city.

As a graduate, I know that moving to university can be overwhelming. You have new friends to make, lecture halls to find and – if you’re anything like me – what feels like a million restaurants to try.

When it comes to lunch, Abertay students are spoilt for choice; many excellent food businesses are less than a 10-minute walk away from the university’s campus.

Here are six that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

The Horeb Food Company – Afro-Caribbean food served with a smile

Those who are new to Dundee will quickly learn that the city has a diverse restaurant scene. This means students at Abertay University don’t have to settle for a plain old sandwich when it comes to lunchtime.

Located just a five-minute walk from campus, The Horeb Food Company is an Afro-Caribbean restaurant that offers its fair share of lunchtime specialties.

These include lamb or chicken shawarma wraps (£11.50), aubergines stuffed with baby corn, bell pepper, mushroom and broccoli (£15.50) or even an Afro-Caribbean fish curry (£16.50).

Fried plantain and jollof rice are also both available.

Babatope Aliu with food from The Horeb food Company.
Babatope Aliu with food from The Horeb food Company. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Owner Babatope Aliu has long encouraged those less familiar with Afro-Caribbean cuisine to come and try the food, explaining that his dishes aren’t necessarily peppery or hot.

With seating for 26 people, chances are you’ll be able to enjoy a sit-down lunch at The Horeb Food Company.

Failing that, all of Babatope’s dishes travel well.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 12pm – 7:30pm and Friday to Saturday, 12pm – 8pm.

Address: 46 Murraygate, Dundee DD1 2AZ

Höfn – specialty coffee and open sandwiches

If like your lunch to be served alongside a cup of speciality coffee, you should make the five-minute walk from Abertay’s campus to Höfn on Bank Street.

With expert baristas including manager Calum Whyte serving up excellent cups of Unorthodox Roasters coffee – as well as some of the best matcha in Dundee – Höfn is the place to go if you’re particular about your caffeine.

The matcha latte from Hofn Coffee.
Höfn’s matcha is made with oat milk and honey as default. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

That said, the food at Höfn isn’t anything to be sniffed at either. The menu is dominated by a selection of open sandwiches that hover around the £9 – £10 mark.

Despite only boasting a single slice of bread, these sandwiches are large and filling. Stacked high with toppings like tandoori chicken or curried hummus and mango salsa, they’re also inventive, marking a nice change of pace from standard sandwich fare.

An open sandwich at Hofn Dundee. A plate with an open sandwich with pastrami, topped with shaved cheese and rocket.
The Reuben open-topped sandwich from Höfn. Image: Supplied by Höfn

The food menu also has a “Something Else” section. Here, more leftfield dishes reside, including a crisp sando (£7.50) and an açai bowl (£8).

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8:30am – 4:30pm and Sunday, 9:30am – 4:30pm.

Address: 7 Bank Street, Dundee DD1 1RL

Chaiiwala – Indian street food served all day

Chaiiwala is the sole chain mentioned in this article, but that’s not the only thing that makes this Reform Street establishment stand out.

This restaurant has an extensive Indian menu that boasts everything from naan wraps (starting at £5.75) to a range of Bombay toasties (£4.50).

The team at Chaiiwala also serve rice bowls, street food and other grab-and-go items.

A person holding a cup outside of Chaiiwala on Reform Street
Chaiiwala also does food and drink to go. Image: Mariam Okhai/ DC Thomson

Perennially popular with Abertay students, this lunch spot is known for its affordable deals, including the All Day Delight – one Bombay toastie, one masala chips and one regular karak hot drink for just £8.

Boasting a range of hot drinks – including regular chai, caramel chai and pink chai – as well as some eye-catching sweet treats like the pistachio milk cake (£6.95), Chaiiwala is also a lovely place for a quick catch-up.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 9am to 11pm.

Address: 42 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RT

Brodie’s – a lunchtime institution

This iconic sandwich shop is only 100 yards from the Abertay campus, making it a popular spot for students of all description.

Don’t be put off by the crowd. Although Brodie’s can get busy at lunchtime, the food comes out fast. You’ll rarely have to wait more than a few minutes for your meal.

The signage above Brodies Takeaway in Dundee.
Brodies is a popular lunchtime spot. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Freshly baked baguettes are what Brodie’s is known for, and that’s what I’d advise ordering. What’s more, customers have the choice of dozens of hot and cold fillings, ensuring the team at Brodie’s can make a sandwich to suit any preference.

Baguettes not your thing? Rolls, toasties, paninis, wraps and baked potatoes are also available.

No matter what carbohydrate-filling combo you choose, chances are you’ll pay between £4 – £6 for your meal.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 2:30pm.

Address: 70 Bell Street, Dundee DD1 1HF

The Bach – Kiwi-inspired dishes in a chill space

If I said you could reach New Zealand from Abertay’s campus in about four minutes you wouldn’t believe me. And yet, you can. This is thanks to Wendy and Steven, the two Kiwis who run Dundee bistro The Bach.

Together, they’ve created a space that is airy, bright and effortlessly cool. Happily, the food is as equally impressive.

The inside of The Bach in Dundee.
The Bach has a lovely ambiance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

During the working week customers can order from the breakfast menu – think multiple takes on eggs Benedict (£10.50 – £18) and a variety of cooked breakfasts – or a more lunch-orientated menu. Those in the know order from the latter; this is where the team’s skills really shine.

To put it simply, you won’t find Kiwi specialties like corn fritters with homemade chipotle chilli jam & lemon crème fraiche (£9) or the £12.50 mince on toast (trust us on this one) anywhere else in Dundee.

The chicken hawker roti from The Bach
The Bach also serve international dishes like The Hawker – a chicken-topped roti. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

This isn’t grab-and-go fare, but if you’ve got an hour or so spare, The Bach is where you should go for lunch near Abertay.

Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 9am – 4:30pm and Thursday to Saturday, 9am – 10pm.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

The Auld Tram – classic sandwiches, generous portions

You can’t live, work or study in Dundee without visiting The Auld Tram on at least one occasion.

This sandwich shop – which is housed in a 19th-century tram – specialises in classic fillings such as Ayrshire ham hock and pickled red cabbage or chicken and bacon with sweetcorn purée.

The Auld Tram take away café on Commercial Street.
The Auld Tram is popular with locals and tourists alike. Image: DC Thomson

Don’t be fooled by these sandwiches’ simplicity. Each option contains a lot of flavour thanks to the huge amount of fillings that are packed into every order.

With most sandwiches retailing at around £5, you won’t find a more generous – or affordable – lunch near Abertay.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 4pm.

Address: 54 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AT

More from Food & Drink

Plans to open café in former Commercial Street studio
Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe
A whole mackerel and roasted vegetables served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year
Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025
James Leask standing outside his restaurant, Nooch.
How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant
Lisa and Graham Campbell.
Couple who took ‘leap of faith’ land on their feet with Carnoustie restaurant
Jacob Smith standing outside Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
I tried Pret A Manger’s new shop format – and exclusive menu – in…
8
Men harvesting seaweed for Seaweed Enterprises
Has Fife's emerging seaweed industry been left to rot?
bao buns from Friend of Mine.
Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest…
A plate holding langoustines, mussels and a lobster
Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best…
6
Toby-Ellyatt Dawson, general manager at Piperdam Leisure Resort.
Piperdam general manager responds to restaurant criticism: ‘I’m delighted with where we are’
8

Conversation