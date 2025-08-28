Couple who took ‘leap of faith’ land on their feet with Carnoustie restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple who took ‘leap of faith’ land on their feet with Carnoustie restaurant

Located within Morven House, The Brae Restaurant is gaining a reputation for service and food of the highest standard.

Lisa and Graham Campbell.
Graham and Lisa Campbell own The Brae Restaurant. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

“A couple have just got engaged, and they’ve decided to eat here!” Lisa Campbell tells me.

I’m halfway through my meal at The Brae Restaurant in Carnoustie and have a piece of beef all but hanging out of my mouth.

Normally, I’d be self-conscious, but Lisa’s delighted expression trumps all other distractions.

I watch as she claps her hands and all but skips from the room.

Although I only met Lisa an hour ago, I somehow feel that this interaction sums up everything you need to know about her. Put simply, she is a natural-born host, someone who delights in caring for others and takes pride in doing so well.

The exterior of Morven House.
The restaurant is located inside Morven House. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

This is, at least partly, the reason that Lisa, alongside with her husband Graham, decided to open The Brae Restaurant inside their Carnoustie B&B, Morven House.

“Guests were coming in last year. They’d got off a flight late and picked up a car in Edinburgh, and the last thing they wanted to do is come in, get a shower, and go out again to find something to eat. I felt bad.”

The couple subsequently opened the restaurant in May 2025. Initially, it was just for guests, but now it is open to the public too.

A chef holding a platter of king scallops.
Mark Robb – the chef – is Lisa and Graham’s son-in-law. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“I was actually really nervous about opening up to the public,” Lisa says.

“It’s a very different feeling when you’re opening the door to people that you know from the hairdresser, people that you know from the school.”

Happily, the reception has been positive.

“I expected to be criticised,” she admits. “And really, they have totally embraced it and are really glad that the Morven is back open again.”

Spinning plates

“I think it’s probably quite a bit harder than I thought it would be,” Graham Campbell admits when I ask how balancing the two businesses has been.

“It wasn’t part of the plan originally… we’ve taken a leap of faith.”

The entire journey seems to have been an exercise in belief. Lisa and Graham purchased Morven House six weeks into the pandemic and spent much of that time renovating the building.

The dining room at The Brae Restaurant.
The Brae Restaurant’s main dining room. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Their efforts were well-spent. The entire house has an elegant, classical charm. This includes the dining room which boasts high, corniced ceilings and tasteful wooden furniture.

“In the main dining room, we can comfortably sit 24,” Graham tells me. “We also have a private function room through the back as well, which seats 16.”

“It’s great for the family gatherings,” Lisa adds. “We’ve got a pool table and a dartboard, and kids just love it through there.”

Rebecca Foggie setting the table.
Rebecca Foggie setting the table. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

With such elegance comes high expectations. That said, the service more than lives up to the style. Online, guests routinely laud the manner in which they are treated, both in the guest house and the restaurant.

When I mention this to Lisa she blushes.

“I have a lovely girl, Kerri Gunn, who helps us with the guest house in the morning and a lovely girl, Rebecca Foggie who helps us in the evening,” she says.

“I can’t take the praise for it at all.”

What is the food like at The Brae Restaurant in Carnoustie?

A glance at the menu tells me that Lisa, Graham and the chef – their son-in-law Mark Robb – don’t just favour high-quality interiors but high-quality cuisine as well.

This should not come as a surprise; Mark previously worked at Maxibell, a popular restaurant that was recently purchased by Carnoustie Golf Links.

At The Brae Restaurant, starters include seared Scottish king scallops with Stornoway black pudding (£11.50) as well as a charcuterie board for two (£18.50).

The black pudding and king scallop started from The Brae Restaurant in Carnoustie.
The black pudding and king scallop starter. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In terms of mains, the team at The Brae Restaurant offer everything from pan-fried chicken breast with thyme and rosemary jus (£18.50) to a smoked salmon fillet with baby jersey royal potato salad (£18.50).

I opt for the scallops, which also come with a pea and garlic purée. For my main, I choose the braised beef with butter mash, honey-glazed carrots, seasonal vegetables and red wine jus. At £21.50, it is the most expensive dish on the menu.

I know from the moment my scallops arrive that I am in for a treat. Not only is the dish artfully presented with the pea purée splashed across the white porcelain, but the scallops themselves look exceptional.

The black pudding and king scallop starter from The Brae Restaurant in Carnoustie.
The starter was delightfully fresh. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The molluscs sit on top of a thin slice of black pudding and underneath a pile of pea shoots. Sandwiched in this style, the scallops carry both a rich intensity and a freshness. I cannot get enough of them.

When it arrives, the beef is just as eye-catching. Two large pieces are served alongside carrots both orange and purple. It is a hearty but refined dish.

The beef and mashed potato main course from The Brae Restaurant in Carnoustie.
My beef main course was hearty but refined. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

After the starter, I have high expectations and Mark surpasses them. I tuck into the succulent beef and the mash that is drowning in jus with a growing conviction that Mark is cut from the same cloth as the expert chefs of yesteryear.

To say the very least, there is talent and technique aplenty in this kitchen.

The future looks sweet

And so comes dessert. There are four choices at The Brae Restaurant in Carnoustie: cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding, fresh strawberries with cream or ice cream and a cheese board.

Lisa advises that I try the sticky toffee – it is made by Graham – and I take her advice.

A dish of sticky toffee pudding and ice cream.
The sticky toffee pudding was a decadent end to my meal. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

It is a large portion, swimming in toffee sauce and topped with a healthy scoop of ice cream. Fruity and sweet, it is further proof that all aspects of The Brae Restaurant are executed to a tee.

Once my plate has been cleared away, I gaze out of the window. The view is tremendous.

Carnoustie sits huddled below while the Tay stretches its silvery arms across the horizon. In the distance, St Andrews and beyond that a hazy line where sky and sea meet.

A chair with sunlight falling over it.
The restaurant catches the evening sun. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

It is rare to enjoy such a wonderful sight and rarer still to do so after such a tremendous meal.

The newly engaged couple behind me clearly know how to celebrate.

Conversation