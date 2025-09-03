Award-winning hospitality at McDiarmid Park makes match days even more special

McDiarmid Park, the home of St Johnstone Football Club, is known for its award-winning hospitality experience. With a range of new value-inclusive matchday packages recently launched, we were excited to find out more.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Competitively priced and offering a fabulous experience, the Centenary and Campbell packages are the perfect way to indulge in the hospitality of McDiarmid Park and enjoy the excitement of a match day.

There are also sponsorship opportunities for home fixtures available throughout the season that include hospitality too. These provide an ideal opportunity for businesses wanting to get involved in the match day action.

Whether you are an avid football fan, or perhaps you’re just looking for a fun day out with great food and great atmosphere, the match day hospitality experience at McDiarmid Park is second to none.

Great value dining, drinks & more

The Centenary package is the perfect way to elevate your visit to the stadium. Priced at £100 per person plus VAT (and £80 per person for season ticket holders), it includes a three-course meal and an all-inclusive bar that stays open for an hour after the match has finished. Light refreshments are also served at both half-time and full-time.

You can take in all the play on the pitch from executive seating in the Geoff Brown Main Stand, and you will receive a programme and team sheet ahead of kick-off. Priority parking is also included to make the whole experience as stress-free as possible if you are bringing your car.

Alternatively, for £60 per person plus VAT, The Campbell package includes executive seats in Geoff Brown Main Stand, and you’ll receive a programme and team sheet. It even has priority parking too.

However, instead of the Centenary’s three-course meal you’ll enjoy a premium buffet served pre-match, and you will pay for drinks at the bar.

For St Johnstone fans keen to catch every match of the season, the Campbell package can be purchased on a season-long basis for £900 per person plus VAT, and children can also be included for £150.

Imagine turning up to every match knowing you will enjoy priority parking, executive seats – and a delicious spread of food at the buffet.

Exciting sponsorship opportunities

If you are a business owner, there are two other great opportunities, Match Ball Sponsorship and Team Captain Sponsorship – but be warned, they are selling fast.

Each sponsorship option gives you all the benefits of the Centenary package for a table of four people, but with added brand-building opportunities included too.

Your business could become a central part of match day with your logo on front cover of match day programme, regular stadium PA announcements and one minute of matchday advertising on the LED screens. You’ll also get your business logo and name on the club website and sponsor coverage across St Johnstone FC social media channels.

With the Match Ball package, priced at £650 plus VAT, you keep the match ball, and with the Captain package at £500 plus VAT, you get ownership of the captain’s arm band.

Find out how you can make St Johnstone match days an extra special event, with award-winning hospitality.