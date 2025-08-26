I tried Pret A Manger’s new shop format – and exclusive menu – in Broughty Ferry

Pret A Manger’s business model is built upon fast and efficient takeaway.

In London – where approximately half the chain’s UK locations operate – customers are typically served in less than one minute.

Although the chain has found great success with this approach, in June it announced the launch of a new shop format, one that – through its relaxed design, exclusive menu and family-friendly ambiance – encourages customers to sit in.

At the time of writing just two of these ‘new’ Pret locations are in operation, and one of them is in Broughty Ferry.

I headed over to 251 Brook Street to experience what this new-look Pret was like.

First impressions of the Broughty Ferry Pret

It is clear upon arriving at the café that this isn’t your regular Pret.

For starters, it is much larger than the average Pret with seating for 78 people and a long counter. Here, a variety of sandwiches, toasties and sweet treats are on display.

The room is bright and spacious. Its design, however, leaves a bit to be desired.

To put it simply, there is an awful lot of unutilised space. All of the regular-sized tables line the café’s walls, creating a cavernous interior space that is only partially filled by a larger table for 12.

There are two tables of this size in the café, the other being located toward the back of the room.

I imagine they have been put here to inspire a communal atmosphere, but their scant usage – they are vacant when I arrive and pretty much remain so throughout my visit – suggests that the lovely folk of Broughty Ferry do not want a side of small talk served alongside their food.

I do not sit at the communal table. Aside from having no desire to talk to anyone, I don’t fancy being the sole person sitting in the middle of the room. If I wanted to experience that, I’d apply to appear on Mastermind.

To compound these matters, the window area on the counter side – potentially the best seat in the house – is taken up by four armchairs so low slung that it might take you a week to get out of them.

I can’t help but think this is a bit of a waste.

A few teething issues

The shop makes much of its ‘exclusive’ menu, but most of the food looks pretty similar to standard Pret fare. I was hoping to see big bowls of fresh salad or perhaps frittatas. Instead, a number of toasties and ciabatta sandwiches sit in neat rows.

The salads that are on offer have already been packaged to go.

I order a chicken and pesto ciabatta (£6.75), a ruby berry crown (£4.25) and a flat white with oat milk (£3.95). A helpful member of staff encourages me to take a seat. He tells me that my order will be brought over.

Despite the café being full (apart from the communal tables) my food arrives in a few minutes. In what is a novelty at Pret, everything is served on (or in) crockery.

Presentation is basic but effective. It is clear that the team are not wasting time or energy that could be better spent elsewhere.

Both my coffee and ciabatta come with what is an initially surprising addition. The coffee comes with an ‘oat’ sticker while my sandwich is served alongside a cardboard nutritional information strip.

Given that Pret’s food has been linked to allergy-related deaths in the past, I completely understand why the team are going above and beyond to inform guests about what is in their food and drinks.

That said, I wish they could come up with a slightly less clumsy way of doing so.

How was the food at Pret in Broughty Ferry?

After peeling the sticker off my mug, I try the coffee. It’s a bit too frothy and does not boast the complexity of specialty coffee, but it does the job.

As the caffeine alerts me to the rest of my surroundings, I’m interested to learn that customers can order lightly roasted coffee at the Pret in Broughty Ferry.

This seems very pertinent given that Euan Spark, co-owner of Maison Dieu – an independent coffee shop in Broughty Ferry – recently claimed chain cafés including Pret roast their coffee “really dark” to hide imperfections in the beans.

While my coffee is satisfactory, the ciabatta is a bit strange. This is nothing to do with the bread or the filling. Both are quite enjoyable with the pesto being a particular highlight.

I find the sandwich odd because of how it has been cut. Instead of being halved horizontally, the ciabatta has been cut vertically, like a hot dog bun.

Due to the size of the loaf, two out of every three mouthfuls contain no fillings at all. I try not to indulge in speculation but can’t help wonder if this is a sly means of cutting costs.

Eating the berry crown is much better experience.

The croissant dough is chewy in the middle and flaky at its exterior. Topped with berry compote, strawberries and pomegranate seeds, this treat is slightly tart and very enjoyable.

The verdict

Pret A Manger has adapted to some aspects of the sit-in model surprisingly well.

Throughout my visit, the staff were friendly and very attentive. They checked if I was enjoying my meal and cleared my crockery away quickly. In this regard, the Pret in Broughty Ferry was on a par with other cafés in the area.

That said, if the chain is serious about competing with cafés that prioritise sit-ins, a few changes must be made.

The communal tables have to go, and the menu should make more of the location’s emphasis on sitting in.

Even little changes – like serving every sit-in sandwich with a small side salad – would go a long way in differentiating these new shops from traditional Pret A Manger locations.

Now for the trickier question: Does Broughty Ferry really need a new-format Pret? Given that there are many wonderful cafés already operating in the area – many of them independently owned – my initial reaction is to say no.

However, people dine at chains for a reason. They are comforting in a uniform, corporate way. And, given how busy the café was when I visited, there is clearly a market for this type of Pret – vertically-cut ciabattas notwithstanding.