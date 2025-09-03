Award-winning hospitality at McDiarmid Park makes match days even more special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning hospitality at McDiarmid Park makes match days even more special

Exciting new hospitality packages are now available at the home of St Johnstone FC

In partnership with St Johnstone Football Club
women-enjoying-matchday-hospitality-at-st-johnstone-fc
Enjoy hospitality packages that are competitively priced and offer a fabulous experience.

McDiarmid Park, the home of St Johnstone Football Club, is known for its award-winning hospitality experience. With a range of new value-inclusive matchday packages recently launched, we were excited to find out more.

Competitively priced and offering a fabulous experience, the Centenary and Campbell packages are the perfect way to indulge in the hospitality of McDiarmid Park and enjoy the excitement of a match day.

There are also sponsorship opportunities for home fixtures available throughout the season that include hospitality too. These provide an ideal opportunity for businesses wanting to get involved in the match day action.

table-setting-at-st-johnstone-matchday-hospitality
Dine in style with matchday hospitality at St Johnstone FC.

Whether you are an avid football fan, or perhaps you’re just looking for a fun day out with great food and great atmosphere, the match day hospitality experience at McDiarmid Park is second to none.

Great value dining, drinks & more

The Centenary package is the perfect way to elevate your visit to the stadium. Priced at £100 per person plus VAT (and £80 per person for season ticket holders), it includes a three-course meal and an all-inclusive bar that stays open for an hour after the match has finished. Light refreshments are also served at both half-time and full-time.

You can take in all the play on the pitch from executive seating in the Geoff Brown Main Stand, and you will receive a programme and team sheet ahead of kick-off. Priority parking is also included to make the whole experience as stress-free as possible if you are bringing your car.

a-man-enjoying-matchday-hospitality-at-st-johnstone-fc
Enjoy priority parking, executive seats and food with matchday hospitality.

Alternatively, for £60 per person plus VAT, The Campbell package includes executive seats in Geoff Brown Main Stand, and you’ll receive a programme and team sheet. It even has priority parking too.

However, instead of the Centenary’s three-course meal you’ll enjoy a premium buffet served pre-match, and you will pay for drinks at the bar.

For St Johnstone fans keen to catch every match of the season, the Campbell package can be purchased on a season-long basis for £900 per person plus VAT, and children can also be included for £150.

Imagine turning up to every match knowing you will enjoy priority parking, executive seats – and a delicious spread of food at the buffet.

Exciting sponsorship opportunities

a-matchday-programme-on-a-dining-table-at-st-johnstone-fc
Enjoy the perks that matchday hospitality provides at St Johnstone FC.

If you are a business owner, there are two other great opportunities, Match Ball Sponsorship and Team Captain Sponsorship – but be warned, they are selling fast.

Each sponsorship option gives you all the benefits of the Centenary package for a table of four people, but with added brand-building opportunities included too.

Your business could become a central part of match day with your logo on front cover of match day programme, regular stadium PA announcements and one minute of matchday advertising on the LED screens. You’ll also get your business logo and name on the club website and sponsor coverage across St Johnstone FC social media channels.

With the Match Ball package, priced at £650 plus VAT, you keep the match ball, and with the Captain package at £500 plus VAT, you get ownership of the captain’s arm band.

Find out how you can make St Johnstone match days an extra special event, with award-winning hospitality.

