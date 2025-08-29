How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant

When James Leask graduated from Stirling University in 2014, he only wanted to do one thing: travel.

There is something about traversing the globe that inspires introspection. And so it was with James.

After spending time in various continents, he ended up in France. It was here, in the land of saucisson and steak frites, that things began to change.

“At this point I’d met Chloe, my partner, and she was veggie at the time,” he tells me.

“That’s when I kind of moved towards vegetarianism and veganism a bit more seriously,” he says.

We’re having our interview in James’ restaurant, Nooch. The space, like its owner, is slightly bohemian, complete with fairy lights and an eclectic mix of furniture.

It feels like it has been a part of Upper Craigs forever, and yet, just a few years ago James had a different plan altogether.

“I had the idea of a street food truck,” he tells me with a smile.

“It kind of morphed as Chloe and I were wandering through the forests in Canada. We talked about what kind of food I would do and what the vibe would be.

“At the time, it felt like a bit of a pipedream because we were so far away from reality.”

Turning dreams into Stirling’s first vegan restaurant

To say James was completely unprepared to start his own food business would be unfair. He’d worked multiple front of house roles during his time as an undergraduate. More importantly, he’d been brought up on good food, most of it cooked by his mother.

“She took a lot of care,” James tells me.

“She loves food as well, both my parents do. But it was never something that was a main focal point, it was just always there in the background.”

In an effort to bring food into the foreground, James enrolled in a week-long course at Edinburgh Cookery School. He also developed a business plan.

Although James was living and working in Glasgow at the time, he soon decided that Stirling was the place to open his restaurant.

Aside from the practical benefits of opening in a cheaper city, James also felt the lack of competition would play into his hands. For one thing, he wouldn’t be comparing himself to other vegan restaurants – Stirling didn’t have any.

“To come to Stirling and be the only vegan restaurant gave me a bit more freedom,” he tells me.

Shaking the ‘rabbit food’ stereotype

Since opening Nooch in December 2022, James has used this freedom to dispel the fallacy that vegan food is all raw vegetables and bitter leaves.

Just take some of the dishes featured on his current menu. Crispy Korean fried oyster mushrooms with gochujang mayo, beet cheeseburgers with classic burger sauce and haggis bon bons with neep purée do not exactly reinforce the vegan stereotype.

James, however, does not feel like he’s trying to prove a point.

“It’s stuff I want to eat,” he says, before adding: “The indulgent side to it, that comforting element, it’s definitely a core aspect.”

Aside from subverting expectations, offering indulgent vegan food has the added benefit of making Nooch appealing to those who do not adhere to a plant-based diet.

“Making it accessible to non-vegans is really important because without them coming through the door, there’s just not enough people to sustain the business,” James points out.

That said, James is not driven by sales data alone. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“One of the things that gets me out of bed in the morning is the feedback from people who came in for a bacon roll and then had a beetroot burger and actually really enjoyed it,” he says.

“I’m very proud of what we do in terms of being plant-based. I think it’s a good thing. To my core, I believe that, but I don’t go out and push that on people. I let what we’re doing speak for itself.”

If you check the reviews online, it is clear James’ tactic is working; the buzz around Nooch is all but deafening.