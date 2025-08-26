I tried Pret A Manger’s new shop format – and exclusive menu – in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried Pret A Manger’s new shop format – and exclusive menu – in Broughty Ferry

The new café prioritises sit-in dining, but can this behemoth pull off such a drastic operational change?

Jacob Smith standing outside Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
The Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry is one of two shops built to a new format. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Pret A Manger’s business model is built upon fast and efficient takeaway.

In London – where approximately half the chain’s UK locations operate – customers are typically served in less than one minute.

Although the chain has found great success with this approach, in June it announced the launch of a new shop format, one that – through its relaxed design, exclusive menu and family-friendly ambiance – encourages customers to sit in.

The exterior of the Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
Pret’s new shop is located on Brook Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

At the time of writing just two of these ‘new’ Pret locations are in operation, and one of them is in Broughty Ferry.

I headed over to 251 Brook Street to experience what this new-look Pret was like.

First impressions of the Broughty Ferry Pret

It is clear upon arriving at the café that this isn’t your regular Pret.

For starters, it is much larger than the average Pret with seating for 78 people and a long counter. Here, a variety of sandwiches, toasties and sweet treats are on display.

The room is bright and spacious. Its design, however, leaves a bit to be desired.

Inside Pret's brand new shop format in Broughty Ferry.
Inside Pret A Manger’s new Broughty Ferry cafe. Image: Pret A Manger

To put it simply, there is an awful lot of unutilised space. All of the regular-sized tables line the café’s walls, creating a cavernous interior space that is only partially filled by a larger table for 12.

There are two tables of this size in the café, the other being located toward the back of the room.

I imagine they have been put here to inspire a communal atmosphere, but their scant usage – they are vacant when I arrive and pretty much remain so throughout my visit – suggests that the lovely folk of Broughty Ferry do not want a side of small talk served alongside their food.

Four armchairs and two tables in the window of the Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
The window area is taken up by four low-slung armchairs. Image: Pret A Manger

I do not sit at the communal table. Aside from having no desire to talk to anyone, I don’t fancy being the sole person sitting in the middle of the room. If I wanted to experience that, I’d apply to appear on Mastermind.

To compound these matters, the window area on the counter side – potentially the best seat in the house – is taken up by four armchairs so low slung that it might take you a week to get out of them.

I can’t help but think this is a bit of a waste.

A few teething issues

The shop makes much of its ‘exclusive’ menu, but most of the food looks pretty similar to standard Pret fare. I was hoping to see big bowls of fresh salad or perhaps frittatas. Instead, a number of toasties and ciabatta sandwiches sit in neat rows.

The salads that are on offer have already been packaged to go.

Sandwiches in the counter at the new Pret.
Sandwiches, toasties and ciabattas are all available. Image: Pret A Manger.

I order a chicken and pesto ciabatta (£6.75), a ruby berry crown (£4.25) and a flat white with oat milk (£3.95). A helpful member of staff encourages me to take a seat. He tells me that my order will be brought over.

Despite the café being full (apart from the communal tables) my food arrives in a few minutes. In what is a novelty at Pret, everything is served on (or in) crockery.

An oat flat white served at Pret.
The ‘oat’ sticker was a little surprising. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Presentation is basic but effective. It is clear that the team are not wasting time or energy that could be better spent elsewhere.

Both my coffee and ciabatta come with what is an initially surprising addition. The coffee comes with an ‘oat’ sticker while my sandwich is served alongside a cardboard nutritional information strip.

A cardboard cut-out listing nutritional information.
This cardboard cut-out was served on my plate, alongside the sandwich. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Given that Pret’s food has been linked to allergy-related deaths in the past, I completely understand why the team are going above and beyond to inform guests about what is in their food and drinks.

That said, I wish they could come up with a slightly less clumsy way of doing so.

How was the food at Pret in Broughty Ferry?

After peeling the sticker off my mug, I try the coffee. It’s a bit too frothy and does not boast the complexity of specialty coffee, but it does the job.

As the caffeine alerts me to the rest of my surroundings, I’m interested to learn that customers can order lightly roasted coffee at the Pret in Broughty Ferry.

A poster advertising light-roasted coffee at Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry
Pret now served light-roasted coffee. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

This seems very pertinent given that Euan Spark, co-owner of Maison Dieu – an independent coffee shop in Broughty Ferry – recently claimed chain cafés including Pret roast their coffee “really dark” to hide imperfections in the beans.

While my coffee is satisfactory, the ciabatta is a bit strange. This is nothing to do with the bread or the filling. Both are quite enjoyable with the pesto being a particular highlight.

I find the sandwich odd because of how it has been cut. Instead of being halved horizontally, the ciabatta has been cut vertically, like a hot dog bun.

The chicken and pesto ciabatta.
The ciabatta was sliced like a hot dog bun. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Due to the size of the loaf, two out of every three mouthfuls contain no fillings at all. I try not to indulge in speculation but can’t help wonder if this is a sly means of cutting costs.

Eating the berry crown is much better experience.

The berry crown pastry.
The berry crown pastry was enjoyable. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The croissant dough is chewy in the middle and flaky at its exterior. Topped with berry compote, strawberries and pomegranate seeds, this treat is slightly tart and very enjoyable.

The verdict

Pret A Manger has adapted to some aspects of the sit-in model surprisingly well.

Throughout my visit, the staff were friendly and very attentive. They checked if I was enjoying my meal and cleared my crockery away quickly. In this regard, the Pret in Broughty Ferry was on a par with other cafés in the area.

That said, if the chain is serious about competing with cafés that prioritise sit-ins, a few changes must be made.

The takeawy kiosk at Pret.
The new Pret has one takeaway kiosk. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The communal tables have to go, and the menu should make more of the location’s emphasis on sitting in.

Even little changes – like serving every sit-in sandwich with a small side salad – would go a long way in differentiating these new shops from traditional Pret A Manger locations.

The awning at Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
The café has some nice details. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Now for the trickier question: Does Broughty Ferry really need a new-format Pret? Given that there are many wonderful cafés already operating in the area – many of them independently owned – my initial reaction is to say no.

However, people dine at chains for a reason. They are comforting in a uniform, corporate way. And, given how busy the café was when I visited, there is clearly a market for this type of Pret – vertically-cut ciabattas notwithstanding.

