Alison Niven has overseen Perthshire’s Gloagburn café since its inception, now she’s sharing her secret recipes

The Gloagburn Cookbook was published by Kitchen Press in August 2025.

Alison Niven, author of the Gloagburn Cookbook
Alison Niven has lived at Gloagburn Farm for nearly 40 years. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Alison Niven moved to Gloagburn Farm with her husband Ian nearly 40 years ago. Although much has changed during this time, the role the kitchen plays has not.

“It’s the hub of the house,” Alison tells me. “We’ve got a big family, so there are always people popping in and out.”

We are not sitting in the kitchen, but at the dining table adjacent to it. However, I can still feel heat radiating from the Aga as rain from a summer storm lashes the windows.

Alison Niven, smiling as she makes a cake.
Alison has long had an affinity for cooking. Image: Clair Irwin.

If this wasn’t comforting enough, Alison has gone to the trouble of preparing us a pot of tea. She serves it alongside a plate of baked goods so delightfully sweet they almost make my teeth ache.

If Alison sounds like a dab hand at hospitality, that’s because the importance of food and cookery was apparent to her long before she even moved to Gloagburn.

A dish of pulled pork.
Alison likes to make hearty dishes like pulled pork. Image: Clair Irwin

“I’m from a farming family with three brothers,” she says. “They were always out working, and there would have to be food ready for everybody coming back in.

“It was all home baking and home cooking and done pretty much the old-fashioned way. That’s probably where I got my interest.”

Alison’s “interest” has ultimately led her to running a 130-cover café and extensive farm shop. Both have stellar reputations.

The entrance to the Gloagburn Farm Shop.
The Gloagburn Farm Shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

To say Alison and Ian expected to have such success when they founded this new aspect of the farming business 22 years ago would be a lie.

In fact, they were just looking for a way to survive.

A means of diversifying

When I ask what the impetus behind opening the farm shop and café was, Alison does not sugarcoat it.

“We needed to diversify,” she says.

“We had four children, we were trying to bring them up, and we needed to look at what we were doing, where the future was going.”

A jar and a jug sitting on a shelf
The cookbook contains recipes for everything from damson gin to soufflé. Image: Clair Irwin.

Like pretty much all farmers at the time, Alison and Ian had to change their operations or face failure. Fortunately, they received a rural diversification grant that enabled them to kickstart the business.

Over the years, the couple steadily grew their business from a roadside honesty box to the sprawling business it is today.

A dish of Mediterranean eggs cooked from the Gloagburn Cookbook.
Mediterranean eggs are one of the popular café dishes to feature in the book. Image: Clair Irwin

Despite this growth, the café has retained its identity, something Alison is extremely proud of.

“I didn’t feel we needed a big extensive menu, and our menu now is very similar,” she tells me.

Instead of offering everything under the sun, Alison’s approach has always been to focus on quality.

“You have to maintain your standards,” she tells me. “That’s what we’ve always tried to do. Not be super fancy, just be consistent and fresh.”

Writing the Gloagburn Cookbook

Throughout our interview, the intensity of Alison’s voice varies considerably. At points she is as loud and as lively as if we are sitting in a pub. During other moments, she is much quieter, more thoughtful.

She is at her quietest when I ask why she decided to write her cookbook. After thinking for a short while she says: “We’re continually asked: ‘Can you give the recipes out?’ and I used to always say: ‘Oh no, I can’t do that. I can’t do that’.”

A dish of chicken liver pâté with oatcakes
Chicken liver pâté. Image: Clair Irwin

It was her daughter’s encouragement that finally swayed the decision.

Alison says: “She said: ‘When I’m on maternity leave, we’ll start the book.’ And the maternity leave came and went and still no book.

“Then the next maternity leave, she said: ‘Mum, we’re doing this now.’”

The two of them started by choosing recipes. These ran the gamut from the café’s bestsellers to family recipes passed down the generations.

“There were some that we were reluctant to give away, but we knew we had to,” Alison tells me.

When I ask if any of the recipes included in the Gloagburn Cookbook are particularly precious to her, she answers straightaway.

“The lovely sponge, the lovely egg sponge with the pink icing and the rose water icing. That was always the birthday cake for our kids. So, that’s a special one.

“Then there are the girdle scones. They’re something not many people will ever know about, but they are a harvest time thing, for taking to the field, you know? I should be making them today.”

Potato scones on a baking tray
The book contains many comforting recipes, like these potato scones. Image: Clair Irwin

Alison also mentions a Gloagburn café classic, the cheese soufflés.

“I know there are a lot of places that make them now, but we feel like we were one of the very, very early ones who did it. Everybody talks about the cheese soufflés.

“So, it’s in the book. It’s the secret recipe, but it’s in the book.”

Adding a personal touch

In our cynical society, we usually view people’s achievements in terms of what they themselves have gained. How much money they made or to what degree their status has been elevated.

But speaking to Alison makes me realise how much she is giving by publishing the Gloagburn Cookbook.

She is sharing personal recipes that have been a constant presence throughout her life, from her mother’s pancakes to the dishes she continues to feed her children and grandchildren today.

A person holding a dish of mushroom stroganoff.
Mushroom stroganoff. Image: Clair Irwin

She is also making public the recipes that have made her business a success. That’s no small step for a business owner to take.

While the above are daunting enough on their own, Alison also had to face the business of photographs.

“They came to do the food photography, and it was all done in my house, in the kitchen here,” she says. “And I wasn’t really expecting so much of, you know, my Aga and myself in the pictures.”

A serving of fruit slice on a plate with a cup of tea behind it.
The fruit slice is a popular recipe. Image: Clair Irwin

Customers will be glad that Alison was brave enough to bare so much of her soul.

The Gloagburn Cookbook – which is available online and in the farm shop for £25 – is a triumph, chock full of extremely usable recipes that pack a great deal of flavour.

As for that personal touch? It transforms a collection of recipes into a celebration of Alison, her family and the farm they have worked on for more than 100 years.

As Alison says of the book: “I feel this is a nice way to say I’ve had my time.”

