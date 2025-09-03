How was the chicken at St Andrews’ new US-themed restaurant?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How was the chicken at St Andrews’ new US-themed restaurant?

Known for chicken, liquor and rock ‘n’ roll, Buck’s Bar offers a little taste of the States.

DJ Montgomery, general manager of Buck's Bar in St Andrews
DJ Montgomery is the general manager at Buck's Bar in St Andrews. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Everybody knows Americans have a thing for St Andrews. Now, with the opening of Buck’s Bar, we have the first indication that the feeling is reciprocated.

That’s because this new restaurant – which is the sixth Buck’s Bar location – is a loud celebration of three of the States’ cultural cornerstones: chicken, liquor and rock ‘n’ roll.

All are immediately evident when I enter the restaurant on Murray Place.

Inside the restaurant in St Andrews
Inside the restaurant. Image: Buck’s Bar

It has a slightly divey appearance thanks to some neon signs and red leather booths. A blackout blind ensures that, even at 3pm, the room is dark and moody.

It is also packed. Conversation rubs up against loud rock music, giving the space a real buzz despite the innocuous hour. As for the chicken, well, every table is covered in dishes spotlighting various parts of the bird from breast to wing.

So far, Buck’s Bar is living up to its reputation.

Repurposing an iconic venue

Given Buck’s Bar’s focus on all things rock ‘n’ roll, the team couldn’t have found a better premises for the new restaurant.

Until May, 6 Murray Place was home to Ziggy’s, a rock-themed restaurant that operated for more than 40 years.

“The locals that have been to Ziggy’s before, the only thing they said is that you’re going to wish you had a bigger venue,” general manager DJ Montgomery tells me.

“I actually think it works in our favour.”

DJ Montgomery, general manager of Buck's Bar.
DJ Montgomery thinks the small size of the venue is to their benefit. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

He’s right; aside from making the restaurant perennially lively, the small size of the restaurant – at maximum it seats 31 – also gives the space an exclusive air, as if its existence is some sort of secret.

Plainly, this is not the case; during my visit I hear a variety of accents.

A chocolate milkshake from Buck's Bar in St Andrews.
Customers can order non-alcoholic and alcoholic milkshakes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“We get a lot of Dundonians coming,” DJ says. “In fact, I think that’s one of our biggest audiences.”

Then, of course, there are the Yanks.

“The Americans have been loving it,” DJ says. “We’ve had people from Nashville, Texas, all over, and they’re saying it’s as good as what they have back in America.”

What is the food like at Buck’s Bar, St Andrews?

After our chat, DJ leaves me to peruse the menus. This is no small task; both the food menu and the drinks menu are extensive.

In terms of food, the team at Buck’s Bar serve four variations on chicken and waffles. Although the flamin’ mac ‘n’ cheese chicken waffles sound interesting, I opt for the classic chicken and waffles with maple syrup (£18).

The chicken and waffles from Buck's Bar, St Andrews.
The chicken and waffles came in a generous portion. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

It is a generous portion; several large pieces of chicken sit atop a waffle the size of a dinnerplate.

In what I will soon learn is par for the course, the chicken is expertly cooked – crisp but succulent. The maple syrup ties everything together nicely.

I also try one of the restaurant’s 14 burgers. As with the other 13, my burger features a whole buttermilk fried chicken breast and is priced at £17.50.

What makes it unique is the salt and chilli seasoning, Chinese-style curry sauce, fresh chillies, spring onions and iceberg lettuce that are all slipped inside the brioche bun.

A chicken burger from Buck's Bar in St Andrews.
The restaurant’s burgers contain a whole chicken breast. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Again, the piece of chicken is well cooked and enormous. It extends a good inch or two beyond the bun in two directions. Served in a tray packed with chips, this meal is perfect for those with big appetites.

In terms of sides, I try the £4 chop salad – bright and fresh – and the buckoral which are chicken fillets encased in a pakora batter (£7.95).

The bukoral from Buck's Bar.
The buckoral – chicken fillets encased in pakora batter. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While the batter is flavourful, this dish really comes alive when I dip the chicken into the accompanying tomato sauce. Hot and vinegary, it transforms a good side into an excellent one.

Take your pick of chicken wings

It is practically illegal for anyone to visit an American-themed chicken restaurant and not order chicken wings. Fortunately, the team at Buck’s Bar have seven varieties for me to choose from.

These vary in terms of spice.

While customers can order mildly spicy flavours like honey siracha or Peking BBQ, the options also include hot as buck. DJ tells me these wings are “so hot you have to wear gloves to eat them.”

Buck 25 chicken wings from Buck's Bar in St Andrews.
The chicken wings were succulent. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I do not fancy ending my afternoon a weeping and slobbery mess. So, I order four Buck’s 25 wings (£7.95) which are covered in a secret 25-ingredient mop sauce.

The chicken is succulent and comes right off the bone. The sauce is a little sweet for my tastes but that is easily rectified by adding a dash of hot sauce. I have plenty of choice; the restaurant has a “hot rack” packed with £600 worth of hot sauces that customers can help themselves too.

Late nights at Buck’s Bar in St Andrews

Prior to Covid, Buck’s Bar was just that, a bar. Although food has come to be the brand’s main draw in recent years, alcohol still plays a huge role.

This is reflected in the menu which boasts hard shakes (£9.75), 18 cocktails (£9.50-£10), wine, beer and cider.

Those after an authentic dive bar experience can peruse a list of £3 drinks (including bottled beers) or enjoy a classic boilermaker for £3.95.

Inside Buck's Bar in St Andrews as it opens
The restaurant has a well-stocked bar. Image: Buck’s Bar

Of course, the bar also contains a lot of whisky.

“We’ve got more malts than other locations,” DJ tells me. “We get a lot of tourists, especially Americans, and they like their malts.”

Aside from the drinks themselves, Buck’s Bar in St Andrews also keeps hours that are more in-keeping with a dive than a diner.

The kitchen closes at 10:30pm, and the restaurant itself only shuts at midnight.

Th exterior of Buck's Bar in St Andrews.
Buck’s Bar is located on 6 Murray Place. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

DJ tells me they’re hoping to extend that to 1am, making this little spot even livelier.

“People come for the food,” DJ explains, “but they stay for the atmosphere.”

I think I’ll soon be coming back to enjoy both.

Conversation