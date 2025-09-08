6 places to get lunch within a 10-minute walk of Dundee University’s campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

6 places to get lunch within a 10-minute walk of Dundee University’s campus

Some of the city’s best lunches are just a short walk away.

Two dishes served at Eastfield.
Eastfield serves a wonderful lunch. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

The arrival of Dundee University students heralds the start of a new academic year.

And while some students will enjoy a gentle start to the term, others will be working flat out from the get-go.

Whether your day starts with a hangover or back-to-back lectures, it will be much improved if you go out for lunch.

Fortunately, Dundee University’s campus is near a host of excellent restaurants, takeaways and cafes.

The Nourish Take Out Co – Healthy high-protein meals

Providing high-protein, nutritious takeaway meals has been The Nourish Take Out Co’s creed since it opened in June 2023.

Owners Graham McCann and Jonny Crowe are fitness professionals by trade, meaning they understand the importance of nutrition when it comes to recovery and performance.

Graham McCann in Nourish Take Out.
Nourish Take Out Co’s co-founder Graham McCann is a fitness professional. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Together with their team, they serve an array of dishes, including salad bowls and acai bowls. Both options are priced at £7 and take a build-your-own format with customers choosing from an array of fillings or toppings.

Where The Nourish Take Out Co really gets creative is in its drinks offering. The team serve a range of clear whey drinks, including a mojito whey slushie (£4) that contains 88 calories and 25 grams of protein.

A clear whey slushie and a smoothie inside The Nourish Takeout Co
Whey slushies, left, are just one of the drinks served at Nourish Take Out Co. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

This drink has a surprisingly fluffy texture and is packed with the flavour of lime and mint.

Suffice to say, this is a perfect lunch spot for Dundee University students who care about health and fitness.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am – 8pm.

Super Snack – a nostalgic sandwich shop

It will not take students long to learn that Dundee has an abundance of sandwich shops. However, it might take them a bit longer to work out that Super Snack at 133 Nethergate – a mere six-minute walk from campus – is one of the city’s best.

Here, customers will find just about every iteration of sandwich imaginable. Rolls, wraps, baguettes, toasties, bagels and paninis are all available.

The exterior of Super Snack in Dundee
Super Snack has been a popular spot for years. Image: Super Snack/Facebook

Although it depends on the filling, most sandwiches sold at Super Snack are priced between £2.50 to £5, making Super Snack one of the most affordable lunch spots near Dundee University’s campus.

As a traditional sandwich shop, the play at Super Snack is to choose classic fillings.

A cheese roll from Super Snack.
The cheese roll is a classic choice. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

With its creamy texture, the cheese roll is an absolute winner, especially when customers get it topped with an array of crisp vegetables from the salad bar.

Address: 133 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 3pm.

The Phoenix – the place for a pub lunch

For Dundee University students who like a liquid lunch – or at least a couple of pints alongside their food – The Phoenix is the pub to seek out.

Routinely listed as one of the best pubs in Dundee, the lively spot is known for its traditional fittings, loud rock music and – most importantly – an array of excellent food and drink.

A bowl of chilli served at The Phoenix in Dundee
The chilli contains a lovely mix of textures. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Top of the list is The Phoenix’s famous homemade chilli (£14.50). This dish – which also comes in a vegetarian version – is made with mince, jalapenos and kidney beans. It is spicy, but nothing a couple of glasses of beer can’t quench.

Other highlights include a range of four naan bread pizzas (£12.45) and the royal burger, a bacon and cheeseburger that presents a lovely, comforting balance of flavours.

The royal burger from The Phoenix in Dundee.
The royal burger is a popular menu item at The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Phoenix is most definitely a beer drinker’s pub with five cask ales on draught, including Duke IPA from Swannay Brewery and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

Feel free to try the lot; just bear in mind that the eight-minute walk from pub to campus will take much longer if you’re staggering.

Address: 103 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am – 12am and Sunday, 12:30pm – 12am.

