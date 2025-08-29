How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant

Nooch is going from strength-to-strength, but running a vegan restaurant wasn’t always on the cards for James Leask.

James Leask standing outside his restaurant, Nooch.
James Leask did not always think he'd run a restaurant. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

When James Leask graduated from Stirling University in 2014, he only wanted to do one thing: travel.

There is something about traversing the globe that inspires introspection. And so it was with James.

After spending time in various continents, he ended up in France. It was here, in the land of saucisson and steak frites, that things began to change.

“At this point I’d met Chloe, my partner, and she was veggie at the time,” he tells me.

“That’s when I kind of moved towards vegetarianism and veganism a bit more seriously,” he says.

Two armchairs and a wooden table inside Nooch.
Nooch’s interior is laid back. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

We’re having our interview in James’ restaurant, Nooch. The space, like its owner, is slightly bohemian, complete with fairy lights and an eclectic mix of furniture.

It feels like it has been a part of Upper Craigs forever, and yet, just a few years ago James had a different plan altogether.

The exterior of Nooch, Stirling's first vegan restaurant
Nooch is located on Upper Craigs. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“I had the idea of a street food truck,” he tells me with a smile.

“It kind of morphed as Chloe and I were wandering through the forests in Canada. We talked about what kind of food I would do and what the vibe would be.

“At the time, it felt like a bit of a pipedream because we were so far away from reality.”

Turning dreams into Stirling’s first vegan restaurant

To say James was completely unprepared to start his own food business would be unfair. He’d worked multiple front of house roles during his time as an undergraduate. More importantly, he’d been brought up on good food, most of it cooked by his mother.

“She took a lot of care,” James tells me.

“She loves food as well, both my parents do. But it was never something that was a main focal point, it was just always there in the background.”

James Leask, sitting inside Stirling's first vegan restaurant.
As well as being the owner, James is also the chef. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In an effort to bring food into the foreground, James enrolled in a week-long course at Edinburgh Cookery School. He also developed a business plan.

Although James was living and working in Glasgow at the time, he soon decided that Stirling was the place to open his restaurant.

Aside from the practical benefits of opening in a cheaper city, James also felt the lack of competition would play into his hands. For one thing, he wouldn’t be comparing himself to other vegan restaurants – Stirling didn’t have any.

“To come to Stirling and be the only vegan restaurant gave me a bit more freedom,” he tells me.

Shaking the ‘rabbit food’ stereotype

Since opening Nooch in December 2022, James has used this freedom to dispel the fallacy that vegan food is all raw vegetables and bitter leaves.

Just take some of the dishes featured on his current menu. Crispy Korean fried oyster mushrooms with gochujang mayo, beet cheeseburgers with classic burger sauce and haggis bon bons with neep purée do not exactly reinforce the vegan stereotype.

James, however, does not feel like he’s trying to prove a point.

A dish of tofy gyros and oregano chips from Nooch.
Tofu gyros with oregano chips. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“It’s stuff I want to eat,” he says, before adding: “The indulgent side to it, that comforting element, it’s definitely a core aspect.”

Aside from subverting expectations, offering indulgent vegan food has the added benefit of making Nooch appealing to those who do not adhere to a plant-based diet.

“Making it accessible to non-vegans is really important because without them coming through the door, there’s just not enough people to sustain the business,” James points out.

Korean fried oyster mushrooms from Nooch.
The Korean fried oyster mushrooms from Nooch. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

That said, James is not driven by sales data alone. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“One of the things that gets me out of bed in the morning is the feedback from people who came in for a bacon roll and then had a beetroot burger and actually really enjoyed it,” he says.

“I’m very proud of what we do in terms of being plant-based. I think it’s a good thing.  To my core, I believe that, but I don’t go out and push that on people. I let what we’re doing speak for itself.”

If you check the reviews online, it is clear James’ tactic is working; the buzz around Nooch is all but deafening.

