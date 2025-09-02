Dundee food influencer Lennox Eats on job perks and handling bad meals

While restaurants once relied on traditional marketing methods – print ads, flyers, and billboards – today’s digital landscape is driven by social media, with prime exposure coming from “foodie” accounts.

Reviews of restaurants and other food spots – often tagged with #gifted or #ad – have surged in popularity on video-sharing platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

And if you live in and around Dundee, you’ve likely come across videos by Lennox Kelly – better known as Lennox Eats to her near-7,000 followers.

How Lennox became a food influencer in Dundee

The 32-year-old has reviewed hundreds of Scottish eateries on her appetite-whetting account, her voiceovers often praising vibrant flavours and well-cooked dishes.

Lennox, who lives on the outskirts of Dundee, created the account on a whim in the spring of 2023.

She says: “I love all things food, whether it’s cooking or dining out, and my personal Instagram was starting to become nothing but food, and my stories would always be what I was eating.

“It was a bit of a hobby, so I just decided to start my Lennox Eats page and start posting all of my foodie stuff there.”

Things “snowballed” after she was invited to review popular Dundee tapas venue The Ferry Selkie, run by owner Kelly Anne Fairweather.

Lennox says: “I went there and did my first invite video and it was just amazing.

“I felt totally in my element and it was really nice because it felt like Kelly Anne really believed in what I was doing on my page, despite me only having a couple of hundred followers.

“And then I started to get invites off the back of that, really.

‘My husband is a professional plus one’

“I think a few restaurants in Dundee saw that video and were like, ‘Oh, we’d love you to do the same for us.'”

These days, she receives at least one invite a week. Her husband Dominic – “we call him a professional plus one” – also lucks out on the free scran.

Or sometimes she’ll bring her friends along.

“Dom and I have so many date nights now, which is so nice that we get to do that,” she says.

“And it is great being able to take my girlfriends along and be like, ‘We don’t need to break the bank tonight, we can just go have an amazing time and not worry about the cost’, and all I need to do is create one of my videos for the venue that’s hosting us.

“It is a great perk”.

As a busy project manager for a software company, working from her home near Dundee, Lennox usually carves out time on weekends to eat out and edit her videos.

How does Lennox handle bad meals?

Some food influencers have faced criticism for not being fully honest in their reviews, often accused of overhyping meals they receive for free.

But Lennox says she deliberately avoids posting about “negative experiences.”

She explains: “With this being a hobby, I want to keep it light and drama-free, so my page is solely for recommendations.”

So how does she handle disappointing meals?

“I just give the location feedback and don’t post it,” she says.

“I think in the two years that I’ve had my page, I’ve only had to say, ‘Sorry, I can’t post a video, this just wasn’t good enough’, maybe about seven or eight times, which is pretty good, considering how many places I have visited,

“When that happens, I go back to the brands or to the venue and give them direct feedback, saying, you know, why I wouldn’t add this to my page, because my page is solely for recommendations.

“I want it to be the type of page that you go to when you’re looking for date night, or you want to get inspiration.

“I just make sure to stick to my integrity and say, ‘No, this wasn’t the type of thing that I would recommend, because of XYZ'”.

That approach marks a clear contrast with the rough and tumble of traditional food journalism, where candid – and sometimes critical – reviews are considered part of the job.

Does Lennox ever get sick of eating out?

I ask her what feels like a taboo question: does she ever get sick of eating out?

Lennox, who was born and raised in Kirriemuir, says she understands what I mean.

But?

“I don’t get sick of it,” she says decisively.

“I’ve got four siblings, and when we were growing up, my parents didn’t have a huge amount of money to treat us to dining out.

“In fact, I don’t think we dined out until I was about 13, when Dad would collect Tesco card vouchers and convert them into Bella Italia vouchers, and we were like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, we’re actually dining out.’

“I think because of that, even now, I get so buzzing for any invites to a new place, or to try a new local place in Dundee”.

She says she finds “balance” by cooking all of her other meals from scratch at home. “I make sure that I watch what I eat when I’m not dining out, so that when I do dine out, it feels like a treat.”

Her love and appreciation of food stems from her childhood.

She adds: “When I was younger, we would visit my granddad, who lives a couple of streets down from us, and he would cook with us and teach us how to cook some of the basic stuff.

“We absolutely loved doing that and going down and just cooking with him on the weekends.

“And when we were in high school, we would go to my granddad’s for lunch every day and it was always amazing food.”

What does Lennox think of Dundee’s food scene?

I ask Lennox – who reviews restaurants across Scotland – what she thinks of Dundee’s food scene.

“One thing that’s quite good about Dundee is that it’s not overrun with big corporate restaurants,” she says.

“I think it’s got a good amount of locally-owned places.”

She makes a point of championing independent businesses on her page, most notably through her Cheap Eats series, where she profiled affordable food spots across the city.

Lennox says: “That was so much fun – tracking down all the bargain deals throughout Dundee.”

While it requires time, effort, and skill from both online creators and restaurateurs, the rise of foodie content online seems to be a win-win for both.

And it is a trend that shows no signs of slowing down in Dundee – at least judging by my own algorithm.