Noch Coffee Co – speciality coffee and gourmet sandwiches

If, like me, you want your lunch to be served alongside a steaming mug of coffee then you should head to Noch Coffee Co.

Located just an eight-minute walk from campus, this coffee shop serves locally-roasted specialty coffee alongside matcha lattes, a variety of tea and numerous iced beverages.

Julia and Matt Dyrbye, owners of Noch.
Julia and Matt Dyrbye run Noch together. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Although small, the food offering is just as impressive with each of the four dishes packing a serious punch.

I’d advise on ordering the gourmet cheese toastie (£6.25). Made with Emmental, gouda, cheddar and red onion chutney, this sandwich will give you a cheese pull beyond your wildest dreams.

A pile of chocolate cookies.
The cafe also stocks sweet treats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As a compact cafe, you might struggle to find a table at peak hours. Rest assured, however, that owners Julia and Matt Dyrbye will make you feel incredibly welcome, even if you’re just grabbing a bite to go.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am – 4pm.

La Baguette – sandwiches of every description

Located on 54 South Tay Street, La Baguette is just around the corner from the Dundee University campus. However, proximity is not the reason why this takeaway sandwich shop is perennially busy. It is routinely packed due to the quality of the food.

Considering the name, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that baguettes are the thing to order here. Although rolls, wraps and paninis are all also available, they do not hold a candle to these long loaves.

The La Baguette store front window.
La Baguette is popular with students. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In terms of fillings, customers have the choice of various hot and cold options, ranging from cheese and onion mayo to steak and onion.

The coronation chicken baguette (£3) is a fan favourite. Seasoned with plenty of cumin and turmeric, this filling will add some colour to even the greyest study day.

Address: 54 South Tay St, Dundee DD1 1PF

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm and Sunday 11am – 4pm.

Eastfield – exceptional seasonal food

Eastfield is an eight-minute walk from campus, and I promise that you’ll spend every second of that journey with your fingers crossed. That’s because this extremely popular restaurant does not take bookings.

In fact, Eastfield doesn’t even have a phone number.

People put up with the uncertainty because Eastfield is that good. Chef Harris McNeill changes the menu regularly, spotlighting seasonal produce and meat.

The dining room in Eastfield.
Eastfield is a bright, airy restaurant. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Game often plays a key role with dishes like venison nduja pasta often featuring. Fish dishes are also popular. Take, for example, the fried cod, smoked cheese, cabbage and tartare bun that turned heads a few weeks ago.

There are also some eye-catching sweet treats, including a Guinness cake that has become something of a local legend.

A slice of Guinness cake from Eastfield.
Eastfield’s popular Guinness cake. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Eastfield isn’t an everyday kind of venue; it’s the place Dundee University students go for lunch when they have something to celebrate or need perking up.

Now that’s cleared up, the only question is: Are you feeling lucky?

Address: 91 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HZ

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 9am – 4pm (open for an evening service from 6pm – 10pm on Saturdays).

More from Food & Drink

Baked goods on display at The Corn Kist.
This Carmyllie coffee shop is earning its corn with homemade favourites
21
Gilbert Grossett, owner of Grossett's of Dundee.
Trying the new chicken, skirlie and peppercorn sauce pie from Grossett’s of Dundee
4
Vaseem Salimi, general manager of Taza Indian Buffet.
I eat at Dundee's Taza Indian Buffet as threat from incoming rival looms
4
women-enjoying-matchday-hospitality-at-st-johnstone-fc
Award-winning hospitality at McDiarmid Park makes match days even more special
DJ Montgomery, general manager of Buck's Bar in St Andrews
How was the chicken at St Andrews’ new US-themed restaurant?
Lennox Kelly enjoys dining at The Selkie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee food influencer Lennox Eats on job perks and handling bad meals
2
The food and drink prices for the Enchanted Forest 2025 have been revealed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event
2
Babatope Aliu outside The Horeb Food Company.
6 places to grab lunch within 10 minutes of Abertay campus
Plans to open café in former Commercial Street studio
Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe
A whole mackerel and roasted vegetables served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year

Conversation