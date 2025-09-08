6 places to get lunch within a 10-minute walk of Dundee University’s campus

The arrival of Dundee University students heralds the start of a new academic year.

And while some students will enjoy a gentle start to the term, others will be working flat out from the get-go.

Whether your day starts with a hangover or back-to-back lectures, it will be much improved if you go out for lunch.

Fortunately, Dundee University’s campus is near a host of excellent restaurants, takeaways and cafes.

The Nourish Take Out Co – Healthy high-protein meals

Providing high-protein, nutritious takeaway meals has been The Nourish Take Out Co’s creed since it opened in June 2023.

Owners Graham McCann and Jonny Crowe are fitness professionals by trade, meaning they understand the importance of nutrition when it comes to recovery and performance.

Together with their team, they serve an array of dishes, including salad bowls and acai bowls. Both options are priced at £7 and take a build-your-own format with customers choosing from an array of fillings or toppings.

Where The Nourish Take Out Co really gets creative is in its drinks offering. The team serve a range of clear whey drinks, including a mojito whey slushie (£4) that contains 88 calories and 25 grams of protein.

This drink has a surprisingly fluffy texture and is packed with the flavour of lime and mint.

Suffice to say, this is a perfect lunch spot for Dundee University students who care about health and fitness.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am – 8pm.

Super Snack – a nostalgic sandwich shop

It will not take students long to learn that Dundee has an abundance of sandwich shops. However, it might take them a bit longer to work out that Super Snack at 133 Nethergate – a mere six-minute walk from campus – is one of the city’s best.

Here, customers will find just about every iteration of sandwich imaginable. Rolls, wraps, baguettes, toasties, bagels and paninis are all available.

Although it depends on the filling, most sandwiches sold at Super Snack are priced between £2.50 to £5, making Super Snack one of the most affordable lunch spots near Dundee University’s campus.

As a traditional sandwich shop, the play at Super Snack is to choose classic fillings.

With its creamy texture, the cheese roll is an absolute winner, especially when customers get it topped with an array of crisp vegetables from the salad bar.

Address: 133 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 3pm.

The Phoenix – the place for a pub lunch

For Dundee University students who like a liquid lunch – or at least a couple of pints alongside their food – The Phoenix is the pub to seek out.

Routinely listed as one of the best pubs in Dundee, the lively spot is known for its traditional fittings, loud rock music and – most importantly – an array of excellent food and drink.

Top of the list is The Phoenix’s famous homemade chilli (£14.50). This dish – which also comes in a vegetarian version – is made with mince, jalapenos and kidney beans. It is spicy, but nothing a couple of glasses of beer can’t quench.

Other highlights include a range of four naan bread pizzas (£12.45) and the royal burger, a bacon and cheeseburger that presents a lovely, comforting balance of flavours.

The Phoenix is most definitely a beer drinker’s pub with five cask ales on draught, including Duke IPA from Swannay Brewery and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

Feel free to try the lot; just bear in mind that the eight-minute walk from pub to campus will take much longer if you’re staggering.

Address: 103 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am – 12am and Sunday, 12:30pm – 12am.

Noch Coffee Co – speciality coffee and gourmet sandwiches

If, like me, you want your lunch to be served alongside a steaming mug of coffee then you should head to Noch Coffee Co.

Located just an eight-minute walk from campus, this coffee shop serves locally-roasted specialty coffee alongside matcha lattes, a variety of tea and numerous iced beverages.

Although small, the food offering is just as impressive with each of the four dishes packing a serious punch.

I’d advise on ordering the gourmet cheese toastie (£6.25). Made with Emmental, gouda, cheddar and red onion chutney, this sandwich will give you a cheese pull beyond your wildest dreams.

As a compact cafe, you might struggle to find a table at peak hours. Rest assured, however, that owners Julia and Matt Dyrbye will make you feel incredibly welcome, even if you’re just grabbing a bite to go.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am – 4pm.

La Baguette – sandwiches of every description

Located on 54 South Tay Street, La Baguette is just around the corner from the Dundee University campus. However, proximity is not the reason why this takeaway sandwich shop is perennially busy. It is routinely packed due to the quality of the food.

Considering the name, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that baguettes are the thing to order here. Although rolls, wraps and paninis are all also available, they do not hold a candle to these long loaves.

In terms of fillings, customers have the choice of various hot and cold options, ranging from cheese and onion mayo to steak and onion.

The coronation chicken baguette (£3) is a fan favourite. Seasoned with plenty of cumin and turmeric, this filling will add some colour to even the greyest study day.

Address: 54 South Tay St, Dundee DD1 1PF

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm and Sunday 11am – 4pm.

Eastfield – exceptional seasonal food

Eastfield is an eight-minute walk from campus, and I promise that you’ll spend every second of that journey with your fingers crossed. That’s because this extremely popular restaurant does not take bookings.

In fact, Eastfield doesn’t even have a phone number.

People put up with the uncertainty because Eastfield is that good. Chef Harris McNeill changes the menu regularly, spotlighting seasonal produce and meat.

Game often plays a key role with dishes like venison nduja pasta often featuring. Fish dishes are also popular. Take, for example, the fried cod, smoked cheese, cabbage and tartare bun that turned heads a few weeks ago.

There are also some eye-catching sweet treats, including a Guinness cake that has become something of a local legend.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Eastfield isn’t an everyday kind of venue; it’s the place Dundee University students go for lunch when they have something to celebrate or need perking up.

Now that’s cleared up, the only question is: Are you feeling lucky?

Address: 91 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HZ

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 9am – 4pm (open for an evening service from 6pm – 10pm on Saturdays).